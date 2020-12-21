The company has not been spared from the carnage in the energy sector despite the fact that the company's business model is much safer than many of its peers.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the largest and most diversified midstream companies in the United States. This is a sector that has certainly not reacted very well since the pandemic broke out, which is largely a response to the decline in oil prices that accompanied the pandemic. As I have discussed in various past articles, though, midstream companies have not seen their cash flows affected nearly as much by the weak oil prices as their upstream peers have, which is largely due to their business models. Enterprise Products Partners has not been an exception to this, although its unit price in the market has certainly not held up nearly as well. Thus, there may be an opportunity here for an investor looking to generate a high yield from their investment portfolios.

About Enterprise Products Partners

As just mentioned, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest and most diversified midstream companies in the United States. As I have discussed many times in the past, a midstream company is a firm that primarily makes its money through the transportation of fossil fuels, although these companies can also have ancillary businesses such as the storage of such resources or the processing of natural gas. Enterprise Products Partners itself is active in every one of these areas as the company boasts 50,000 miles of both liquids and natural gas pipelines as well as 260 million barrels of liquids and fourteen bill cubic feet of natural gas storage. As might be expected, this scale results in the company being active in every single basin in which these resources are produced:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This is something that is certainly quite nice to see. This is due to the fact that each of these basins have very distinct characters. For example, upstream operators typically target the Permian basin for crude oil while operators in the Marcellus are most interested in obtaining natural gas or natural gas liquids. Natural gas has held up much better in the current climate than crude oil has. There are a few reasons for this, but one is that crude oil is mostly used in the transportation industry while natural gas enjoys a great deal of use in heating and cooking purposes. Despite this though, we have certainly seen the production of natural gas decline in the United States over the past few months. This is because natural gas is often a byproduct of crude oil production. Thus, the steep declines in oil production that we have seen over the past several months have also caused natural gas production to fall. The Marcellus itself has not seen its overall production fall off as much, though, and indeed some companies like EQT (EQT) and Range Resources (RRC) are planning to increase their production in the region over the near future. Thus, the fact that the company has operations in all of these different regions means that it will only see a portion of its operations affected by problems in any individual basin.

Enterprise Products Partners does not make its money by producing and selling hydrocarbon products like its upstream customers do. It instead earns its money by charging a fee for every unit of products that it stores or that moves through its pipelines. As already mentioned, Enterprise Products Partners is active in the midstream sector for both natural gas and liquids, which includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids. These hydrocarbons are vital for many things that we all use in our daily lives:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

The reason why this is rather nice is that the demand for these products is unlikely to go away in the near future, despite what some participants in the market seem to think. In fact, the demand for things like crude oil and natural gas liquids is likely to grow going forward, as we will see in just a few short moments. This means that overall the demand for Enterprise Products is not going anywhere since as long as these resources are needed, there will be a need for someone like Enterprise Products to move the resources from the fields where the resources are produced to their end users. This should appeal to those investors that are looking for a long-term source of income.

One of the defining characteristics of midstream companies is the general stability that they boast. This is because in addition to making their money off of volumes, they also provide these services under long-term contracts with their customers. These contracts include something called minimum volume commitments, which is a specified volume of resources that the customer has to send through the midstream company’s pipes or pay for anyway. As the prices that the midstream company charges on a per unit basis are not dependent on the value of those resources, we can clearly see how this model provides for a great deal of stability. We can clearly see this by looking at the company’s cash flows over the past four years:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see, Enterprise Products Partners has grown its cash flow over the period but it has also remained remarkably stable. At this point, there are some that will likely point the company’s cash flow shown above is much lower than it had over the past few years. However, keep in mind that the above only shows the total for the first three quarters of the year. Once the fourth-quarter numbers come in, we should see the numbers much more in line with what it had historically. This is also something that income-focused investors should appreciate as it helps reinforce the sustainability of the distribution.

Naturally, the contracts that the company has with its customers do not mean very much if the customer cannot remain solvent. As such, we will want to have a look at their balance sheets to determine what their overall risk of insolvency actually is. Here is the overall summary of its top 200 customers, which represent about 96% of the company’s total revenue:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see, about 78% of the company’s customers are either rated investment-grade or have a guarantee from a bank that the payments will be made. While this is not as good as what some peers like The Williams Companies (WMB) possess, it is still reasonably nice to see. This is because an investment-grade company will typically have a very strong balance sheet that should allow them to weather through nearly any economic condition. Thus, these customers should be able to continue to make good on their obligations under the contracts that they have with Enterprise Products Partners. In addition, many of these firms will want to continue to protect their reputations and thus will continue to honor the contracts that were signed in good faith. Thus, we can have confidence that at least a large majority of the company’s revenues and cash flows are secure.

