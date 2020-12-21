DGI For The DIY: Q3 2020 Dividend Portfolio Update

Despite the market's volatility, I remain on pace to meet the goal of double-digit income growth for the year.

The third quarter of 2020 was another productive one in the market, as all three major indices saw strong returns. The NASDAQ once again led the way, gaining over 11%, while the DOW gained 10.66% and the S&P nearly 8%.

The DGI For The DIY portfolio also performed well, as it continued its recovery from March lows by adding a nearly 7.5% gain during the quarter. This increase pushed the portfolio value to a new all-time high, breaking the $90,000 mark for the first time.

It's been quite a roller-coaster this year. Seeing the portfolio at all-time highs is something I never expected to see after March's huge market drop.

Project Background

The "DGI For The DIY" portfolio was created in 2013 when I liquidated the mutual funds in my IRA and used the proceeds to create a new portfolio of dividend growth stocks. I've been writing quarterly updates on the portfolio ever since, documenting its progress and my lessons learned as a Do-It-Yourself "DIY" Dividend Growth Investor "DGI".

I am a 42-year old civil engineer who is married with three young children (and a fourth on the way). I share my personal story in an attempt to inspire others to take control of their finances and plan for their future.

I've found that writing these updates keeps me focused on the goal ahead, which is securing a growing income stream to help fund a portion of my future retirement. Knowing that I'll be documenting everything for others to see helps me to stay on the right path and keeps me disciplined in the process.

Portfolio Guidelines

This is a dividend growth portfolio, so my goal with it is to produce a growing stream of dividend income. This is accomplished by buying companies that grow dividends over time, or by harvesting capital gains and investing the proceeds into higher-yielding companies.

Here are the guidelines I use to help me stay focused on meeting that goal of consistent and reliably increasing dividend income.

Buy companies that consistently show positive growth in earnings and translate those earnings into increasing dividend payouts to shareholders.

Focus on companies that are investment grade, with S&P credit ratings of BBB or higher.

Maintain a diversified portfolio spread across multiple industries.

Reinvest all dividends back into the companies that pay them.

Consider for sale any company that cuts or freezes its dividend.

The purpose of this portfolio is to produce a passive income stream that will fund a portion of my future retirement. Being forty-two years old, I have another 20+ years to go until I'll reach that milestone.

I switched to the dividend growth investing strategy in 2013, and in late 2017 I added the goal of 10% annual income growth for the portfolio. I finished that year with $2,005 in dividend income, and calculated that with a 10% annual income growth rate this portfolio could produce over $26,000 in dividend income in 2044, the year in which I turn sixty-six years old.

My income for 2019 came in at $2,531, which was $111 above my targeted goal, and a 10.1% increase over 2018's income of $2,299. This income growth came from organic dividend growth and reinvestment of dividends, as there are no longer cash contributions being made into this account.

I remain on pace to meet that 10% income growth goal again in 2020, despite multiple dividend cuts during the first half of the year. Those cuts were overcome with some trading in Q1 and Q2, and with dividend increases by other stocks in the portfolio.

Dividend Announcements

The third quarter was a quieter one for dividend news, which isn't entirely a bad thing. However, there were two cuts seen in the portfolio.

On July 5, Dominion Energy (D) announced that it was selling its gas transmission and storage assets to Berkshire Hathaway. While this raised cash to pay off debt, it also will reduce current and future earnings, making the current dividend too high a share of remaining earnings.

As a result, it guided for a cut to the dividend by year end, which it followed through with on November 4, dropping the payout by 33%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also announced its dividend cut, slashing the payout by 80% after it was forced to build bank reserves due to the uncertain economy.

Moves were made in the portfolio to offset the income losses, which will be discussed further down in the article.

It wasn't all bad news however, as there were eight new increases announced as well.

Announce Date Company Ticker Previous Payout Rate New Payout Rate Sequential Increase Year Ago Payout Rate YoY Increase Dividend Yield Link 07/09/20 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) $0.4575 $0.4675 2.19% $0.4575 2.19% 4.60% LINK 07/28/20 Altria Group Inc (MO) $0.840 $0.860 2.38% $0.8400 2.38% 7.86% LINK 08/21/20 Lowe`s Companies Inc (LOW) $0.550 $0.600 9.09% $0.5500 9.09% 1.47% LINK 09/09/20 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) $1.170 $1.200 2.56% $1.1700 2.56% 5.58% LINK 09/15/20 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $0.510 $0.560 9.80% $0.5100 9.80% 1.02% LINK 09/18/20 Realty Income Corp (O) $0.2335 $0.2340 0.21% $0.2270 3.08% 4.72% LINK 09/25/20 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $2.400 $2.600 8.33% $2.4000 8.33% 2.92% LINK 09/30/20 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) $0.410 $0.450 9.76% $0.4100 9.76% 1.74% LINK Average: 5.54% 5.90% 3.74%

Smaller increases were seen from Walgreens Boots, Altria, Realty Income, and Philip Morris, which isn't surprising considering their lack of earnings growth in 2020. While it's disappointing to see low growth, it's also encouraging to see the company's continued emphasis on growing the dividend, and their commitment to shareholders.

