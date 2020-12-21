It seems as though the market is continuing to ignore the catalysts that will drive the "global leader for storage and information management services" for the quarters ahead.

Think about it... Iron Mountain is yielding 8.4% right now and our growth estimate for 2021 is +13%.

I know that seems kind of odd since the other four high flying picks for 2021 are yielding an average of 2.75%.

In my recent 2021 REIT Prediction white paper, I explained that Iron Mountain (IRM) is one of my top high growth REIT picks in 2021. I know that seems kind of odd since the other four high-flying picks for 2021 are yielding an average of 2.75%.

Think about it... Iron Mountain is yielding 8.4% right now and our growth estimate for 2021 is +13%...

Regardless, it seems odd that Mr. Market has not priced in the growth for IRM shares like the other four high-flyers in my 2021 REIT Prediction whitepaper.

As I ponder the disconnect between Iron Mountain's valuation and the projected growth in 2021, it seems as though the market is continuing to ignore the catalysts that will drive the "global leader for storage and information management services" for the quarters ahead.

While other Industrial and Data Center REITs continue to exhibit strong price appreciation in 2020, Iron Mountain has continued to flatline (returning 0% YTD).

As I will explain in this article, Iron Mountain is not a "pure play" Industrial REIT or a "pure play" Data Center REIT, yet the company does operate its business model as somewhat of a hybrid (between an industrial and data center REIT).

However, Iron Mountain also generates a substantial part of its revenue from its "service" operations (as I will explain below). Here's a snapshot comparing Iron Mountain's P/FFO (price to funds from operations) with the above-referenced REITs peers:

So now, without further ado, let's take a closer look at Iron Mountain, a Strong Buy, that is also one of my top high-flyers in 2021. As I explained in my 2021 REIT Forecast:

"We believe earnings growth will be a key theme for REITs in 2021 and expect REITs that can offer the best blend of growth, upwards earnings revisions, and visibility not only through 2021 but also into 1H22 will outperform."

Source

The Business Model

Iron Mountain was founded in 1951 and owns or leases more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries. Note that I said "owns or leases" because Iron Mountain leases 79.7% of its global portfolio (and owns 20.3%).

Source

I know that seems odd, and you may be asking yourself why a REIT does not own its real estate. Let me answer this question:

According to Nareit, to qualify as a REIT, a company must "derive at least 75% of its gross income from rents from real property, interest on mortgages financing real property or from sales of real estate and Invest at least 75% of its total assets in real estate."

What is real estate?

Before becoming a REIT, one of the key hurdles for Iron Mountain was to obtain an IRS private letter ruling (or PLR) agreement regarding the characterization of the company's steel racking structures as real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property", so the depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are, therefore, longer living assets and they actually last as long as most buildings (because they are sheltered from the elements).

And today, Iron Mountain stores and protects $18 billion of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Source

With over 720 million cubic feet of global storage, I consider Iron Mountain one of the most diversified REITs because one box is considered a customer, and the chart below highlights the fact that Iron Mountain is diversified geographically (Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America) and across business types (67% storage and 33% service).

Source

The next chart (below) highlights Iron Mountain's diverse revenue mix that includes records management (62%), data protection (11%), shredding (8%), data centers (7%), fine arts (2%), and other (10%).

Source

Now, with that being said, there is something very interesting that is happening with Iron Mountain, and this is not being reflected in Iron Mountain's valuation. I know I have been beating the drum for Iron Mountain for years, but now the cat is out of the bag...

The Sale/Leaseback is Underway

Over a year ago, I explained that "part of my Strong Buy thesis comes from the fact that Iron Mountain is focusing more heavily on capital recycling. This allows it to lease (vs. buy) in secondary markets." And I also mention "the possibility that it will execute a portfolio sale/leaseback to de-lever its balance sheet. And options exist for it to issue preferred shares, which I believe could be an excellent way to grow its platform."