Industry Fundamentals And Growth

It is quite likely that anyone reading this is well aware, the energy industry has not performed especially ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit. This is largely because the reduced demand for transportation caused oil prices to plummet. The same thing is true for natural gas liquids like butane and propane. Although these compounds did not see their demand drop nearly as much as oil did due to the fact that these resources are most often used in heating and cooking, the price of them did decline because they are generally priced based off of crude oil. These compounds are the most common product transported by Enterprise Products Partners:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

While this may concern some readers as both compounds have seen their production decline this year (despite the minimum volume commitments), the future of natural gas liquids and potentially even crude oil is quite good. As we can see here, the production of compounds is expected to climb over the next five years unless prices remain suppressed:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

It is unlikely that the prices will remain at their current low levels and we even saw this earlier this week as rising stimulus hopes and the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine caused oil prices to reach nine-month highs. This is because these things are widely expected to return a sense of normalcy to the American economy and causes the demand of crude oil to increase. This should have a positive impact on crude oil prices and eventually cause the production of both hydrocarbons to reverse the declines that we saw earlier this year.

A growing proportion of this production is going to end up being exported. In fact, American crude oil exports are expected to increase by five million barrels per day by 2025:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This is partly because the demand in the United States is not expected to increase going forward. The climbing fuel economy standards for automobiles and onset of environmental consciousness will likely keep consumption flat even as the population climbs. This is not the story in many emerging markets, however. In those areas, an emerging middle class is looking for similar lifestyles as what is enjoyed by their counterparts in the developed nations. This requires consumption of more oil, causing the demand to increase in those countries. The United States is one of the only nations that has sufficient reserves to boost its production in order to meet this demand. Thus, this dynamic should result in growing exports of oil.

The same is true of natural gas liquids, such as ethane and propane. In fact, exports of natural gas liquids from the United States were up 13% this year compared to 2019 despite the influence of the pandemic:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

There were two reasons for the growth in exports that we saw here. The first is a growth in demand for heating and cooking purposes for private residences, as was already discussed. After all, if people are spending more time at home then they will naturally use more energy. In addition to this, these compounds are used in the production of protective equipment for COVID-19, which were naturally in high demand this year. This is a trend that is also likely to continue as the middle class in emerging markets continues to expand and developed nations move away from oil and towards cleaner-burning fuels like propane.

This should present growth opportunities for Enterprise Products Partners. This is because someone needs to move these resources from the fields where they are produced to the export terminals to be carried to the markets where they will be consumed. As the company’s revenues are directly dependent on the volume of resources that it transports, these growing volumes should represent growth. Unfortunately though, pipelines are storage facilities only have a finite capacity that they can handle. Thus, in order to handle the forthcoming volume growth. Enterprise Products Partners will need to construct new infrastructure to handle these higher volumes. Therefore, the company is currently constructing $3.9 billion worth of new infrastructure:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One of the nice things about these projects is that Enterprise Products has already secured contracts for the use of these new projects. This is very nice, especially in today’s environment, because it means that company is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also essentially guarantees that each project will be seeing its revenue and cash flow increase as the project comes online. As we can see, some of these projects came online this year, but there are still some slated to come online between now and the second quarter of 2023. Thus, Enterprise Products Partners has a very solid growth trajectory over the near-term.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase midstream companies is the extremely high-yield that these companies tend to possess. Enterprise Products Partners is no exception to this as the company current yields 2.37%, which is obviously far above the meager 1.53% boasted by the S&P 500 index (SPY). This is clearly attractive for income-focused investors. This represents the culmination of many years of slow growth:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Enterprise Products Partners has obviously not cut its distribution like some of its peers have. As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut. The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company’s ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be handed out to the common investors. In the third quarter of 2020, Enterprise Products Partners had a distributable cash flow of $1.647 billion. This is enough to cover the current distribution 1.60 times over, which is above the 1.20 times that analysts generally consider to be sustainable. It is also above the more conservative 1.30 times that I usually like to see in order to add a measure of comfort. Thus, it does appear that the distribution is sustainable at the current level. With that said though, this is lower than the ratio that Energy Transfer (ET) had prior to the recent cut, so there may still be a risk of a cut. The energy market is showing signs of improvement, though, so it probably okay.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the most well-diversified and largest midstream companies in the United States. It is not resting on its laurels, however, as the company is currently working on a multi-year expansion program that should allow it to take advantage of the eventual recovery in the energy industry as exports surge over the coming years to meet the increasing demand from around the world. Ultimately, the company does appear like a reasonably solid play in the industry and could be worth considering at the current price.

