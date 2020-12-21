Portfolio Strategy | Editors' Picks

P/E Ratios At Market Highs

About: SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)
by: Ploutos
Ploutos
Value, Momentum, portfolio strategy, CFA
Summary

This article examines the P/E ratio when the S&P 500 has hit new all-time highs, as it has been doing yet again in recent weeks.

The current market multiple is well above the average earnings multiple at previous market peaks.

I believe that historic context is important to examining current valuations, and I hope that this article is useful to readers trying to make sense of the new market high.

This article will be part of a mini-series of articles focused on putting today's valuations in a broader historical context for Seeking Alpha readers.

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closing at a new all-time nominal high of 3722 last Thursday, I thought it might be interesting for Seeking Alpha readers to examine a historical view of the