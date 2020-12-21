We believe the acquisition will be a boon to Lockheed Martin's space business, and we anticipate moving to Buy on Lockheed in due course.

In addition to the many fundamental appeals of the company and its stock, we've flagged consistently that the stock could deliver upside via a sale of the company.

Disclaimer: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

A Fine Home To Go To

On Sunday, it was announced that Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) was to be acquired by Lockheed Martin (LMT) at a $56/share total value deal. $5 per share will be paid by way of a special dividend in March 2021, with the remainder paid upon completion sometime later in the year once the usual regulatory hurdles are cleared.

We're delighted with the outcome here. First of all, AJRD is an exceptionally well-managed company, as we've said many times on these pages (you can see all such work on AJRD here), we've long said the stock is undervalued, and it's rewarding both professionally and personally - staff accounts hold long positions in this name - to see this deal come about. Secondly, LMT is a very high quality business, measured by any financial metric you can think of and backed up by its speed, transparency, and clarity of financial reporting. And so, we believe it will continue to grow value in the AJRD assets it is acquiring. (We're at Neutral on LMT at present, but the acquisition of AJRD adds to the stock's appeal, in our view).

The transaction has to go through the usual regulatory hurdles, but as LMT has little if any market share in propulsion, we don't see a major antitrust risk to the transaction. What is likely is some form of post-purchase obligation on LMT to continue to supply AJRD goods and services openly in the market, including to LMT's own competitors, and indeed on LMT itself to continue to procure goods and services from AJRD competitors. (When Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) acquired Orbital ATK, a similar obligation was given - this is why you see AJRD solid rocket motors as part of the NOC-primed Air Force GBSD contract, even though NOC manufactures its own Orbital ATK solid rockets).

A competing bid is always possible, but our guess is that, if there was a bidding war to be had, it has already happened. The likely buyers of AJRD are limited - the other likely candidate, in our view, was Raytheon Technologies (RTX) but they have their hands more than full with the post-United Technologies acquisition integration, and dealing with the impact of the civilian aerospace slowdown on the civilian side of their business. So, LMT looks like a clean winner here.

The stock has traded up at the time of writing to within a couple of dollars of the total purchase value, and we anticipate much of the shareholder base will churn in the coming days as a result.

We move to Neutral on AJRD on valuation and would anticipate most AJRD shareholders will be selling their stock today.

As for LMT, in June 2019, we wrote that we thought the company needed another game-changing acquisition to avoid falling behind in the new space race. A "Martin Moment" was needed, we said back then - since the 1995 acquisition of Martin Marietta was the perfect analogy. Well, we see AJRD as exactly that moment. For now, we're at Neutral on LMT, but we anticipate moving to Buy in due course, reflecting its increased standing in the new space race.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 21 December 2020

To learn more about our popular, growing 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of the key cloud software and space stocks.

Long-term fundamentals-based investment ideas, short-term "Mouse Raid" chart-based trading ideas.

"M&A Hit List" of potential acquisition targets.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom.



Real-money commitment. We invest in every pick in the service. Trade alerts mean you can place the trades before we do.

Two-week free trial. Learn more & take your free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long position(s) in AJRD on a personal account basis.