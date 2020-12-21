I think the company should be worth at least $190 per share.

Excluding cash and corporate investments, the company is valued at just 5.4x annualized net attributable earnings and the dividend yield is approaching 8%.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

Introduction

Earlier in December, I wrote an article on Victory Capital (VCTR) and sjm- cfa suggested in the comment section I should take a look at AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Diamond Hill (NASDAQ:DHIL). I did and I really like how undervalued the latter looks. It also has a compelling dividend yield, which is somewhat hidden from the general public because the company relies on special dividends.

On a separate note, there’s consolidation going on in the asset management industry and the latest deal came when Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) announced a $1.7 billion all-cash sale to Macquarie Group (OTCPK:MQBKD). There’s serious speculation on which might be the next company to be acquired and some of the candidates include Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF), AllianceBernstein (AB), T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP), Victory Capital and Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).

Short profile of the company

Diamond Hill is a Columbus, Ohio-based active investment boutique, which has an intrinsic value investment philosophy. As a value investor myself, I like how this sounds.

The company’s strategies include long-only equity, alternative long-short equity, and fixed income. Diamond Hill has a total of 10 equity investment strategies and four fixed income investment strategies and assets under management (AUM) stood at $25.4 billion as of November 2020. The majority of those AUM are under a large-cap strategy.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

Diamond Hill was initially called Banc Stock Group and got listed in 1993. Around 18% of the company is owned by employees and directors and affiliates, which is also something I like.

Now, in the days of the free market, when our country was a top industrial power, there was accountability to the stockholder. The Carnegies, the Mellons, the men that built this great industrial empire, made sure of it because it was their money at stake. Today, management has no stake in the company! - Gordon Gekko, Wall Street (1987)

Reasons why Diamond Hill is a compelling investment

1) Dividends

The company doesn't declare a regular quarterly dividend but has been paying special annual dividends for 13 years in a row. Over the past five years, the CAGR dividend growth stands at 12.47% and the yield is approaching 8%.

(Source: A2-Finance.com)

2) AUM is growing

More and more funds are making their way into the hands of large players, and many of the smaller companies in the asset management business are booking net outflows. However, Diamond Hill is among the few companies that are registering net inflows, which proves their strategy is appealing to investors. This is in stark contrast to what's happening at Victory Capital.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

However, it has to be noted that the inflows are in the fixed income segment.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

3) Strong balance sheet

Diamond Hill had total cash and corporate investments of $197.4 million as of September 2020, which is equal to $62.36 per share. This is close to the book value per share, which stands at $65.11.

The company has no debts, which means it’s valued at just $229.8 million as after excluding cash and corporate investments.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

4) Good profitability

As I mentioned above, Diamond Hill is attracting funds for its fixed income strategies and is losing clients for its equity strategies. While AUM is increasing, this leads to lower revenue as the fees for the fixed strategies are lower.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

However, the company is still generating over $10 million in attributable net income per quarter and is valued at a mere 5.4x capitalization ex cash and corporate investments to annualized earnings.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

5) Share buybacks

Diamond Hill is currently buying back just above 50,000 shares per quarter, which is boosting EPS. Over the past year, the share count has decreased by 7%.

(Source: Diamond Hill)

6) Small size

The 10 largest asset management companies have a share of just 35% of this $90 trillion market. It’s a fragmented industry and the desire to scale and drive down costs are creating an M&A boom.

With AUM of $25.4 billion and a market capitalization of $427.17 million, Diamond Hill is a small asset manager and smaller M&A transactions are easier to finance than large ones.

Investor takeaway

Diamond Hill has it all - growing AUM, strong balance sheet, low valuation, excellent and growing dividend payouts, and large share buybacks.

The only red flag that I see are the AUM outflows in the equity segment, which is hitting profitability. Still, I think Diamond Hill represents a compelling investment opportunity and that the company should be worth at least $190 per share.

Also, there’s consolidation going on in the asset management industry, and I think Diamond Hill looks like a good takeover candidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.