In another article, I explained that "another 'silver bullet' at its disposal has to do with its owned real estate. Although the company was successful in using its "racking" assets to form the REIT, it still has around $2.5 billion of "owned" real estate at its disposal."

Notably, in Q3-20, the company accessed the market and monetized two facilities for proceeds of approximately $110 million, and this brings the year-to-date proceeds to nearly $120 million. The management said that the sale-leaseback cap rates were "something like sub-5, even 4" and "with relatively long-term leases together with options to further renew."

In 2020, I have interviewed Iron Mountain's CEO, Bill Meaney, several times, prompting him to explore sale/leasebacks, and on the recent earnings call, he explained:

We feel good about that monetization strategy, and then in terms of priorities, it really is into higher return IRR projects that are in the development pipeline. As you know, and you know the business really well, that's focused principally on data center but not exclusively there, and so you should expect us to continue to recycle and likely step up that activity some going forward."

And even more recently, Iron Mountain sold a portfolio of 13 industrial facilities totaling 2.1 million square feet to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. generating gross proceeds of $358 million in a sale-leaseback transaction with the properties located predominantly in California, northern New Jersey, and the Lehigh Valley.

As I suggested to iREIT on Alpha members:

"If you take the gross proceeds, subtract some immaterial fees on the transaction and that's a little over $90 million in debt paydown to offset the 6x rent multiplier in IRM's leverage calculation, and you get a cap rate sub 4.5%. That's what I call a highly efficient sale/leaseback transaction."

So, collectively, Iron Mountain has completed just under $500 million in sale/leasebacks year-to-date and it has another $2 billion available (of owned real estate) to further monetize in order to enhance exposure to its most complementary business model...

The Data Center Segment

As I referenced above, Iron Mountain generates around 7% of its revenue from data centers and results are promising. In Q3-20, for example, the company leased 12.3 megawatts, bringing the year-to-date total to just over 51 megawatts. The strong leasing in 2020 has resulted in an increase in utilization by more than 7% to nearly 92%.

Given the need for additional capacity, Iron Mountain has increased its development pipeline to approximately 50 megawatts, consisting of both greenfield development and further build-out of existing facilities. Moreover, in excess of 50% of the company's development pipeline is preleased, resulting in a strong backlog.

15 Locations. 3 Continents. 3.5M+ Gross SF

Source

After fully leasing out the 27 MW for Frankfurt, Iron Mountain sold that facility into a €300+ million strategic JV with AGC Equity Partners, which will allow the company to recycle proceeds into higher return development projects.

New VA-2 Data Center in Manassas, VA (Investor Presentation)

The Balance Sheet

Going back to the sale/leasebacks. One of the benefits of this monetization strategy is that the company can use its capital to de-lever the balance sheet and reinvest into accretive higher-yielding activities, like data centers.

Source

A few months ago, Bill Meaney, Iron Mountain's CEO, explained to me:

"… if you look at where industrial cap rates are trading right now - we're not saying industrial real estate is a bad investment, but it's pretty well-priced right now. And the returns that we can get by putting that into data center is just that much better. And the other aspect about it is that when we take a lease and we do lease-adjusted leverage, we capitalize that at 6.5 turns. So now the arbitrage between what we can sell industrial real estate - and as you say, we have a couple of billion dollars' worth of industrial real estate - so the arbitrage of what we can sell that for, and create even more headroom in our debt profile - it seems to me that there is an opportunity to make sense to be putting it to work at things where we're getting, let's say, on a blended basis, 12% cash on cash returns."

Source

In addition to the sale/leasebacks, Iron Mountain recently completed two leverage-neutral bond offerings for a total of $3.5 billion in June and August and thus extended the maturity profile by 2+ years. Also, Iron Mountain's debt covenants now more in-line with REIT peers. As of Q3-20, the company had around ~$1.7 billion of liquidity.

