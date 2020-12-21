Estimates of the potential revenues that Voclosporin could generate worldwide once approved range from $1.5B to $3B per year.

Aurinia pharmaceuticals (AUPH) has one of the most important milestones in its history in a few weeks: Next January 22, 2021 is the PDUFA where the FDA will decide the approval of the candidate drug Voclosporin (VC). This drug candidate is a novel therapy in development for patients with lupus nephritis (LN), an inflammation of the kidney which is one of the most serious complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Calcineurin is a signaling protein involved in T cell activation, a key immune cell in the body. By inhibiting calcineurin, voclosporin blocks the expression of a pro-inflammatory signaling molecule called IL-2 and reduces immune responses mediated by T cells.

Voclosporin approval by the FDA is almost assured thanks to the very good phase III trial data presented last December 2019. Aurinia reported an efficacy rate that was twice the standard of care, with very little need for steroids and virtually no adverse side effects.

Given these impressive results, the Company filed an NDA last May, and the FDA accepted it last July and granted Priority Review status with PDUFA for next January 22, 2021.

With only one drug recently approved by the FDA for LN (GSK's (NYSE:GSK) Benlysta), the odds that the FDA will finally approve Voclosporin are estimated at 95%.

Estimates of the potential revenues that Voclosporin could generate worldwide once approved range from $1.5 billion to $3 billion per year.

With a market capitalization of around $1.6 billion, I consider that Aurinia presents a very good entry point at current prices, around $13 before the next PDUFA date.

If approved (extremely likely), I think the market cap could rise quickly to $2.5 billion / $3.5 billion. Here, it is important to note that the patent that Aurinia has on Voclosporin expires in 2027. But depending on the type of approval and the label that the FDA presents, Aurinia could benefit from the exclusive use of VC until 2038. In this case, my valuation of Aurinia would increase exponentially, and my forecast for the Aurinia's MC after approval, would increase considerably.

On the other hand, Aurinia was testing Voclosporin to treat Dry Eye Syndrome in phase II trials, but after not achieving the expected results, they decided to suspend the trials for this disease on November 3. Actually, this adverse circumstance does not imply a change in my valuation of the Company, since it is made on the basis of Voclosporin to treat the LN.

In short, I believe that Aurinia currently offers a magnificent opportunity for appreciation for the coming months. In fact, I have started an investment here at $14.30, and I will buy more if it goes down in the next few days. My strategy is to wait until the PDUFA and wait for the subsequent revaluation.

Lupus Nephritis: A Disease With Only One Recently Approved Treatment

Lupus Nephritis (LN), a debilitating and often deadly progression of SLE, is an inflammation of the kidneys caused by progression of an autoimmune disorder called, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus ("SLE"). According to the Lupus Foundation of America, approximately 1.5 million Americans (mostly women) and about 5 million people worldwide have a form of lupus. Aurinia estimates that 445,000 people in the U.S. suffer from SLE, and of these, approximately 60% will develop LN.

There is currently only one drug approved for LN: GSK's Benlysta drug, approved on December 17. So far, the current standard of care was high dose corticosteroid treatment plus an immunosuppressive agent such as cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan, Neosar) or mycophenolate (CellCept). These treatment regimens only result in short-term complete renal response rates of 10-40% at 12 months, and long-term treatment does not show further improvement. Approximately, 10% to 30% of LN patients will progress to ESRD, therefore achieving remission rapidly is key for the best outcomes when treating LN patients.

Benlysta is a drug that was approved several years ago to treat SLE and now the FDA has approved its widespread use to treat LN. However, due to its limited efficacy and certain side effects, I don't think it will pose much of a threat for VC once approved.

Market potential for the LN

As we've seen before, an estimated 445,000 people currently suffer from SLE in the US. Of these, about 60% will end up developing NL, so we have a population of NL affected of around 267,000.

According to the last Aurinia CC, the Company estimates an annual cost per patient of approximately $90,000.

With this data we can estimate a maximum potential revenue to treat LN in the US of about $2.4 billion per year.

Currently, as we have commented previously, there is only one drug, approved on December 17, to treat LN (GSK's Benlysta). Here, it should be noted that Benlysta is clearly inferior in efficacy to VC:

The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating that a statistically significant greater number of patients achieved Primary Efficacy Renal Response (PERR) at two years (or 104 weeks) when treated with BENLYSTA plus standard therapy compared to placebo plus standard therapy in adults with active LN (43% vs 32%, odds ratio (95% CI) 1.55 (1.04, 2.32), p=0.0311)…."

Source: GSK web

This global study in which 357 patients with active LN were enrolled, met its primary endpoint of Renal Response rates of 40.8% for voclosporin vs. 22.5% for the control (OR 2.65; p < 0.001)…"

Source: Aurinia web

To this must be added that Benlysta is administered intravenously, while VC is an oral drug, and Benlysta is administered in combination with a higher amount of steroids compared to VC.

Therefore, we can safely say that VC will capture the majority of the LN market in the US. Assuming a conservative share of 60% on the $2.4 billion, we would obtain a peak of potential revenue of $1.5 billion approximately only in the US.

With these potential revenue, we can estimate a maximum potential value for Aurinia, applying a conservative P/S ratio of 5, of about $7 billion.

