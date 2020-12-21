Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) is a company that designs and manufactures lock and key products for automotive vehicles. The company also manufactures technology-enabled locks and keys, 'passive entry passive start systems', latches, and door handles. The company supplies to original equipment manufacturers including Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Ford (NYSE:F). Direct sales to original equipment manufacturers accounted for 77% of sales for Strattec in fiscal year 2020. The company's stock has basically quintupled since the end of March and has climbed close to 50% in the last month alone.

We maintain a neutral view on the company while taking in many factors. Strattec's customer portfolio is heavily reliant on staple American vehicle manufacturers that are currently tight on cash and potentially losing market share in various international markets due to startups and innovative companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Therefore, loss in customers' market power could push the company's revenues and margins down in the medium term due to lower sales volume. Auto manufacturers are also in a tough spot because of tailwinds related to coronavirus, and Strattec's sales recovery timeline is uncertain. However, despite all this, the company itself has a strong market share in the supply-side industry, and has a strong balance sheet that will help the company last in case any other unexpected events occur. Finally, multiples suggest that the company is undervalued, especially considering its presence in basically all major regions in the world.

Strattec has had a long history of growth, but replicating such performance will be tough

With the exception of fiscal year 2020, the company has seen impressive growth in the past decade, due to its global expansion and strategic joint venture partnerships with international players. The company has significant investments in countries such as China, India and Brazil. The drop in fiscal year 2020 was due to the General Motors strike and COVID complications.

Diving more into the unique global partnership that Strattec is engaged in, the alliance is called Vehicle Access System Technology or VAST. Strattec's partnership is with two other companies, one that's situated in Germany and one in Michigan. Strattec has 33% ownership in Vast China which originated in 2001, and the company's most recent VAST-related action was in 2015 when they acquired 16.6% ownership in the Minda-VAST partnership, in which the area of focus is India.

We believe that Strattec has done a tremendous job of expanding globally, and the strategic alliance allows the company to achieve cost efficiencies. The company has 18 manufacturing sites around the world and 13 engineering centers.

However, one thing to consider moving forward is that the company basically covers every region around the world, either through the company itself or through its alliance. Therefore, car production numbers would have to expand rapidly in order for Strattec to increase revenue by a notable amount. Moreover, since the strategic alliances are based on income sharing agreements, car production growth in relatively untapped regions will not automatically lead to a material increase in earnings, as Strattec is only entitled to a chunk of net income.

The company already serves virtually all of the world's most known car brands, including BMW, Audi, Bentley, Toyota, Tesla, Volkswagen, Ford, and Mercedes Benz.

The company states that "VAST China is a strategic market for VAST with significant growth in the future when our Jingzhou, China paint and assembly facility is past its startup phase in calendar years 2021 and 2022 (Strattec Investor Presentation, 2020)."

The fact that the company will have the capacity to serve more customers due to its new facility does not automatically mean that growth in sales will increase at an exponential rate. China is an exciting market when it comes to automobiles, and currently, traditional American vehicle manufacturers such as Volkswagen are dominating domestic market share, and Strattec has been able to capitalize on this opportunity by continuously supplying such American companies. However, other promising startups including Nio and Xpeng, and rival brands such as Tesla are increasingly focused on capturing the Chinese market. Therefore, Strattec's ability to build on recurring revenue from current customers is not guaranteed if Volkswagen loses market share. Moreover, it is also not certain that companies will continue relying on suppliers such as Strattec for lock and key products, as companies like Tesla have sought to internalize the production process as much as possible. Furthermore, even if the Chinese market grows at an exponential rate, Strattec is only entitled to ⅓ share of net income from the VAST alliance. Therefore, out of $161 million in sales in 2019, net income contribution to the company was only $2.65 million. We believe that potential earnings growth from China is certainly possible, but realistically it won't be a main factor in creating long-term value for shareholders.

Strattec is in a mediocre balance sheet position

The company currently has a current ratio of 2.11, however only has $11.9 million cash on hand compared to $76.3 million of current liabilities. The company states that "all of our major customers are making payments on their outstanding accounts receivable in accordance with the payment terms (Strattec 10-Q, 2020)," which is a great sign that customers are recovering from pandemic-related effects. Any further write-downs in accounts receivable should not materially affect the company, as long as missing payments aren't coming from General Motors or Chrysler.

Strattec has $30 million of borrowings from its credit facility, and other than current liabilities of $76 million, there are no other significant liabilities to consider. As the company continues to recover from the coronavirus, operating cash flow can be used to invest in more strategic initiatives. Unfortunately, the company's cash position is not strong enough to engage in a stock repurchase program at the current moment, and we do not expect to see any repurchase activity within the next calendar year.

Strattec faces tremendous risk due to the nature of its customer portfolio

Three of Strattec's customers represented 62% of annual revenue, which is important considering that any finance-related issues within these 3 companies would not only affect accounts receivable collectability, but also future revenues. The three companies are Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler. The company states that contracts are based on supplying components for each unique car model and that "the contracts [with customers] do not specify a specific quantity of parts (Strattec 10-K, 2020)."

Therefore, if one or many models failed to sell at the retail level, Strattec would be heavily affected given the lack of guaranteed revenue within its contracts. We believe that indirect competition in the future will also pose a threat to Strattec's three biggest customers, as the future of transportation will most likely revolve around mobility-as-a-service, which means a more efficient usage of existing cars on the road, and less production of new cars in general.

Strattec also faces tremendous pressure from its main customers in terms of pricing pressures. We believe that gross margins and net income margins will either stay stagnant or continue to go down because of this, therefore Strattec needs to be almost perfectly efficient to ensure that key metrics stay similar to previous years. We do not envision this type of pressure to change anytime soon, as manufacturers are currently investing heavy capital into electric-vehicle initiatives, which leaves very little room for Strattec's commodity products such as keys and locks.

In summation, Strattec is a large player in a market with few players, but pricing pressures from its customers will continue to potentially drive down margins and new entrants pose a threat to profitability. Strattec's current P/S ratio is 0.49 and next year's earnings estimates suggest that the company is trading at a forward P/E of 9.80x. These ratios are very conservative considering the company's market share, therefore, we continue to hold a neutral view of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.