Better numbers came from Lowe's, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, and Starbucks, which all raised the dividend by at least 8%. I see these as fairly conservative increases from Lowe's, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin, as their earnings all increased by more than the dividend increase in 2020. Starbucks though was a pleasant surprise, as I wasn't expecting much at all after the earnings drop this year.

All said, the annual increases averaged 5.9%, which when coupled with an average yield of 3.74%, will nearly meet my goal of 10% income growth from these stocks.

Portfolio Transactions

After a busy second quarter, transactions slowed considerably during Q3. There was just one set of trades made during the quarter, as I made moves to counteract the dividend cuts from Dominion Energy and Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo was completely liquidated, as I finally had enough with the company. I had held the stock since 2015, suffering through the fake account scandal and generally poor performance. It was time to move on, and the dividend cut gave me a good excuse to finally dump it from the portfolio.

Dominion was a partial cut, as I trimmed my share count in it by roughly a third. This brought it to roughly the same weighting as two other utility stocks in the portfolio, Sempra Energy (SRE) and Xcel Energy (XEL).

I'm never excited about a dividend cut, but considering the political environment in the northeast, this was probably the right decision by Dominion to shift its business strategy towards more renewable energy.

There is an immediate hit to earnings and the dividend, but the deal allows the company to cut debt and remove uncertainty from its pipeline business. If it can execute and create higher future growth out of the shift, it will pay off for shareholders in the end.

The trade has been pretty much a wash for capital thus far, as Dominion and Wells Fargo are now worth about $27 more than the purchased replacements.

The income side is much improved though, as I completely replaced the income sold, and more than tripled what the current income would have been had I not made the trade.

Portfolio Holdings

This is how the portfolio stood at quarter's end following the trades:

Portfolio value increased to $90,590, which was 7.46% higher than the end of Q2. Projected income also increased, passing the $2,800 mark for the first time.

The growth came from some familiar names, with tech companies Apple and Qualcomm continuing to carry a heavy load.

Lowe's big gains moved it to the #2 position in the portfolio behind Digital Realty Trust, while Watsco's (WSO) 31% gain moved it to the #5 spot, landing just behind Lockheed Martin.

Weakness was seen from Energy and Healthcare, with several companies dropping by double-digits during the quarter.

Energy has bounced back a bit during Q4, with WTI Crude prices now nearing the $50 mark. Considering its relatively high weighting in the portfolio, continued good performance in 2021 would definitely be welcome.

Portfolio Weighting

I made a long-needed update to the sector classifications in the portfolio, as I went through each position in F.A.S.T. Graphs to determine their proper GICS sector, as shown in the portfolio tables above.

Due to the change, comparisons to prior quarter's aren't apples to apples, but I think that switching to the GICS standard was the right move for reporting.

Here are the current weightings following the update:

Information Technology and Health Care lead the way for value, as they represent 1/3 of the portfolio. However, due to the lower yields in those sectors, they represent just over 1/5 of portfolio income.

Meanwhile, Energy and Real Estate are worth just 15.9% of the value, yet they produce 29% of the income.

On The Radar

I've yet to make any trades during Q4, and with just ten days left until year's end, I likely won't. However, I do continue to monitor my holdings and the market in search of ideas.

The first to watch is one of my biggest holdings, Lockheed Martin, which may be suffering from market uncertainty regarding the upcoming change in power for the U.S. presidency.

Shares are now trading at their lowest valuation since early 2018, pushing the dividend yield close to the 3% mark.

I don't see a change in political party having much effect in its future prospects. The company continues to get orders around the globe for its products, and I don't see world peace breaking out any time soon, so I continue to like it as a long-term hold for the portfolio.

AbbVie (ABBV) is a stock that nearly always looks attractive, as it is one of the few stocks in the market offering both high income and high growth. It announced yet another double-digit dividend increase in October, and still yields nearly 5%, even after its recent run-up in share price.

There are still concerns about the impending patent cliff with its flagship drug Humira, but the company has been successful so far in making strategic acquisitions to lessen that impact.

The company grew earnings by 17% in 2020, and is expected to grow another 16% in 2021 and 12% in 2022. Couple that with a 5% yield, and investors are looking at potential high-teens total returns over the coming years.

Closing Thoughts

2020 has been a challenging year, but the market continues to shrug off whatever is thrown at it. Between zero interest rates, financial market support from the Federal Reserve, and several rounds of fiscal stimulus, there are strong tailwinds for that to continue.

Through it all, I'm on pace to meet my goals for the portfolio, which I feel so thankful for. As an engineer I've been fortunate to be able to work throughout the year, even when COVID hit our family and we were forced to quarantine through the month of October. I know there are others who aren't so fortunate though, so I'm praying the recently approved vaccines can bring an end to the pandemic and bring a return to "normal" once again.

Happy Holidays and Happy Investing!

