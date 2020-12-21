Investment Thesis

Covid-19 has created massive tailwinds for the "cashless society". I recently talked about COVID-19 accelerating trends toward a world that is going cashless in a recent article about PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL). Both PayPal and Square (NYSE: NYSE:SQ) are in a position to be major beneficiaries of the cashless trend, which is only being accelerated by the pandemic. Similar to PayPal, Square is a fintech that aims to build a two-sided digital payments ecosystem on both the merchant and consumer side. Square, however, differentiates itself in a highly competitive fintech market by being one of the few fintech companies that has made a move towards becoming a actual bank while also moving into multiple financial operations that have been historically operated in distinct verticals. Up until recently, it was unheard of for one financial company to have multiple financial operations in so many different areas like banking, brokerage, insurance, payroll management, payment networks, tax preparation, etc. Historically, financial companies specialize in only one or two areas. Square is one of the few companies that seems to be legitimately building a "One Stop" shop for all financial needs. Even though it might be a rough ride, Square very much has the potential to become the "Amazon" of financial services.

Square currently looks at their opportunity as a combined $160B+ opportunity, in which Square only has around a 3% penetration at most. If Square does become a "One Stop" financial shop while also becoming a major player in Crypto/Bitcoin development then Square's market opportunity might even be larger than what Square management is currently stating. Investors already seem to recognize Square's massive potential and Square has been awarded nose bleed valuations. Square currently trades at a P/E of 322, which is among the highest valuations of any fintech that I have researched. However, I believe Square's upside potential warrants a buy, even at current prices.

Company Name Enterprise Value (NYSEARCA: BIL Price/Cash Flow PEG Ratio Earnings Yield % Stone (STNE) 22.09 84.26 -- 0.72 Square (SQ) 95.28 320.81 4.41 0.31 PayPal (PYPL) 253.48 44.62 2.21 1.20 Mastercard (MA) 332.08 42.03 1.99 2.01

Square Roots

I view Square as a very disruptive company as it is forcing incumbent competitors in the financial industry into a innovator's dilemma. Square's initial business model started off serving micro-merchants, which is a market segment economically unviable for larger financial service companies because of a low volume of transactions. Among the features of a classic Innovator's Dilemma model is that incumbents, while having the luxury of a huge customer set, also have high expectations of yearly sales, while new entry next generation companies tend to find niches that are too small to attract the attention of incumbents so that the next gen company can build customer sets in that smaller niche before moving upmarket. Square's niche started out as serving micro merchants, which banks and other financial services companies are often reluctant to serve.

Square's roots are in helping small businesses grow. Among Square's very first customers came from solving the problems of a local flower stand owner, who had a inability in accepting credit card payments. Cheri Mims, operated Lilybelle Flowers and was one of the first sellers to ever take a payment with Square. The way the founders of Square convinced Cheri to try the Square service was they approached her after she had just missed a sale from a customer who didn’t have any cash on hand and she sent the potential customer to a ATM and that potential customer never returned. So, despite initial skepticism about the Square credit card reader, Cheri Mims gave the product a chance and the rest is history. Square solved a number of problems for Cheri Mims and among those problems was that her business of Lilybelle Flowers was not considered credit-worthy by banks to accept credit card transactions. Banks are usually reluctant to work with small business owners because of a lack of trust. Banks also often want to charge high fees beyond a small business owner's ability to pay and small businesses rarely can get over huge compliance hurdles that banks put in the way. Square changes those dynamics and has made credit card processing accessible to the small business owner.

Square Business - Epitome of a Banking Disruptor

Square, like PayPal runs a two sided network, which Square labels each side of the network as Seller and Cash App. The above diagram lists most of the major services that Square currently offers on their two-sided network. The biggest difference that I see between PayPal and Square is that when faced with potential competition from incumbents, PayPal more often than not tends to form collaborations or partnerships, while Square, more often than not, tends to compete vigorously and attempts to disrupt the incumbent, rather than form a partnership. Square is the epitome of a banking disruptor.

While most PayPal press releases tend to emphasize news in a more collaborative spirit, Square press releases tend to tout the expansion of disruptive services in opposition to existing financial service incumbents that are offered on either the Seller side or the Cash App side of the business. The latest service that Square has added that is not included in the above investor presentation is Square's recent acquisition of Credit Karma Tax, which was a forced divestiture from Intuit over antitrust concerns. So, now Square is in the tax preparation business and is now a competitor in the tax prep industry to competitors like the much larger Intuit.

