Despite West African being on track to be one of the three lowest-cost producers in the sector in FY2021, the stock is trading at less than 2x estimated FY2021 revenue.

It's been an exciting year thus far for many gold developers as a few companies have finally poured their first gold this year. Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) started its Eagle Mine in Q1, Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) is on track to pour its first gold before year-end, and West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF) poured its first gold in March. However, while Pure Gold has performed extremely well in Q4, West African Resources is down over 25% from its October highs, despite an exceptional Q3 report. Given the smooth ramp-up thus far in its Sanbrado Mine, I see this sharp correction as a buying opportunity, with West African dirt-cheap at US$0.70, trading for barely 1.5x FY2021 revenue. All figures are in US dollars.

(Source: Company Presentation)

West African Resources released its Q3 results in late October and reported quarterly gold production of 45,700 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,009/oz. This translated into a 40% increase in gold production sequentially, with the company on track to produce over 130,000 ounces of gold in its first year of production. This is quite an impressive feat considering the headwinds that COVID-19 has brought on the mining sector. This translated to over $80 million in revenue in Q3 2020, a more than 100% increase from Q2 ($38~ million), with West African benefiting from a near-record gold (GLD) price. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, it's been an exciting year for West African Resources, with a steady ramp-up in gold production since its first gold was poured in March. If we look at the Q3 2020 results, we can see that gold production was up 40% sequentially to 45,700 ounces, benefiting from the first underground stoping ore being introduced to the mill late in the quarter. Given that we should see a further ramp-up in Q4 and more high-grade underground ore, which will lift head grades, the company should be able to deliver 50,000 ounces of gold in the final quarter of the year, translating to another 10% increase in gold production sequentially.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As shown above, quarterly throughput has been steadily increasing since Q1 2020, as have head grades with the company beginning to mine underground ore from M1 South, where the company's bonanza grade gold lies. As we can see, head grades improved from 1.30 grams per tonne gold in Q1 to 1.50 grams per tonne gold in Q2 and hit a new high of 1.70 grams per tonne gold in Q3. During Q4, we should see even more underground ore mined and sent to the mill (yellow shaded box), which should contribute to a head grade above 1.80 grams per tonne gold for the quarter. This higher production should help bring costs down, which are currently sitting just above $1,000/oz.

(Source: Company Report)

Some investors might not see anything special in the results with costs above the industry average. However, it's important to note that costs are expected to drop dramatically as we see more ore contributed from underground. In fact, West African Resources is projected to have some of the lowest costs in the industry, with all-in sustaining costs of $551/oz for the first five years. This translates to nearly 70% margins at a $1,800/oz gold price, and we should see costs head below $800/oz next year as head grades improve. Therefore, while the above figures from the Q3 report might not seem that eye-popping, FY2021 should be a completely different story.

(Source: Author's Chart)

I'd be remiss not to note that while it was an impressive quarter operationally and financially with 100% plus revenue growth and production up 40%, it was an even better quarter from an exploration standpoint. This is because West African continues to hit bonanza-grade intercepts beneath its current M1 South reserves, with a few highlight holes as follows:

TAN-20-233: 32.0 meters of 4.9 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-234: 0.5 meters of 23.9 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-235: 7.0 meters of 20.0 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-236: 15.5 meters of 20.5 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-239: 6.0 meters of 20.6 grams per tonne gold

TAN-20-237: 6.5 meters of 16.1 grams per tonne gold

As we can see from the above results, the company is not missing in this drill program well below the current reserve base, with several hits coming in above the average grade of M1 South Underground (646,000 ounces at 10.2 grams per tonne gold). This has the potential to increase West African's reserve base by up to 50%, given that the company has successfully intersected mineralization more than 400 meters below the base of its prior reserves.

(Source: Company News Release)

The other game-changer worth noting is that West African scooped up the high-grade Toega deposit from B2Gold (BTG) earlier this year and might be able to include this in an updated mine plan for Sanbrado. As we can see below, Toega lies just 14 kilometers from Sanbrado and could displace lower-grade ore in the mine plan. This is because the main open-pit portion of Sanbrado (M5 Open Pit) comes in at 1.40 grams per tonne gold for 811,000 ounces. Meanwhile, Toega, which is right next door, holds over 1.1~ million ounces of gold at 2.01 grams per tonne gold. If the company can pull Toega ounces into the mine plan, we would not see the lower grade ore from M3 and M5 diluting the overall head grade ore at Sanbrado. This would translate not only increased annual gold production and lower costs but also a longer mine life. The key will be converting some of Toega's resources into reserves to incorporate them, but I am confident that this shouldn't be an issue.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Drawing)

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Drawings)

So, how does the valuation look?

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see above, West African Resources is mostly in a class of its own when it comes to reserve grade, with the company's average grade sitting at 2.40 grams per tonne gold. While the resource is much smaller than some of the largest producers globally shown in the scatter plot, the higher-grade producers with industry-leading margins often get the highest valuations per ounce. Despite this, West African is trading for a valuation of just $372.72/oz based on 1.65 million ounces and a market cap of $615 million. If we look below, we can see that this is below the producers' trendline, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. It's worth noting that West African is likely to get even cheaper on a reserve per ounce basis. This is because another 300,000 plus ounces likely to be added below M5 South Underground with recent drilling results and another 400,000 ounces added to reserves from Toega. This should push the reserve base above 2 million ounces even after accounting for depletion.

(Source: Author's Chart)

West African is also dirt-cheap from a financial standpoint, with the mid-tier producer generating over $80 million in revenue in Q3 alone. If we assume conservative FY2021 gold production of 230,000 ounces (57,500~ ounces per quarter) and a conservative gold price of $1,750/oz, we come up with FY2021 revenue of $402.5 million. Given that West African is currently valued at just $615 million at US$0.70, this means the stock is trading at barely 1.53x revenue. Of course, there is material upside to this revenue estimate as I have purposely used very conservative production figures and a relatively conservative gold price (8% below spot prices of $1,880/oz).

(Source: Author's Notes)

While some producers like Pure Gold Mining have gotten all the love this year as they head towards commercial production, West African Resources has been neglected since October, despite recent news that's been exceptional. As it stands, the company should be able to increase its reserve base to over 2 million ounces by Q1 2021 and is on track to generate over $400 million in revenue next year as more high-grade ore hits the mill. However, the company is trading at barely 1.5x FY2021 sales and below $400/oz on reserves on what looks to be a very stale reserve estimate given the recent high-grade hits below the existing reserve base. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as significantly undervalued, and I would not be surprised to see the stock higher 45% or above US$1.00 by Q4 2021.

West African Resources trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange (WAF.ASX) but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange. There is a significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.