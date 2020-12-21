US Ecology (ECOL) is a company that provides environmental waste services to businesses and government bodies. The company reports under two main operating segments, which are environmental services and field and industrial services. Environmental services include recycling and disposal of waste at landfills or other treatment facilities. Field and industrial services concerns waste management solutions including on-site management and disposal of waste including hazardous and non-hazardous materials. The company's customer-centric strategy and focus on safety have allowed for the curation of strong relationships with clients.

Ever since the crash in March, the company's stock price has climbed slowly but surely and has gained 50% since its 52-week low. However, the company's stock price is nowhere near the 52-week high figure of $58.36. We possess a neutral view of the company because the company is serving markets that should theoretically continue to grow, but the company's forward P/E Ratio of 40.88x is a bit high.

(US Ecology Google Market Chart, 2020)

US Ecology is growing in an industry with high barriers to entry

(US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)

US Ecology has done a tremendous job of growing its revenue as well as its recurring client base of the last decade. ES Base/Recurring revenue has grown from 56% to 78% in 2019. Given that environmental waste occurs on a recurring basis, the company has been able to build long-standing relationships on top of growing the business through acquisitions activity as "nearly 80% of Legacy Environmental Services treatment and disposal revenue comes from growing [the] Base business (US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)." The company also serves small-ticket projects that are of high-frequency, which is signified by the 'ES Event T&D' in the image above, and this provides diversity to the company's revenue portfolio.

(US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin over the last several years has stayed relatively stagnant, which is a positive sign that the company is controlling costs. US Ecology projects its adjusted EBITDA in 2020 to be $168 million to $175 million, which would be the highest in company history.

(US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)

The company's YTD revenues are up 53% compared to the prior year, and the company projects revenue to be as high as $931 million which could be a large double-digit jump in growth compared to 2019. The company serves several different markets and end-users, and its diversification serves well for the long term.

(US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)

We believe that given the company's growth in recurring revenues, the company can continue to grow its market share simply because the barriers to entry are quite high. Treatment of environmental waste is a highly regulated service, and the company states that "no new hazardous waste landfills have opened in the last 25 years (US Ecology Investor Presentation, 2020)." This suggests that the market is small and complex enough that entrants may not have an incentive to enter, but large enough that incumbents can continue to grow, especially as governments focus on waste initiatives due to changes in environmental standards.

Entry is also deterred by the fact that governmental regulations at all levels are complex and permits are hard to obtain. The company already works with important government bodies including the Government of Canada and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

An investigation into the company's balance sheet

(US Ecology 10-Q, 2020)

The company has $100 million in cash on hand and $377 million in current assets compared to $158 million in current liabilities. The most important account in the current assets is the receivables portion, where the net amount is $227 million. We believe that any further write-downs will not result in material damage as "no customer accounted for more than 10% of total trade receivables (US Ecology 10-Q)."

(US Ecology 10-Q, 2020)

The company has only allocated less than 1% of total receivables into allowance for doubtful accounts, which is a positive sign that its customers will be able to pay despite complications from the coronavirus.

The company also wrote down $300 million in goodwill in 2020 so far, leaving the balance to be at $471 million at the current moment.

On the liabilities side, the company has an astounding $823 million in long-term debt. The company also has $158 million in current liabilities, which can only be partially covered by the $100 million of cash on hand. The current portion of long-term debt is $3.3 million.

(US Ecology 10-Q, 2020)

US Ecology has not had an operating income of over $30 million dating back to 2014, and given that interest expenses are now close to $8-9 million per quarter, a significant amount of operating cash flow will go towards debt-related obligations for the foreseeable future. Any further tailwinds related to COVID-19 may force the company to borrow more cash.

US Ecology serves several areas with uncertain future growth

Since the company serves "oil refineries, chemical production plants, [and] real estate developers (US Ecology 10-K, 2020)," the ability for its customers to purchase such services from the company depends on changing government and economic conditions; the company has no control over factors that allow it to conduct business. To a "certain extent, our business depends on the level of activity in the oil and natural gas industry (US Ecology 10-K, 2020)." We believe that the collapse of oil prices has strained this particular industry for the time being and moving forward, the government and citizens are already looking more towards environmentally-friendly and renewable energy solutions.

On the flip side, the company may see increased demand in the long run in other areas where biohazards are of focus. For example, cruise lines may be subject to stricter rules as a result of COVID-19, and US Ecology can perform services such as waste management and disinfection services. Other possible areas of exploration include restaurants, retail, and government-related markets.

In summation, US Ecology has maintained adjusted EBITDA margins despite growing revenues and is scaling efficiently. The company has established strong relationships with its customers and we believe the threat to recurring revenues from competition is relatively low. However, complications related to government policies could either increase or decrease the demand for US Ecology's services, and the company's interest expenses will continue to eat away at operating cash flow. The company is trading at a PE of 40.88x 2021 fiscal year estimates, which is a bit high for our liking, therefore, we hold a neutral view of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.