Merger Arbitrage Mondays - 5 New Multi-Billion Dollar Deals

M&A momentum continued to build as we reach the end of an eventful year with seven new deals announced and two deals completed.

On Sunday, December 20, 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) announced that it is acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD), a world-known leader in aerospace and defense that provides propulsion systems to the space, missile defense and strategic systems. According to Reuters, 'The deal is Lockheed’s biggest acquisition since Jim Taiclet took over as chief executive in June. He is seeking to beef up the company’s propulsion capabilities amid competition from new entrants such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, for space contracts with the U.S. government.'

After amending its deal in the previous week, Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) received another proposal from a third party last week, which was considered as a 'Superior Proposal' by the Company's Board of Directors.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between December 11, 2020, and December 18, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType GSUM 1.63 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) 22.70% 19.05% 3.65% All Cash SINA 42.53 New Wave Holdings Limited (N/A) 2.05% -0.78% 2.83% All Cash ANH 2.6 Ready Capital Corporation (RC) 12.54 4.88% 2.31% 2.57% Cash Plus Stock GNW 4.25 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 27.76% 25.69% 2.07% All Cash CBMG 18.16 CBMG management (N/A) 8.76% 6.76% 2.00% All Cash ACIA 71.17 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 45.44 -1.64% -0.34% -1.30% All Cash IPHI 160.98 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) 47.51 9.56% 11.16% -1.60% Cash Plus Stock EIDX 119.74 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) 64.89 -38.82% -35.62% -3.20% Special Conditions SOGO 8.42 Tencent Parties (N/A) 5.70% 10.16% -4.46% All Cash CXDC 1.09 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 10.09% 16.50% -6.41% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 129 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 44 Stock Deals 21 Stock & Cash Deals 6 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 76 Aggregate Deal Consideration $957.29 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $56.00 $42.04 12/31/2021 33.21% 32.32% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.25 12/31/2020 27.76% 1013.41% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $15.40 $12.22 06/30/2021 25.99% 49.66% GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.63 03/31/2021 22.70% 82.85% PRVL 12/15/2020 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) $26.50 $23.08 03/31/2021 14.82% 54.09% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $165.31 $149.19 12/31/2021 10.80% 10.52% CXDC 06/15/2020 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) $1.20 $1.09 12/31/2020 10.09% 368.35% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) $176.37 $160.98 12/31/2021 9.56% 9.30% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.16 12/31/2020 8.76% 319.58% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (AON) $221.93 $204.89 06/30/2021 8.32% 15.89%

Conclusion:

With shareholder's approvals and regulatory approvals, consents, and early termination of the HSR Act coming through, we can see a lot of deals moving towards successful completion. There are also instances of deals amending their terms and higher offers being received. For a year that had weeks of almost no deals announced, it is good to see multi-billion dollar deals being announced as the year comes to a close. The aggregate deal consideration which was just a little over $500 billion by the end of the second quarter this year, has increased significantly to $957.29 billion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZAGG, OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have long positions in Otelco (OTEL) and Zagg (ZAGG). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.