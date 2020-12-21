Evidence is emerging debunking the short thesis, and the shares have significant upside once the issues are resolved; however there is no denying elevated risk/volatility in Triterras.

Triterras (TRIT) has been a rollercoaster in recent days. After Oppenheimer initiated the stock Tuesday afternoon referring to the stock as the "Amazon (AMZN) of Blockchain", shares immediately fell 30% on Thursday after a short report and disclosure by the company that its largest customer and a related entity had a Statutory Demand for Payment filed against it.

We first started looking into Triterras after chatting with fellow contributor 1035 Capital and the interest grew further following the Oppenheimer initiation and short report. After an exhaustive couple days digging into the company, short report, and disclosure by the company we believe the sell-off was drastically overdone, the short thesis is not accurate, and Triterras shares could re-rate to $27. However, there is certainly elevated risk & volatility in the name so tread carefully before making any investment decisions.

Although Triterras came public via a SPAC, and there are a lot of bad actors in the broader SPAC universe, that does not mean all SPAC's should be thrown out or lumped together with the worst common denominators. After all, a SPAC is merely a an alternative way to go public than an IPO. Plenty of reputable companies have gone public this route and we do not believe it automatically disqualifies investment if the operating company is sound.

Triterras Business Overview

Triterras developed and operates a fintech platform called Kratos that connects international trading firms with lenders that "factor" the goods. Factoring is a common practice in commodity and "normal goods" shipping that allows companies to finance their goods and have access to working capital while the goods are in transit. Factoring companies take a small cut of the value of the goods in turn for providing that liquidity. Please see this article or this article for a more thorough explanation.

This is a huge market. According to Oppenheimer and the WTO, the trade finance TAM is over $1.5 trillion annually. However despite its massive size, the market is still in 2020 predominantly paper based where invoices and bills of lading are signed on paper and record keeping is largely done on paper. This opens up nearly endless opportunities for both fraud and honest mistakes, which are common in the industry.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Triterras' innovation was developing a fully-digital platform linking trading firms and trade finance companies that runs on the Ethereum blockchain network. This both takes the process from paper to digital and, because it runs on the blockchain, creates a tamper-proof chain of custody and physical ledger of goods. Triterras connects shippers and lenders on its industry-leading platform and makes money by taking a small commission (around 0.3%) of the value of the goods traded on the platform.

The platform has great reviews from industry users, and has grown its users impressively further validating its usefulness. In February 2020 Triterras had 39 active trading firms doing an average of $92 million of annual volume on their platform. By August 2020 only 6 months later, there were 61 firms on the platform doing an average of $154 million in annual volume.

Much has been written about the blockchain technology's most profound effects being for physical supply chains like this. We won't rehash that all, but we have read the literature and are believers in the core blockchain technology. For an overview of blockchain and Ethereum on the supply chain, see this article. It is not a fringe idea- as recently as August Coke Bottlers announced they were piloting a blockchain-backed supply chain management system. There are many other examples if you care to look.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

At its surface, it is the type of thesis we believe make for the best investments. An innovative way of solving a real problem/need with a massive TAM. Combine that with real earnings and strong revenue growth; no waiting for the company to "grow into its valuation". As believers in the core blockchain technology (which this company uses) but not comfortable valuing or owning the different cryptocurrencies (which the company is not involved in), we have been waiting for an opportunity like this.

Financial Performance

Amazingly, Triterras is already a highly profitable company with an impressive growth trajectory. Their own slide shows it as well as our model, so see below for their performance to-date:

Source: Company Investor PresentationTriterras has surpassed its full 2019 revenue and earnings in the first half of 2020. For the full year 2020, it is on track to deliver $56 million of revenue vs. $17mm in 2019, and almost $33 of real Net Income vs. $14 million in 2019. With 83 million shares outstanding, that comes to ~$0.40 of EPS in 2020 based on their projections. The street consensus 2020 EPS estimate is $0.41. Looking ahead to 2021 the street is estimating earnings to grow to $0.67. As of Thursday's close of $9.09 that represents just a 13.5x forward P/E multiple for a high-margin fintech company expected to more than triple its revenue between 2020 and 2022.

Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

Short Thesis/Company Disclosure

On Thursday before the market open, Triterras issued the following 6-k. Full text is below the bullet points but here are the highlights:

Antanium Resources (formerly called Rhodium), Triterras' largest customer and owned by Triterras founder and CEO Srinivas Koneru, received a Statutory Demand for Payment from a creditor.

Antanium represented 26.5% of Triterras' revenues in 2019, 15.5% in the first half of 2020, and less than 10% in the most recent quarter.

