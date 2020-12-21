There are ways to play the name today via the SPAC.

Katapult agreed to merge with FSRV and is anticipating the SPAC acquisition being completed in 2021.

Thesis

Katapult agreed to go public via a SPAC and anticipates the reverse merger to complete in 2021. I see this hypergrowth company, operating in a secular growth market, as one of my top picks for 2021.

Because the deal was announced last week amidst a flurry of other SPACs, it is easy to miss. Also the timeline to close is a bit longer than other SPACs, but I think it is worth the wait.

I will detail a few ways to invest in the company, via FSRV primarily.

Company and KPIs

Katapult is a point-of-sale ecommerce fintech company that focuses on providing purchase options for US nonprime customers. What is interesting about this segment is that other players like Affirm also play in it and are experiencing major growth. It seems that these customers are also more resilient in economic downturns per many 2008 studies.

Looking deeper at the financials, I am encouraged by the market and company growth. The company estimates that there is $50 billion of annual nonprime consumer spending in the e-commerce segment. It is focused on essential goods, unlike companies like Affirm, and helps merchants accept new types of customers.

The proforma equity value upon merger is roughly $1 billion, which marks the company at an EV/NTM sales multiple of 4x (doing about $250 million in revenue in 2021). This is incredibly cheap in today's environment for a company that is growing at 172% YoY. The only other similar comparable across the technology landscape would be Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM).

Source: Investor Presentation

FinServ also announced that Tiger Global is leading a $150 million private placement in the company at this valuation, which is encouraging. The ending capitalization results in existing shareholders still owning 50% of the company.

Beyond the revenue growth, the EBITDA growth and positive cash flow dynamics are very encouraging. The transaction is valued at 14x EV/2021 EBITDA which is very reasonable.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company is estimating over 70% annualized four-year revenue growth with profitability coming in 2020 and beyond. These numbers are staggering, and I have only really seen these projections with Zoom. The combination of growth and profitability is seen in very few segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the investor call on December 18, the CEO mentioned that the penetration is less than 1% with over 1 million consumers helped today. The company has seen over 100% origination growth annually. Further, today Katapult only works with 150 merchants today. The opportunity to upscale these merchants can provide major growth. These top-line numbers and market growth give me confidence in the underlying business growth that management forecasts.

Market

Looking at the market can help us gain confidence in management revenue and profitability forecasts. I believe companies that are operating in growth markets are poised to follow that growth. E-commerce is definitely a growth market, and within that, US nonprime is a surprisingly large segment.

Management estimates that the market growth itself will go from $180 billion to $300 billion by 2023. More surprisingly, 38% of US consumers are underserved by prime credit products and 67% need a pay-over-time financing product with credit scores below 700.

In the investor presentation, sample products that customers purchase include Wayfair, Lenovo, and others.

Source: Investor Presentation

When looking at the market landscape, there are many competitors to Katapult, which is the biggest consideration. However, I believe the size of the market and end customer segments will lead to product differentiation and ultimately moats across these businesses.

Affirm Partnership

I believe this is not a winner-take-all market, as we are already seeing similar large companies emerge like Afterpay and Affirm. Affirm chose to integrate with Katapult to create what the CEO calls a waterfall of credit. The data is electronically sent to Katapult, and since signing the agreement with Affirm last year, Katapult has integrated with 50 merchants. The CEO identifies 900 potential merchants for this partnership to grow.

Differentiation

For Katapult, its end customer base is core e-commerce and its competency is a particular customer set with FICO scores below 700. Its integrations with Magento and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) also provide a long tail of potential merchants that can scale.

Source: Investor Presentation

Katapult has built its risk models with machine learning and AI and does not rely on traditional credit scores. This allows it to offer flexible, automated, and customizable platform targeting a customer set that traditional lenders cannot.

Risks

One of the key risks is the underlying risk models. Once the market dynamics change or if macro changes occur, Katapult will need to adapt at a pace faster than expected. There are many fintech companies which have failed because their risk models were based on peak consumer confidence and spending.

The counter to this major risk is distributed risk across merchants and product types and a belief in the management. I also believe the positive net income and focus on profitability also will give the business more leverage than other similar players. The management forecasts $40m of EBITDA in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSRVU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.