FDA and patent extension until 2037

The initial patent that Aurinia holds on the use and commercialization of VC expires in 2027. However, in the phase 2 and 3 trials (Aurora and Aura) Aurinia applied a new personalized VC dosage method based on certain individualized parameters of each patient. And this new method has been patented by Aurinia, whose exclusivity extends until 2038. Here, the key is that if the FDA in the next PDUFA approves VC with a label that includes this new VC dosage method, the exclusivity of VC would be extended until 2038. This would imply 10 more years of exclusivity, and therefore Aurinia's valuation would increase exponentially.

As you can read in the last CC:

a U.S. patent has also been issued covering the voclosporin dosing protocol with a term extending to December 2037, if the FDA incorporates the dosing protocol used in both the AURA and AURORA trials into the product label….

Therefore, it is most likely that the FDA will incorporate the label thanks to which the patent will be extended until 2038.

The key is not in whether the FDA will approve VC the next January 22, 2021 (since it is practically considered that it will be approved with a 95% probability), but in the possibility that the FDA includes a label thanks to which, the VC patent could be extended until 2037. In this case we are talking about an extension of the patent of 10 years, where the exclusivity of VC will fall on Aurinia who would benefit from 10 more years of several billion dollars.

Latest Highlights

On December 15, Aurinia announced an agreement with Lonza (SIX: LONN) to build a plant in Switzerland to manufacture Voclosporin and thus provide a sufficient supply of the drug for future demand. This agreement shows the full confidence that the Company has regarding the prompt approval of VC by the FDA, and within a few months in Europe and Japan.

On the other hand, on December 17, the Company announced the collaboration agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical for the development and commercialization of VC in Europe and Japan:

Aurinia to receive $50 million U.S. upfront payment in addition to up to $50 million U.S. in regulatory and reimbursement milestone payments -Agreement includes royalties of up to 20 percent on net sales payable to Aurinia

Source: Aurinia

With this agreement, Aurinia ensures the commercialization of VC in Europe and Japan without the need for costly investments. The agreement seems reasonable, since the normal margin of biotech companies is an average of 20%. The commercialization of VC in the US will be carried out directly by Aurinia.

On the same day that the agreement between Aurinia and Otsuka was announced, the FDA approved GSK's Benlysta, becoming the first drug approved to treat LN in the US. It is, therefore, a drug that competes directly with VC in the LN market.

However, and as we have discussed previously, I don't think Benlysta is going to be a real competition for VC. Being a drug that has shown less efficacy in trials than VC, which is administered in combination with more steroids than VC, and which is administered intravenously, we consider that it will not pose a real threat to VC.

That same day, December 17, Aurinia's share price plummeted 15%. Some claimed the drop was due to the approval of the competitor drug Benlysta. However, it seems that the real reason has been that the market has considered that after the agreement with Otsuka, the chances of an acquisition of Aurinia by a large pharmaceutical company dissipate considerably. There were many investors/speculators in Aurinia who were actually waiting for the announcement of an Aurinia BO agreement, a circumstance that seems less likely now.

However, I consider that Aurinia's valuation has not changed after the Otsuka deal, and therefore the drop in the share price offers a very good entry opportunity for new investors, and also to lower the average for current investors. One month before the PDUFA, current prices are tremendously attractive ahead of the highly likely FDA approval of Voclosporin dated January 22, 2021.

Cash status

As of September 30, 2020, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $421 million compared to $306 million at December 31, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $30.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $11.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The Company believes that it has sufficient financial resources to fund its current plans, which include conducting its ongoing R&D programs, obtaining approval of voclosporin for the potential treatment of LN, conducting pre-commercial and launch activities, manufacturing and packaging commercial drug supply required for launch, and fund its supporting corporate and working capital needs through the end of 2022.

Risks

It is evident that the only and great risk here is the non-approval of the only drug in the Company's pipeline: Voclosporin. A possible rejection of VC approval by the FDA would be catastrophic for the Company. However, as we've discussed here, the chances of being rejected by the FDA are really slim. Knowing that the FDA has guaranteed Priority Review to VC, and that the only drug currently approved to treat LN (Benlysta) is frankly inferior to VC in all notable aspects, the probability of being approved is 95%.

Another possible risk is the possibility that the FDA delays approval due to the inability for FDA inspectors to have been able to review the plants where VC will be produced, due to the COVID-19 confinement. This delay, if it occurs, would not change my assessment of Aurinia, and in any case, it (FDA approval delay) would be resolved in a few weeks.

Conclusion

In about a month, the FDA will decide whether to approve VC for the treatment of LN in the US. Given the excellent efficacy and safety profile shown in the different trials conducted thus far, it seems highly likely that the FDA decision will finally be positive.

We will have to be careful if the FDA incorporates a label in which the patent could be extended for 10 more years (until 2038). Thanks to the fact that the new personalized VC dosing method has been used in the phase II and phase III trials of Aurinia (Aurora and Aura), and that these data have been sent in the NDA to the FDA, it is very likely that eventually the FDA approves VC with the label and therefore the exclusive use of VC will extend until 2038.

However, in the event that the FDA does not include the label, Aurinia would still be greatly undervalued today, as VC will generate to Aurinia several billion dollars in revenue over the next few years.

VC in the US could make a potential revenue of $1.5 billion per year once approved.

With a current market capitalization of approximately $1.6 billion, the Company is truly highly undervalued and therefore presents an excellent entry opportunity at current price levels.

I have recently entered in Aurinia at $14.30. My intention is to hold the investment longer after the PDUFA and wait for a significant share price appreciation in the weeks and months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.