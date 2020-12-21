After almost doubling in price in 2020, Entegris no longer offers quite the bargain it used to.

A recent presentation from Entegris lays out what to expect from sales and EPS in 2020-2023 and why it believes the goals are achievable.

The quarterly report was mostly outstanding, but there were a few issues that inflated earnings and could lower them down the road.

Entegris expects 2020 to be a year for the record books after double-digit sales and EPS growth and Q4 guidance suggesting there's more to come.

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has had a great run in 2020 and not without reason. A number of acquisitions that have panned out and the company's efforts to expand its product portfolio are all bearing fruit. At the recently-held Investor and Analyst Day, the first in several years, Entegris highlighted some of its accomplishments and why it believes the company is poised to keep growing in the years ahead. The market liked what Entegris had to say and the stock has responded accordingly. However, the stock may be getting a bit frothy at this point. Why will be covered next.

Q3 FY2020 quarterly report

Good quarterly earnings have made it possible for Entegris to go on a stellar run in 2020. The most recent quarterly report is indicative of this. Entegris managed to achieve record revenue and EPS in Q3. Q3 revenue increased by 22% YoY to $489.99M and non-GAAP EPS increased by 34% YoY to $0.67. On a GAAP basis, EPS increased by 93% YoY to $0.58.

(GAAP) Q3 FY2020 Q2 FY2020 Q3 FY2019 QoQ YoY Sales $480.987M $448.405M $394.147M 7.27% 22.03% Operating margin 22.2% 21.1% 13.4% 110bps 880bps Operating income $106.761M $94.712M $52.793M 12.72% 102.23% Net income $79.303M $68.036M $40.767M 16.56% 94.53% EPS $0.58 $0.50 $0.30 16.00% 93.33% (Non-GAAP) Sales $480.987M $448.405M $394.147M 7.27% 22.03% Operating margin 25.3% 24.7% 22.2% 60bps 310bps Operating income $121.612M $110.835M $88.220M 9.72% 37.85% Net income $91.460M $81.581M $68.179M 12.11% 34.15% EPS $0.67 $0.60 $0.50 11.67% 34.00%

Source: Entegris Form 8-K

The table below breaks down sales by division. The three divisions are Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials ("SCEM"), Microcontamination Control ("MC") and Advanced Materials Handling ("AMH"). Growth has been broad-based as all three divisions have grown in the mid-teens.

Q3 FY2020 sales Q3 FY2020 profit Q3 FY2019 Q3 FY2019 profit SCEM $150.480M $32.600M $127.750M $17.074M MC $193.541M $64.915M $155.979M $46.792M AMH $144.370M $33.265M $117.256M $17.077M ($7.404M) ($6.838M) $480.987M $130.781M $394.147M $80.943M

The outlook sees both sales and EPS setting a new record high in FY2020 with a quarter to go. Guidance calls for Q4 sales of $480-495M, an increase of 14.17% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees non-GAAP EPS at $0.62-0.67, an increase of 17.27% YoY at the midpoint as shown in the table below.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 (guidance) Q4 FY2019 YoY Sales $480-495M $426.998M 14.17% Net income $75-82M $57.438M 36.67% EPS $0.55-0.60 $0.42 36.90% (Non-GAAP) Sales $480-495M $426.998M 14.17% Net income $84-91M $74.582M 17.32% EPS $0.62-0.67 $0.55 17.27%

Entegris is growing

The chart and table below show how Entegris has been steadily growing. After flat growth in the first part of the decade, sales growth took off in 2014-2015 and hasn't skipped a beat ever since. If sales in the first three quarters of FY2020 were $1,342M and guidance calls for Q4 sales of $480-495M, then FY2020 sales are projected to wind up at $1,822-1,837M.

If non-GAAP EPS in the first three quarters was $1.83 and guidance sees Q4 EPS at $0.62-0.67, then FY2020 EPS is projected to end up at $2.45-2.50. Since FY2019 sales and EPS were $1,519M and $1.93 respectively, FY2020 sales and EPS will have grown by 14.99% and 28.24% respectively compared to the year before.

Sales EBITDA Non-GAAP EPS 2020 (projected) $1822-1837M N/A $2.45-2.50 2019 $1591M $437M $1.93 2018 $1550M $436M $1.89 2017 $1343M $357M $1.44 2016 $1175M $264M $0.94 2015 $1081M $232M $0.85

Assuming projections hold, sales will have a CAGR of 11% from 2015 to 2020. Note that the market grew by 5% in 2015-2020, which means Entegris has gained market share by growing at a rate more than double the market. During this same period, the CAGRs for EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS were 18% and 24% respectively.

Q3 2020 earnings call

In addition to posting solid quarterly numbers, Entegris also raised its 2020 semiconductor forecast. The market is expected to grow in the mid-single digits instead of contracting in the mid-single digits as previously expected. From the Q3 earnings call:

"the semi market appears to be holding up better than expected, driven by the well documented strengths in areas like data centers, 5G, laptops and gaming and relatively stable conditions in the memory segment. Lastly, global auto and industrial markets appear to be rebounding, which should translate into strong demand in mainstream clouds. For the full year 2020, we now expect the market based on our unit CapEx mix will be up low to mid-single digits compared to our previous expectations of down mid-single digits."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

However, a few issues did mar an otherwise spotless Q3 report. The first relates to the pulling in of sales, which led to sales growing faster than it otherwise would have.

