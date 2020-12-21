I believe that historic context is important to examining current valuations, and I hope that this article is useful to readers trying to make sense of the new market high.

This article examines the P/E ratio when the S&P 500 has hit new all-time highs, as it has been doing yet again in recent weeks.

With the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) closing at a new all-time nominal high of 3722 last Thursday, I thought it might be interesting for Seeking Alpha readers to examine a historical view of the market's price/earnings (P/E) ratio at previous market peaks.

First, I gathered daily pricing data on the S&P 500 back to 1954, a sixty-six-year data period.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

I pulled this information into a spreadsheet, and used a maximum function to examine when the data series was at a new all-time high. Below is a chart showing what the all-time high for the index had been at each date back to 1954.

Source: Bloomberg, Standard and Poor's

The longest consecutive data source of trailing P/E data available to me stretches back to 1954, which is why these graphs all begin with that date. Everyone likes to use their own price-to-earnings measure. It can be trailing, forward, with varying time horizons, interest-rate adjusted, operating-focused, and with and without extraordinary items, among many different flavors. What matters most here is that it is a time consistent source. For the purposes of this article, graphed below is the S&P 500 index level divided by trailing twelve month earnings per share before extraordinary items. The long-run average of this measure is about 16.8x, and the ratio currently stands at 28.9x, roughly 72% higher than the long-run average.

Earnings multiples will naturally ebb and flow based on the market's forward earnings projections and the state of the business cycle. Absent in this graph, but still quite noticeable, is the impact of interest rates. High rates in the 1970s and early 1980s depressed multiples; very low rates after the financial crisis had an elevating impact on multiples despite heightened economic uncertainty. One could certainly argue that the ten-year Treasury yield today (0.95%) is so much lower than the average rate in this dataset (6.03%) that recent multiples are closer to fair than their high nominal values suggest. Someone else could counter that the current environment's virus-induced uncertainty or disconnected stock multiples and economic growth dictate lower multiples. What this article is trying to do is simply put the long-run earnings multiple and the historical earnings multiple at market peaks into a long-run context.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

With each date's corresponding high in a data series, I looked at the breakpoints when new highs for the S&P 500 were made. For each of these dates that had a new all-time high, I pulled in the P/E ratio for that date. The graph below shows the P/E ratio of the market when new peaks were made. Only data points where the stock market was at an all-time high are included.

Source: Standard and Poor's; Bloomberg

The blue dots above are the P/E ratio at historic market peaks. At 29.0x trailing earnings for our current P/E measure on Thursday's record close, the market is currently trading well above the average multiple at market peaks (18.4x). You can see that the far right blue dot was only briefly exceeded at market highs during the inflation of the tech bubble in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

It has been more than 20 years - since March 24th, 2000 - that the S&P 500 made a new all-time high and earnings multiples were above current levels. A market bear might look at that relationship and remember that over the next 10 years from that 2000 high, the S&P 500 produced a rare decade long-run without generating positive total returns for investors.

Source: Bloomberg

The parallel with 2000 is disconcerting. The market is at all-time highs. Valuations are stretched. Another factor - tech dominance of the cap-weighted indices - is another parallel. The key difference between that 2000 level and today is that the economy was headed towards a recession in 2000, and is bouncing back from a sharp recession here in 2020.

Our earnings multiple used in this article is a trailing earnings multiple, and certainly recent earnings numbers in many sectors have been negatively impacted by the virus-induced recession. Markets are forward looking, and current index levels are a reflection of expectations around future earnings streams. Using trailing earnings streams is a convenient valuation tool, but one that could be flawed in the current environment. Forward estimates of earnings multiples at historic points are not available for nearly as long of a horizon as I use in this article, and I believe that you want multiple business cycles to be able to draw conclusions from market datasets.

Market multiples are certainly historically elevated. Making new highs with multiples this high is anomalous, but so is the current pandemic-driven environment characterized by historic fiscal and monetary support. Part of the multiple expansion in the current market has been driven by relative gains of tech-related stocks benefiting from the remote work environment.

I think the key graph for investors from this article is the fourth one depicting S&P 500 P/E Ratios at market peaks. We tend to see cyclical periods of rising earnings multiples that drive new highs (think Reagan-era expansion, '90s expansion, post tech bubble/pre-Financial crisis expansion, post-Financial crisis recovery, etc.) In that graph, those periods are depicted with periods of continual blue datapoints moving up and to the right. This cycle may be different; we could continue to make new highs, but P/E ratios based on trailing one-year earnings may actually be flat or slightly decline. Said differently, I do not believe we will see rising multiples drive new highs, which suggest that S&P 500 returns will be driven primarily by earnings growth. Post-recession periods tend to feature both rising earnings and expanding multiples; we are likely to see earnings rebound as the economy normalizes, but multiple expansion may have already occurred as a function of extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy to combat the adverse effects of the virus-induced economic shutdowns. New highs may still be ahead, but they will need to be driven by rising earnings and not simply expanding multiples.

Author's Post-Script

In future articles I plan to examine the market valuation amidst new all-time highs in a myriad of ways:

Equity Risk Premium at Market Highs, which will focus on an interest-rate adjustment;

Excess CAPE Yield, which will use interest rate adjustments with a common longer-term valuation metric;

Investing at Market Tops, which will examine forward returns from previous market peaks.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.