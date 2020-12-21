I also review some of the secondary endpoint data which I believe will help accelerate the adoption of voclosporin in the marketplace (should it be approved).

I analyze these and argue that the second, a new licensing agreement, is not negative, rather it's a positive for stockholders.

This past August, I wrote about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH), noting that the FDA had given the company an expedited review date for its lead product (voclosporin) which has been tested for use in the treatment of lupus nephritis (NYSE:LN). At the time I evaluated the company as a long term buy and hold, and the stock had generally traded positively until recently.

(source)

However, two recent developments in particular have negatively impacted the stock price, though as I explain below, I think the market has misinterpreted the second development. Let's review those now.

Voclosporin Fails in Dry Eye Syndrome Phase 2/3 Trial

On November 2, 2020, AUPH announced that the AUDREY Phase 2/3 trial failed to meet its primary endpoint in dry eye syndrome and as a result, the company was suspending the development program.

This is obviously disappointing, but as I described in my original article, success in dry eye syndrome would have been a "kicker" for the stock; AUPH's basic value lies in treating lupus nephritis and other kidney disorders.

AUPH Reaches Voclosporin Licensing Agreement for Europe and Japan

On December 17, 2020, AUPH announced that it had "entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of oral voclosporin for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis in the European Union, Japan, as well as the United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, Norway, Belarus, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Ukraine."

Before looking at terms of the deal, we should first note that Otsuka is a very capable partner. Otsuka Pharmaceuticals has over $8B in annual revenues, and has a strong renal portfolio, including a treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease ("ADPKD") which the NIH describes thusly:

Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous cysts in the kidneys. Symptoms vary in severity and age of onset, but usually develop between the ages of 30 and 40. ADPKD is a progressive disease and symptoms tend to get worse over time. [...] The symptoms and severity of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) vary from person to person. The most common symptoms are formation of kidney cysts, pain in the back and the sides and headaches. These symptoms may get worse over time. Eventually the formation of multiple kidney cysts leads to kidney damage and kidney failure.

As seen from the figure below, Otsuka is already selling renal products around the world, so it's a great partner to have in getting Voclosporin approved and sold in Europe and Japan.

(source)

Terms and timeline of the agreement were summarized as follows (with my emphasis):

As part of the agreement, Aurinia will receive an upfront cash payment of $50 million U.S. and has the potential to receive up to $50 million U.S. in regulatory and reimbursement milestone payments. Aurinia will receive tiered royalties ranging from 10 to 20 percent (dependent on achievement of sale milestones) on net sales upon commercialization, along with additional milestone payments based on the attainment of certain annual sales by Otsuka. [...] The agreement leverages Otsuka's well-recognized expertise in rare kidney diseases to underscore Aurinia's commitment to expanding global access to voclosporin for the treatment of LN. Otsuka expects to file a marketing authorization application (NYSE:MAA) with the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) in Q2 2021 and will also manage the filing of voclosporin for LN with Pharmaceuticals Medical Devices Agency (PDMA) in Japan at a later date. Voclosporin is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with an assigned Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 22, 2021.

Based on the stock price's reaction to this licensing agreement, the market was disappointed. Some investors may have hoped for a full takeout, while others would have liked to have seen higher upfront payments.

Personally, I like the deal. First, having a large pharmaceutical company vet the voclosporin data not only gives me more confidence that voclosporin will be approved on the PDUFA date of January 22, 2020; but more importantly that its advantages in the treatment of LN will make it very marketable leading to robust initial sales.

Secondly, receiving 10% to 20% royalties on EU and Japanese net revenues will be meaningful, especially given that Otsuka already has a full sales network in place and that it is experienced in obtaining regulatory approvals in the regions to which it's licensed. So not only does AUPH not have to raise the massive money it would take to set up commercial operations in these regions, more importantly the product will be sold much earlier and at much higher quantities than AUPH could ever manage on its own. This licensing deal therefore moves up AUPH's timetable to cash flow positivity by a number of years.

Finally, the $50M upfront further solidifies AUPH's balance in advance of its US commercialization efforts. In fact, let's look at this is a little more detail.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2020, AUPH had about $368M in net current assets. With the new licensing deal that will increase to $418M. However the company has been burning $30M per quarter recently, and that will likely increase to $50M as the company launches its commercialization efforts for voclosporin. That means that the company has a cash runway to get to the end of 2022 before it runs out of cash. Of course any revenues from the sale of voclosporin will push that date out further. Indeed, if initial sales prove strong, then the extra $50M from Otsuka may be the difference between getting to cash flow positivity without doing another raise.

(source)

(source)

Potential Keys to Launch Success - Secondary Endpoints

As a final adjunct to the material in my original article explaining why I thought voclosporin would be a commercial success, let's look at some of the secondary endpoints in the Aurora study, as many of these will impact patient adoption.

First of all the partial renal responses tend to happen earlier with voclosporin, so doctors will know that patients are responding early into treatment. More importantly, complete renal responses (which are defined as reaching a urine protein/creatinine ratio of 0.5 mg/mg or less) happen much more quickly with voclosporin than without.

The time to complete response is shown in the following figure:

(source)

And while it's difficult to compare between trials, Benlysta (belimumab) seems to take substantially longer to achieve complete response rates, though it uses a more difficult definition for its CRR (a UPCR of <0.5, an eGFR that was no worse than 10% below the pre-flare value or ≥90 ml per minute per 1.73 m2, and no rescue therapy). See this graph from the New England Journal of Medicine:

(source)

With the caveat of the difficulty of comparing between trials, the two graphs indicate the following probabilities of reaching a complete response after various weeks of treatment:

16 weeks 32 weeks 52 weeks 80 weeks 104 weeks Voclosporin ~37% ~55% ~62% n/a n/a Belimumab ~10% ~15% ~20% ~28% ~42%

This data once again attests to the efficacy of voclosporin, and if real life experience confirms the trial data, then we can imagine doctors moving most of their patients to voclosporin over a very condensed time frame.

Given all of this I continue to be long the stock with an ultimate price target of $31.60 by 2027. (See original article for rationale, though I may advance the target date depending on how aggressive Otsuka is in developing sales outside of the US.)

If you enjoyed this article, and wish to see more like it, please click the "Follow" button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUPH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.