"There's another factor that I want to call it out and that's some level of customer pull-ins, particularly in China, we saw that in Q3, we expect to see more of that in Q4. And that probably at the end of the year will contribute to about one point of our growth, but there actually is organic growth and that organic growth is well in excess of the industry."

The second issue relates to a possible inventory overhang, which could cause sales to weaken down the road. Ordering extra increases inventory, which means there is less need for new orders. Still, Entegris believes both issues are manageable.

"We don't think that the industry - the inventory overhang will be the lingering issue as we go into 2021, but that remains to be seen. I think, certainly, we've seen some of our leading-edge customers increasing the levels of inventory that they want to carry. But the feeling that we have is that this is really more of a permanent decision that they're making just to reduce the ongoing supply chain risks. So again, I don't think that the flip side of that, which would be a destocking risk. I don't think it's something that we are overly worried about at this point."

Quarterly numbers got a boost from price erosion running below the historical average. If or when it returns to the mean, earnings could be similarly affected.

"So from a pricing perspective, when we talk about it broadly across the portfolio, I mean, historically, we've talked about price erosion on an annual basis of 1% to 2% across the portfolio. This year, we're clearly running below that level."

There was one more issue that was somewhat more concerning. Management alluded to having to spend more on R&D to keep up with technological progress.

"Our capabilities are much better today than then than ever before. And as a result of that, our credibility and trust as a strategic supplier has increased and what it means is that we are given more opportunities to contribute to the roadmap of our customers and that's great. But with that comes expectations and what we are expected to do is to put more risk R&D dollars to work."

The same technological progress Entegris is counting on to drive growth is likely to require greater spending on its part. This could affect EPS growth down the road, although the actual impact is yet to be determined.

Stock gains have spiked and so too have valuations

The market seems to like what it has seen and heard from Entegris. The stock has gained almost 95% YTD with the year almost over. However, a near doubling of the stock also means that multiples have increased. Furthermore, while quarterly earnings have grown as shown earlier, they have not done so at the pace the stock has appreciated in 2020. Entegris has gone from roughly 20 times forward earnings early in the year to almost 35 times earnings. Its P/E ratio has doubled from where it was at the start of the year.

ENTG Market cap $12.71B Enterprise value $13.39B Revenue ("ttm") $1.77B EBITDA $523.68M FCF $265.81M Trailing P/E 48.30 Forward P/E 34.72 P/S 7.26 P/B 9.76 EV/revenue 7.57 EV/EBITDA 26.35

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

There are a number of secular trends underway that favor Entegris as a leading supplier of materials for semiconductor manufacturing. Growing demand for semiconductor chips, more silicon wafers produced using leading-edge processes and increased Entegris content per wafer are all in favor of the company.

According to the presentation given at the Investor and Analyst event, logic spend per wafer could increase by 2.8 times with the move from the 28nm node to the 5nm node. In the case of 3D-NAND, spending could increase by 3.2 times transitioning from 64L to 256L. In other words, Entegris expects to see demand growth for years to come.

The market Entegris can serve is forecast to expand from $5.5B in 2020 to $7B in 2023. Organic sales could grow at a CAGR of 9-10% in 2020-2023 by gaining market share, which is only slightly less than what it achieved in 2015-2020 as shown earlier. Entegris is targeting sales of $2.4B and non-GAAP EPS of $3.75-4.00 in 2023.

As mentioned previously, the projected numbers for 2020 are $1.83B and $2.45-2.50 respectively. Sales and EPS are expected to grow by 31% and 56% over the next three years on top of the 15% and 28% growth in 2020.

While growth will continue, it's not expected to do so at the pace seen in 2020. This year is more like an outlier than the norm. 2020 results are headed for the record books, but it should be pointed out the numbers came in higher than they would have if not for factors that are unlikely to last.

It also needs reminding that Entegris will need to climb the technological ladder as the market evolves towards using more advanced process nodes and due to the need to counteract the 1-2% price erosion affecting older products. This is almost certain to require increased spending, which could affect margins. The migration towards more advanced nodes will open more opportunities, but it will also come at a cost. Something to be mindful of.

While I am bullish Entegris long term, I would be wary of holding the stock at current multiples. I am therefore neutral on Entegris in the short term. Entegris may have a solid track record in terms of growth and it could be set for more in the coming years due a number of technological trends.

But after doubling in price in 2020 with the year almost over, Entegris is no longer as compelling as it used to be. At roughly 35 times forward earnings and with the kind of growth projected for 2020-2023, Entegris trades at extended valuations and no longer offers as much value as say earlier in the year. The stock may have moved too much, too fast and could be due for a pullback as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.