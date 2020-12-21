Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is a top provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. It holds a liquid balance sheet with cash levels greater than total liabilities. And, in December, the company has launched a new product in collaboration with AT&T (T).

The company’s innovative antenna systems are designed to address key challenges with wireless system performance. Its solutions to complex radio frequency (RF) engineering challenges help to improve wireless services that require higher throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality.

Last week’s discussion of RF filter-maker Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) actually represents a similar business solution for more demanding wireless gadgets. The difference is Airgain’s antennas actually receive radio energy before filters parse the signal, eliminating noise and unwanted signals.

Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential wireless local area networking market (WLAN), supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers. Overall, its array of products are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet and asset tracking devices. Below are some diagrams of the areas you will find Airgain WiFi antennas, taken from the company website.

Image Source: Company Website

The exciting development in December, likely propelling stock gains, is the announcement of commercial sales for the high-priced Airgain antenna-modem designed for first-responder fleets. Right now, it is the main product used with wireless communication partner AT&T, and the launch of the FirstNet Ready network.

From the December 9th press release,

The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, now FirstNet Ready™, supports access to the physically separate and dedicated FirstNet network core, FirstNet First Priority® – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum. The AirgainConnect AC-HPUE is certified for future deployment on FirstNet, is the first HPUE antenna-modem to be FirstNet Ready™, and will be the only FirstNet Ready™ HPUE antenna-modem available for purchase at launch of the FirstNet HPUE service. By integrating an HPUE modem within an antenna assembly, AC-HPUE transmits greater power at the antenna compared to the router’s conventional modem and antenna. “FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that Airgain’s AirgainConnect AC-HPUE meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Image Source: Company Website

Seeking Alpha author Cobiaman believes the new AirgainConnect product can propel 25% annual revenue gains, with its higher priced antenna-modem for vehicles in the $100 range, against a sub-$1 selling price to OEMs for its standard products like in-building wireless LAN, including small gadget embedding. This growth platform is based on better reception in far-off locations, inside buildings, and at times when urgency cannot afford a weak signal. Management and AT&T are pushing to have every local fire and police department vehicle fitted with this breakthrough antenna-modem. Mass acceptance of the idea would likely generate a sizable jump in Airgain sales and allow operating profitability to rise markedly from today’s breakeven point.

Strong Balance Sheet and Rising EPS Estimates

Airgain reported $2 million in operating losses the trailing 12 months into September, with a cash flow of $5 million. Not very exciting, for sure. Sales declined about $9 million YoY to $49 million. But here’s the good news. The company owns $38 million in cash vs. $6 million in total liabilities at the end of Q3. A tangible book value of $41 million, almost all in cash, means the current $140 million equity capitalization at $14 a share can be adjusted lower. In reality, Airgain only needs $5-10 million in cash for operations. So, effectively, management (or an acquiring company) could return $30 million to stakeholders without affecting business operations. If we revise the market cap to $110 million ($140 million minus $30 million), a bump higher in earnings would look even more appealing.

What about earnings? Well, Wall Street analyst forecasts for late 2021 and 2022 have been rising the last six months. Shareholders and followers of Airgain are starting to believe the AirgainConnect product may add substantial revenue and income soon. Below is a chart of the changing estimate picture into late 2022.

Remember, an increase in expected EPS from $0.06 this year to $0.66 in 2022 is happening on our cash-stripped and revised share price of $11, vs. the $14.35 closing quote on Friday. The question remains, if actual growth rates prove even stronger than anticipated, say EPS of $0.50 next year and $1.00 in 2022, is $14 a share not something of a growth multiple bargain for your investment capital?

Technical Trading Action

The Airgain stock chart has improved dramatically since November. A new 52-week high was reached this week, and many momentum indicators (in combination) are forecasting strong gains for early 2021. On the 1-year chart below, the company’s stock price advance is beating the equivalent period S&P 500 price gain by +19.6%, circled in green. (Airgain is a small capitalization company, not a member of the S&P 500. Nevertheless, I use this yardstick to measure against all investments as the standard for “average” U.S. equity performance.)

The 14-day Average Direction Index score of 19 is absolutely neutral, indicating little in the way of an overbought or oversold condition in the middle of December. Yet, the On Balance Volume line has been in a wonderful uptrend since April, marked with a red arrow. The OBV situation is very healthy and highlights more buyers than sellers have been part of the supply/demand equation in the second half of 2020.

The severely overbought position during August has been worked off during a high-base pattern, with lower volatility and greater confusion on the next trend direction. I am circling the Average Directional Index signals of this idea below, on a 3-year chart. The August ADX overbought signal above 50, circled in orange, screamed a breather or sell-off would be next. Most stocks require a consolidation phase after rising from $6 to $15 over several months. However, early December’s ADX score of close to 10, circled in blue, suggests a new upmove may be primed to begin. In many ways, the stock trading setup is akin to the early summer lows of 2018. Just like today's technical situation, I have circled the near 10 reading of the ADX oscillator.

Airgain’s stock price rise over the past 36 months has bested the S&P 500 by +9.4%, circled in green. And, the On Balance Volume line has zigzagged higher in a relatively strong manner, marked with the red arrow. Lastly, holding above both the simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages in December is a positive development getting my attention, as is the subtle upturn in both creations.

Final Thoughts

Airgain represents a smaller capitalization growth story for your portfolio. A stable business with hundreds of patents and product designs sold, holding a liquid and conservative balance sheet, should provide a nice foundation for shareholders. The hope is its new-to-market AirgainConnect antenna-modem for first-responder vehicles will become a category-killing invention. Given millions in product volume are sold the next five years, a bump of hundreds of millions in revenue would turn the company into a nicely profitable enterprise. At least, that’s the potential upside, bullish argument.

Are positive investment returns guaranteed for Airgain shareholders from $14? Hardly. A number of variables could turn the stock trend bearish. A weak economy next year would not be good news. A stock market crash cannot be ruled out, as we now stand at record market overvaluations on price to sales or GDP output. It’s also possible the AirgainConnect upgrade proposition for local cities does not play out as advertised by the company. That’s why my planned portfolio purchase this week will be very minor, less than 1% of a diversified design.

