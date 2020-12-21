Potential income investors should wait for either a pullback in the stock price or a significant increase in earnings that can support a better dividend yield.

Company has a good strategic direction, but that is fully priced into the stock at current levels.

When people outside Florida think about utilities, they tend to focus on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and its subsidiary corporation, Florida Power & Light (FPL), but of course, FPL is not the only regulated utility in Florida.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) is a major player in the Florida natural gas market, an increasing player in the state’s propane market, as well as providing similar services in the Delmarva Peninsula market; along with businesses elsewhere, such as in Ohio (Aspire Energy).

With Florida’s rapid population growth over the past decade, Florida has become a major focus for the company with more than half of the company’s revenue tied to its Florida businesses that include Florida Public Utilities, Peninsula Pipeline, and Marlin Gas Services. Although primarily a gas distribution business, its FPU subsidiary includes electricity generation and distribution in four counties in Florida.

All of these efforts have taken resources, and while CPK’s dividend has grown by more than 8% in the past year, its yield is relatively low, driven lower by the stock’s 10% appreciation. Both the stock price for Chesapeake Utilities and NextEra Energy have outpaced the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU).

Source: finance.yahoo.com

An all-electric future?

When evaluating any natural gas-focused stock, no investor can overlook the clamor over switching customers from natural gas to electricity as part of an effort to affect climate change.

Some cities in California have already begun banning natural gas in new developments, and while this effort hasn’t taken force in Florida, or in other areas served by CPK, it needs to be considered.

In November, Keith Williams authored a piece on seekingalpha.com discussing the situation regarding natural gas (Natural Gas Under Pressure As A Fossil Fuel; It Is Not A Bridge To Anywhere), and it is worth considering as an alternate view even if other investors disagree with its conclusions.

I can appreciate Mr. Williams' sentiments, and while there may be a future when electrification may not require gas-powered generation, that scenario is far into the future using technologies not yet proven as evidenced by California’s continued reliance on imported energy to serve its markets, according to the government’s U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

For investors, the good news is that Florida is not California, and it is unlikely that the current state government will take meaningful action to discourage natural gas usage for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, it is interesting to interpret Chesapeake Utilities’ investment strategy as a hedge that residential gas usage might face headwinds. For CPK, their response to a changing energy future is three-fold:

Increase their gas transmission business

Increase their propane business

Develop a renewable gas business

Source: Chesapeake Utilities presentation at Bank of America Gas Utility Conference

If successful in these efforts, looking at the company from strictly a business viewpoint, CPK offers a reasonable growth opportunity.

Source: Chesapeake Utilities presentation at Bank of America Gas Utility Conference

After all, even for NextEra Energy, known for its renewables business, its Florida Power & Light subsidiary continues to rely on natural gas for the majority of its electric generation.

Source: NextEra Energy presentation at 55th EEI Financial Conference

At the same time, NextEra is one of the owners of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project, which is a natural gas pipeline system.

Source: Mountain Valley Pipeline Project website

Downside of the stock price at current levels

The current problem with CPK is not with their current business or with their proposals for the future. The challenge for investors is how much of this is already baked into their share price?

Many investors see utilities as income stocks; that is to say, stocks that provide a steady income through dividends rather than through growth in their stock price. For a company like Chesapeake Utilities, that can be problematic as it transitions its business because the capital needed for that transition competes with the need to steadily grow its dividend.

In CPK’s case, the company’s stock price growth, combined with a slower rise in its dividend rate, is reducing its dividend yield. Compared to sector leader NextEra Energy, CPK’s stock price has grown at only half the rate of NEE’s, but CPK sports a dividend yield below NEE’s yield.

Over the past 12 months, NEE’s stock price has risen 24%, but thanks to consistent dividend increases, its forward dividend yield of 1.88% is actually ahead of CPK’s yield of 1.64%.

Conclusion

To be clear, my concerns about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation have nothing to do with any concern about the future of natural gas as a source of energy in the United States. Given current technologies, including renewables and battery storage, natural gas will have a role to play for years to come.

My concerns focus on current valuations. At current levels, CPK’s stock price is challenged by:

Being in a business (natural gas and propane) that some stock investors will avoid, thus limiting the audience of potential investors

A relatively high forward P/E multiple

A relatively low dividend yield

The fact that CPK’s Board Chair, John Schimkaitis, sold a few of his shares at $105.00 back in early November only strengthens the argument that the present stock price is too high.

Investing in an out-of-favor industry, such as natural gas, implies a higher risk that should imply a higher reward.

For CPK, at its present price level, the risk/reward level doesn’t calculate correctly. Income investors would be wise to wait for a better opportunity that will develop either by a decline in the company's stock price or increased earnings that will support a better dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.