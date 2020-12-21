C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is an excellent company which has much to recommend it to shareholders. But no stock, no matter how great the underlying company, should be bought at any price. And when a stock is trading at a premium to fair value - as C.H. Robinson Worldwide is - prospective investors are advised to hold fire.

That seems to be an unwarranted conclusion given the underlying quality of the business. C.H. Robinson Worldwide is one of the world's largest providers of 3PL - third-party logistics. Indeed, by net revenue in 2019, it is the leading freight brokerage firm in the world. This is important as the U.S. has increased its penetration of the freight brokerage market from 6% in 2000 to 19% now, and a market-leader like the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based C.H. Robinson can only benefit from this trend.

Growth in U.S. penetration in the freight brokerage market can only help leading firm C.H. Robinson. Image provided by TheStreet.

C.H. Robinson divides its operations into two segments: transportation and sourcing. That transportation is the main business of the company is clear from the amount of revenue it generated for C.H. Robinson in Q3 2020.

Segment Revenue ($) Transportation 3.95 billion Sourcing 279.81 million Total 4.22 billion

Figures collated from Q3 2020 results reported on C.H. Robinson Worldwide's investor relations page.

Transportation is further subdivided into the following divisions: truckload, LTL (less-than-truckload), intermodal, ocean, air, customs, and other services. Of these, truckload is by far the largest, and in combination with LTL accounts for around 66% of net revenue (i.e., two-thirds).

Transportation Division Q3 2020 Net Revenue ($) Truckload 226.99 million LTL 117.6 million Intermodal 7.3 million Ocean 88.88 million Air 33.84 million Customs 22.46 million Other 28.53 million

Figures collated from Q3 2020 presentation available on C.H. Robinson Worldwide's investor relations page.

C.H. Robinson has had to cope with COVID-19 as much as most firms have - as it is a brokerage company that links shippers to transport providers, it has had to contend with larger companies cutting out the middleman and going directly to the transport providers as a cost-cutting measure. However, it has suffered less than similar providers have because it has a large network of small carriers, and this network amounts to the largest contracted pool of motor carriers in North America. This vast network affords C.H. Robinson the luxury of offering customers a reduced price and better service options.

The profitability that these competitive advantages gain for C.H. Robinson is clear from the revenue and net income figures that the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 13.48 billion 509.7 million 2016 13.14 billion 513.38 million 2017 14.87 billion 504.89 million 2018 16.63 billion 664.51 million 2019 15.31 billion 576.97 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on C.H. Robinson Worldwide's investor relations page.

C.H. Robinson has managed to maintain its profitability even with the challenges COVID-19 has presented, thanks to those same competitive advantages, as is clear from reported free cash flow of $799.13 million and the quarterly revenue and net income figures reported for the current financial year.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 3.81 billion 78.15 million Q2 3.63 billion 143.94 million Q3 4.22 billion 136.53 million Total 11.66 billion 358.62 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on C.H. Robinson Worldwide's investor relations page.

C.H. Robinson has proven itself over the years to not only be profitable, but also shareholder-friendly. This is not only reflected in the 25.81% return on equity (trailing twelve months), but also in the dividend record: C.H. Robinson has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for twenty-two years. With a payout ratio of 60.40%, that streak should continue and may permit C.H. Robinson entry into the Dividend Aristocrats index (NOBL) three years from now.

The balance sheet gives grounds for optimism that C.H. Robinson will be able to sustain this dividend, as long-term debt of $1.35 billion is offset by a net worth of $1.67 billion and total current liabilities of $1.56 billion are offset by total current assets of $2.64 billion, cash-on-hand worth $447.86 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.11 billion. One thing that prospective investors should take note of, however, is that earnings-per-share growth (3-5 year CAGR) is projected to be 8.67%. This makes it necessary to get C.H. Robinson at a discount to fair value - and right now, that is not on offer.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded at $92.60 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/18/2020, C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded at a share price of $92.60 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55x based on trailing earnings-per-share of $3.36 and a forward P/E of 21.97x based on forward earnings-per-share of $4.22. Both metrics are higher than the five-year average P/E of 20.92x, and the current dividend yield of 2.20% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.32%. Furthermore, while the stock trades lower than the truck transportation sub-sector average of 30.19x, it is not far out from the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 27.29x. By most metrics, it seems to be trading cheaply relative to its sub-sector, but not to the broader index.

Metric C.H. Robinson Sub-Sector Index P/E 27.55 30.19 27.29 P/CF 22.85 13.57 15.81 P/B 6.73 13.78 3.73 P/S 0.82 1.77 2.67

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It looks, then, as though C.H. Robinson Worldwide is trading above fair value at present - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.84 (27.55 / 15 = 1.84) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $50.33 (92.60 / 1.84 = 50.33). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.32 (27.55 / 20.92 = 1.32) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $70.15 (92.60 / 1.32 = 70.15).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average to get a valuation ratio of 1.47 (21.97 / 15 = 1.47) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $62.99 (92.60 / 1.47 = 62.99). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (21.97 / 20.92 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $88.19 (92.60 / 1.05 = 88.19).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.06 (2.32 / 2.20 = 1.06), the same valuation ratio we got for the fourth step. So when I divide the current share price by this valuation ratio, I will get a fifth estimate for fair value which is the same as the fourth: $87.36 (92.60 / 1.06 = 87.36). Finally, I will average out these five estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $71.80 (50.33 + 70.15 + 62.99 + 88.19 + 87.36 / 5 = 71.80). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 23% at this time.

In summary, C.H. Robinson is a leading firm in the 3PL sector, has the largest contracted pool of motor carriers in North America, and boasts a sustainable dividend that has a better-than-average shot of making the firm a Dividend Aristocrat in the next three years. However, its low estimated earnings-per-share growth necessitates a discount to fair value, and as it currently trades at a 23% premium to fair value, I cannot recommend this as a buy at this time. If you have it, hold it. If you don't have it, wait for a pullback closer to fair value before you park any money here.

