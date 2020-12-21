MXI might benefit from the short-term stimuli, including the COVID relief deal, while its long-term prospects also look safe given it is nicely positioned for the looming greener economy.

With 8 British stocks in the portfolio, MXI is not immune to the no-deal Brexit risk.

Its largest asset is New York-listed shares of Linde, an industrial gases heavyweight and a market darling that has been on a tear this year.

As of December 18, MXI had a portfolio of 127 holdings. From this list, 103 items were classified as Equity.

How to gain exposure to cyclicals that might enjoy a buoyant 2021 thanks to the coronavirus vaccines, while also having a quarterly dividend income? With the iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI) - with ease.

MXI has an expense ratio of 0.45%, which is almost in-line with the average, together with a standardized yield of 1.84%.

The fund might benefit from the short-term stimuli, including the COVID relief deal, while its long-term prospects also look safe given it is nicely positioned for the looming greener economy and especially for the gradually growing demand for copper and hydrogen.

Now, let us take a more thorough look at its advantages and flaws.

The underlying index

MXI's essential goal is to track the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Materials Sector Index. When I just began to analyze this index focused on cyclicals from around the world, I expected it to include Russian heavyweight basic materials companies like gold miner Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY) or diamond miner ALROSA (OTC:ARRLF), but that was a wrong hypothesis.

The index itself is based on the S&P Global 1200, which, in turn, is composed of seven essential regional indices including the S&P 500, S&P Europe 350, S&P TOPIX 150 (Japan), S&P/TSX 60 (Canada), S&P/ASX All Australian 50, S&P Asia 50, and S&P Latin America 40. To qualify for inclusion in the Materials index, a company must be "classified within the GICS materials sector." The benchmark is being rebalanced four times a year: in March, June, September, and December.

The index, and, hence, the ETF have some exposure to emerging markets, namely Brazil, Chile, Taiwan, Mexico, and Peru. There are also three South Korean stocks in the portfolio (two classes of LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) shares and common stock of Posco (PKX)), but there is still no consensus if this market is a developed or an emerging one (MSCI thinks the country still has room for improvement, while S&P DJI included it in the developed cohort long ago).

However, the fund has no equities from the key emerging economies, namely China, India, Russia, and South Africa, as far as no companies from these jurisdictions met eligibility criteria for inclusion in one of the seven above-mentioned regional indices.

The holdings in greater detail

As of December 18 (the most recent data), MXI had a portfolio of 127 holdings. From this list, 103 items were classified as Equity. As I have already discussed in my recent articles on the iShares ETFs, their portfolios frequently contain different asset classes, like Cash, Futures, etc. That was also the case of MXI.

It is worth noting that 103 equities in the portfolio do not represent 103 different companies. As I said above, there are two classes of LG Chem shares, common and preferred. MXI also holds two types of stock of BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO): U.K.-listed and Australia-listed.

The author's work. Data from iShares

The ten-largest holdings (including two types of BHP shares) have a combined weight of almost 32.5% with a market value of $188.3 million, which implies MXI has mediocre diversification and, thus, too-high risk concentration.

The ETF's largest asset is New York-listed shares of Linde plc (OTC:LIN), an industrial gases heavyweight and a market darling that has been on a tear this year, gaining ~21% YTD. I discussed the catalysts that bolstered the rally in a few articles, including the most recent one. In short, buoyant demand for medical oxygen amid the pandemic was the principal driver of LIN's increasing expensiveness. But it seems the price went too high. Since my post-earnings article published in November with a neutral rating, LIN has traded mostly rangebound, finally going down by ~1.8%.

Other industrial gas mammoths are also in the top-ten cohort, namely L'Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF), which is in fourth place, and Air Products and Chemicals (APD), the eighth largest constituent. On a side note, their presence in the portfolio makes the fund nicely prepared for the looming hydrogen economy.

The industry mix is dominated by chemicals, followed by metals & mining. Combined, their weights add up to 85.7%. The U.S. companies account for 34.8% of the portfolio. But the issue is that the fund also has relatively high exposure to the United Kingdom (via the S&P Europe 350 index), and, hence, to the dynamics of its national currency, which is influenced by the development of the Brexit process.

MXI has eight London-listed and GBP-priced stocks (total weight of 10.86%), all of which are the FTSE 100 constituents:

Rio Tinto (RIO), one of the leading mining companies in the world, BHP Group (BHP), a natural resources mammoth with Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments, Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), a mining company that produces a wide range of minerals and metals including platinum, diamonds, copper, etc. Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), a Baar-based mining and commodity trading company with a sprawling portfolio of 150 assets around the world, Croda International (OTCPK:COIHF), a specialty chemicals company, Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF), a global packaging and paper group, DS Smith (OTC:DITHF), one of the leading players in the global corrugated packaging market, Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF), a specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company.

It should be noted that most of these companies generate the bulk of their revenues outside of the U.K., but it does not mean they are immunized from the repercussions of no-deal Brexit, as their London-quoted shares are priced in pound sterling. If the talks end to no avail, GBP will likely be under pressure.

Remarks on valuation

As of December 18, MXI's P/E (Trailing Twelve Months) stood at 18.78x, which is substantially below the 25.18x P/E of the iShares Core S&P 500 (IVV).

However, many companies in the materials sector have burdensome borrowings on the balance sheet (e.g., Ball Corporation (BLL) has D/E of ~261%), so, traditional earnings yield is clearly not the best ratio in this case.

I would like to take a closer look at Enterprise Value/EBITDA (Forward), a more apt multiple, of the 30 largest holdings (counting only U.K.-listed shares of BHP and Rio Tinto).

Data sources: Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance

My analysis shows that 20 out of the 30 largest companies in the fund are valued at a premium to the sector, or well above the median EV/Forward EBITDA of 10x computed by Seeking Alpha. In this sense, MXI is clearly not a bargain.

Total returns vs. peers

MXI investors have been enjoying nice total returns this year, which have been, as I said above, bolstered by the outstanding performance of the industrial gas companies, and, sure, by the capital rotation from the richly valued tech sector to cyclical names. With these two stimuli in place, the fund delivered a ~21.7% YTD total return, thus trouncing the S&P 500 and two peers, namely the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) and the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM). However, the issue is that in the context, the returns look less impressive. And the table below vividly illustrates that.

The author's work. Data from Morningstar

SPY's column is the greenest, as it performed way better than the materials ETFs during most of the 2010s, while its cumulative returns are also richer.

MXI's heyday was in 2016, 2017, and YTD, while during the first half of the 2010s, its returns were subpar. At the same time, its 5-year cumulative total return is better even if compared to tech-heavy SPY, let alone the peers. It has also delivered alpha YTD (for now).

Conclusion

U.S. lawmakers have recently reached the COVID relief deal, which signals bulls have another argument to extend the rally in cyclicals across the globe. There might be some pressure from the GBP-related headwinds, but I hope it will be offset by the performance of non-UK equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.