The Seller side of the business was where Square originally started. The Square Reader was the product that Cheri Mims of Lilybelle Flowers used to process her first credit card and it was also Square's first product. The Square Reader was launched in 2010 and was among the first products that accepted credit card payments by connecting to a mobile device's audio jack. From that original Square Reader, the Seller side of the business was born. The rest is history and that history can be read on Wikipedia. The importance of Square's history for investors is in understanding that the Seller side of the business is older and further ahead of the Cash App side of the business in the monetization process. The Cash App (formerly Square Cash) side of the business started out in 2015 as a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment service but has since increasingly expanded its functionality beyond that to include receiving direct deposit payments and ACH payments, accessing cash through a Visa debit card (Cash Card), receiving instant discounts when using the Cash Card with select merchants and categories (Boost), purchasing bitcoin and trading stocks.

The pandemic has only accelerated trends toward a cashless society and strengthened Square's hands against banks. Somewhere in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, Cash App has become a digital alternative to the incumbent financial system. The government helped stimulate Cash App use when under the CARES Act, government stimulus payments were able to use the Cash App direct-deposit feature to receive the government stimulus checks. The more that I look at both the Seller and Cash app sides of Square's business, the more I realize the tremendous optionality Square has to add on additional services. I can envision down the road that Square could add additional services on the Cash App side, like different types of insurance (home, car, life, health) and retail banking services (mortgages, consumer lending, car loans). On the Seller side, Square could add-on such services like FSA/HSA plans and other payroll services. The services Square could add are truly limitless.

Risks

On the Seller side of the business, Square must continue to grow past its original micro merchant-client base to gain business from larger merchants by continuing to take share from existing ECR vendors and very large merchant transaction processing companies like First Data, in order to show that long term growth in the Seller business is viable. Morningstar Analyst Brett Horn believes that Square is merely a narrow-moat niche operator in the Seller business and is not a true disrupter. He believes Square's market share is limited on the Seller side by its relatively high pricing and its long-term margins being constrained by a relative lack of scale.

Square's reliance on small businesses could also be a detriment during times of macroeconomic disruption. Currently, the worldwide pandemic is causing enough of a economic disruption that it is possible small businesses could fail in large numbers, negatively impacting Square's business on the Seller side. In March and April, Square was forced to subsidize small business by refunding software fees in March and April while providing more delivery, curbside pickup, and contactless transaction tools to help merchants stay afloat. While, the situation with small businesses and restaurants somewhat stabilized over the summer, with the re-emergence of COVID during the fall and winter months, the lack of action from the US government on a stimulus package, the potential for a rising U.S. unemployment rate and possible delays in distributing a vaccine for coronavirus, the pandemic still has a possibility of impacting Square severely. The things that counter the COVID risks on the Seller side is that Cash App and Bitcoin growth is helping to offset a lot small business exposure and risk.

Most of Square's potential rests on the consumer side of the business, primarily in the Cash App optionality and in Bitcoin/Crypto growth. Payment processing is a highly scalable business, as once a payment platform is established, there is little incremental cost to additional transactions. I believe Square has a higher possibility of being a true disruptor on the consumer Cash App side of their business (rather than the Seller side) and therefore, I believe that most of Square's recent stock appreciation has come from optimism about possible growth and margin improvement on the Cash App side of the business.

However, Square's Cash App functions face enormous competition with large financial services companies like Chase creating products like QuickAccept to counter the growing threat of Cash App. In addition to Chase, Square also faces more well known companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co for personal banking and mortgages ($2.87 trillion in assets); Charles Schwab in stock trading ($4.04 trillion in client assets); Mastercard & Visa for payment rails; and Intuit in tax preparation. Additionally, Square faces competition from larger disruptive digital financial players like the new Google Plex marketplace. There is also the threat of Facebook's Diem disrupting how finances are transacted and the presence of other better known brands like Rakuten. Square is competing in a possible winner-take-all market and if Square's initiatives with Cash App and Bitcoin fails, then the the stock would likely take a steep drop because a large portion of the perceived value of Square is in growing the Cash App portion of the business.