Source: Investor Presentation

As viewed below, Iron Mountain has an attractive WACC (weighted average cost of capital):

Source: iREIT on Alpha (we provide WACC scores for all REITs)

Don't Ignore the Primary Catalyst

Late last year, Iron Mountain announced Project Summit, a transformative program designed to cut costs and accelerate EBITDA benefits. On the earnings call, the CEO explained:

"...we are on track to realize our permanent structural cost savings of $375 million per year exiting next year…we now expect to be able to generate greater adjusted EBITDA benefits in 2020 as we have accelerated some initiatives. Most notably, these ongoing initiatives should not only significantly reduce our cost basis but also make it easier for our Mountaineers to get work done, enabling them to focus on a more customer-centric approach. Some examples include driving global standardization in IT, replacing cumbersome manual processes with reliable automation, and improving the user experience whilst reducing process cycle time."

Keep in mind that Iron Mountain first stated that Project Summit would generate around $200 million in EBITDA savings and that number has since grown to $275 million (Around $165 million in 2020 and $210 million in 2021 and early 2022).

In Q3-20, revenue was $1.04 billion, a decline of 2.4% on a reported basis year on year, which includes a 30-basis point impact from foreign exchange. Adjusted EBITDA was $370 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 30 basis points year on year to 35.7%.

Notably, AFFO declined 5.4% to $213 million ($.73/share) that represents an 85% payout ratio (the dividend is $.62/share).

Source

Project Summit is progressing well and is on track to realize structural cost savings of $375 million exiting 2021. Iron Mountain believes it can sustain the dividend at the current level and improve its long-term target leverage ratio of 4.5-5.5x.

Source: Investor Presentation

A F.A.S.T. Look at Iron Mountain

Using F.A.S.T. Graphs, I decided to take a look at Iron Mountain, first by looking at the company's earnings history before it was a REIT and since it converted (to a REIT) on January 1, 2014.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see (above), Iron Mountain has a steady history of earnings (using EBITDA) and the company began paying dividends in 2010 and has accelerated its dividend payments as a result of its REIT status (must payout at least 90% of taxable income).

Also, as I explained earlier, Iron Mountain has a lot of income from its service business, which is taxable income (it has a taxable REIT subsidiary) and this is why the FFO (funds from operations) metric looks deceiving at times. The best metric for analyzing Iron Mountain's payout ratio is using AFFO (adjusted funds from operations):

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

So, as you can see, Iron Mountain's dividend is well-covered by AFFO, but the company is not interested in growing its dividend, at least for now, as it focuses on reducing its payout ratio show it's in line with the data center REITs. Bill Meaney told me:

So, then, you come to the dividend. So, you're right: last year we increased, coming into this year, the dividend, slightly. This year, we've said we're keeping it flat, as we glide down to the low to mid 60%s of AFFO. We're at about 80% of AFFO, which from an Industrial REIT is probably okay. But if you look at where we're allocating more of our capital, it's more in the data center. And if you look at the Data Center REITs, they're usually, as a percentage of AFFO, in the 60%s. So we think that's probably where we should glide. But that being said, is we're absolutely committed to the dividend... So I think what people can expect is a flattish dividend - not a cut - flat dividend going forward, as we glide into the 60% sweet spot as we're allocating more capital - more similarly as you would expect from a Data Center REIT."

How do you "glide" down to 60% without cutting the dividend?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see (above), iREIT has modeled Iron Mountain to grow by double-digits in 2021, followed by three more years of 5% to 6% annual growth, which forecasts the payout ratio to decline to 64% by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, our Strong Buy recommendation is based upon our Total Return forecast of 25% per year:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In conclusion, it's rare to see a REIT that yields 8.9% and also is forecasted to return 25% per year. Oftentimes, this means that the company is a so-called "value trap".

However, we have identified a number of key catalysts that support future growth, including (1) sale/leasebacks, (2) Project Summit, and (3) a pivot towards data centers. And if management can deliver on its promise to drive earnings, while also reducing the payout ratio, we believe there's a very good chance that investors will be handsomely rewarded.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.