Last but not least, Square has traditionally had lackluster margins in their business. What investors are expecting is that the investments made by Square will eventually pay off with a larger market share and a more profitable set of businesses on both the Seller and Cash App side. The short term risk is if the pandemic causes the pay off for investments to get pushed further out while near term quarterly financial results underwhelm. The long term risk for investors is if Square fails to make headway against larger competitors and the investments that are currently being made fail to pay off.

Fundamentals

Square Revenue Growth

Square Q3 2020 Financial Metrics

Square Q3 2020 Financial Metrics

In the third quarter of 2020, Square reached a gross profit of $794 million, up 59% year over year. The Seller ecosystem generated gross profit of $409 million, up 12% year over year. Most of Square's customers on the Seller side are smaller businesses or restaurants and those customers are really taking it on the chin during the various lockdowns. With the second wave of the pandemic raging and the government slow to provide stimulus, there is the chance that the Seller side could still be heavily impacted with many small businesses and restaurants possibly failing. Even so, Square's gross payment volume (GPV) from merchant customers in the Q3 quarter rose 9% to 31.7 billion which exceeded analysts projected GPV of $30 billion. Considering the pandemic now seems to be raging out of control, with a perceived lack of leadership from Washington, Square's Q4 numbers on the Sellers side should be interesting to watch.

The Cash App ecosystem, on the other hand, has been seeing great growth, especially the stock brokerage product, which has seen the fastest adoption of any Square product to date. Since launching the stock brokerage product less than a year ago, more than 2.5 million customers have bought stocks using Cash App and billions of dollars have been traded by the end of the third quarter. Square also recently launched Auto-Invest, which allows for dollar-cost averaging with recurring daily or weekly purchase of Bitcoin or stocks. In addition, Square customers also now have the ability to find stocks based on industry and performance, and to get relevant news about stocks right in the Cash App. These initiatives helped Cash App deliver very strong growth, generating $2.07 billion of revenue and gross profit up 212% year over year to $385 million. Excluding Bitcoin, Cash App revenue was $435 million, up 174% year over year. Cash App generated $1.63 billion of bitcoin revenue and $32 million of bitcoin gross profit during the third quarter of 2020, up around 11x and 15x year over year, respectively.

The growth on the Cash App side is what is currently supporting the company as the Seller side faces a lot of challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic with possible closures of small businesses. So it is important that Cash App maintains its current performance to make up for more lackluster Seller performance. Square plans to invest significantly in Cash app during 2021 with 60% of the incremental $800 - $850 million of total company investment going to Cash app. There was not a whole lot of forward guidance into next year in the Q3 2020 earnings report, which is reasonable since the pandemic has made forecasting near impossible in all industries, but it seems obvious to me that investors are awarding Square a high valuation because of a expectation that Cash App will begin scaling and showing meaningful margin improvement that should be seen over the next year or two.

Cash App represented nearly 50% of our business in the third quarter up from 25% a year ago. For the full year 2020, we expect Cash App to deliver more than 10 points of margin expansion and reach profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis. So far this year Cash App has demonstrated strong unit economics and the ability to scale efficiently. However, as we look at the needs of our customers, the size of the addressable market and our team’s ability to move quickly, we see compelling opportunities to invest further. While Cash App has significantly improved its profitability, it is still a much younger business and earlier in scaling its margin profiles than Seller. Source: CFO Amrita Ahuja - Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Conclusion

The main question investors have to answer before investing in the company is whether Square's current valuation justifies investing in a fintech company facing enormous competition in a winner-take-all environment during a pandemic. Square has a solid business on the seller-side of the business but there are questions about whether Square can materially move upmarket from its origins in the small business market and whether the Cash App on the consumer side can successfully compete over the long term against many powerful players. I believe Square is among the best fintech companies in the market, is a disruptive company and is in the early stages of monetizing its Cash App user base. Will Square become the "One Stop" shop for all finance needs? I don't know but I do think that the Cash App should help Square gain substantial revenue growth and margin expansion over the next several years. Therefore despite the high valuation, I consider Square a long term (+5 years) buy based upon Cash App's massive upside potential. Square has a very high quality management team and is just one of those companies that makes a habit of exceeding investor's expectations.