Antanium expects to resolve the issue, potentially through a restructuring, and continue operations as a going concern

Triterras is owed $1.7 million of accounts receivable from Antanium but expects to collect this money in full and continue doing business with Antanium once the issue is resolved.

Source: SEC Edgar

The short thesis piggybacks off this news and essentially alleges the following:

Triterras is using related party companies like Antanium to inflate revenue and it is basically a fraud.

Antanium Statutory Demand for Payment is a canary in the coal mine for Triterras.

In addition to Antanium, Longview Resources represents 9.4% of revenues and is run by Rick Maurer who is a long-time friend of Triterras founder Koneru.

The founders of Triterras have a questionable track record.

That is really the entirety of it. The short thesis presented really concentrates on the related companies' % of revenue, the Antanium Statutory Demand for Payment, and founder Koneru's involvement in a company called Exxova in 2010. It presents no new evidence and is really an all or nothing proposition- either the company is a scam and you can't believe anything they say, or it is not. We do not think there is any evidence of wrongdoing or that the short report's claims are valid. The mere presence of related party transactions is not the smoking gun that it has been made out to be.

In addition to the disclosures above, Triterras reiterated their annual financial targets for 2020 in this mornings press release. The short thesis is not on valuation or earnings impact from Antanium's Statutory Demand for Payment. It is an all or nothing bet that this entire company is a scam.

Rebuttal to Short Thesis

Here we will go through each point raised by the short report and offer a more honest view. After reviewing the claims against Triterras, we did not find anything alarming. Instead we found a logical story that does not align with the shorts claims of wrongdoing.

1. The main complaint of the short report is the related entity customers of Triterras. On the surface, this is true. Koneru founded Antanium before leaving in 2018 to found Triterras. However, this was not a secret. This was clearly disclosed from the outset in Triterras' filings and is not news. In fact, Koneru was profiled in a CNBC article from 2018 discussing the need for innovation in the global trading sector based on his experience running Antanium.

This alone is not nefarious. The majority of founders of disruptive companies come from an industry where they see a way to do things better. Koneru is no exception. And, once he built the better way of doing things, is it really any surprise that the company he founded used the new technology? We think not. If there was evidence that Antanium was paying inflated prices to Triterras or something along those lines that would be a different story. But there is no evidence of that- merely that the connection exists.

The same goes for Longview Resources. This is run by a long-time friend of Koneru Rick Maurer. Is it really that surprising that another industry veteran and business partner of Koneru adopted his new technology when every data point we can find verifies that it is truly a more efficient way of doing things? Again, if the contract was at above market rates with an undisclosed kickback or had unfair economics in some way that would be a different story. But from everything we have found, that is not the case and Longview is also using the product at the same pricing and terms as everyone else.

Furthermore, the % of revenue Triterras gets from Antanium has gone down steadily and dramatically. From the company's press release this morning:

While the Company’s relationship with Rhodium was instrumental to the initial launch of the Company’s Kratos platform and the platform’s attractiveness to the commodities trading and trade financings communities, the Company has become less dependent on Rhodium’s business as the platform achieves a growing mass of users... while substantially all of the users of the Kratos platform during the year ended February 29, 2020 were referred to the platform by Rhodium and its subsidiaries who accounted for 26.5% of the Company’s revenues. As the platform has continued to add additional users, revenues from Rhodium and its subsidiaries as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 15.5% for the six months ended August 31, 2020. Based on available preliminary operational information, the Company estimates that Rhodium and its subsidiaries have accounted for less than 10% of the Company’s revenues for the period since August 31, 2020, while at the same time, the Company’s total transaction volume and revenues from other users have continued to grow in line with the Company’s targets provided to the public in connection with the business combination

The company clearly acknowledges this relationship, and always has, but in less than a year has grown new customers so much so that Antanium's % of revenue has gone down from 26.5% in 2019 to less than 10% in the most recent quarter.

Again, in February 2020 Triterras had 39 active trading firms doing an average of $92 million of annual volume on their platform. By August 2020 only 6 months later, there were 61 firms on the platform doing an average of $154 million in annual volume. Clearly, Triterras is attracting new and unrelated companies to its platform.

2. The Statutory Demand for Payment at Antanium is a canary in the coal mine for Triterras. This issue was a bit more complicated. First, Triterras and Antanium are not legally related as entities and if Antanium does go under Triterras is not liable for their debts. That is a big deal. In a worst case scenario, it appears that Triterras would not collect on its $1.7 million of accounts receivable, and would lose ~10% of their revenue. While this would be a negative, when you run the numbers it should maybe result in a 10% drop in earnings relative to what the street expects the next few years. Even in that case Triterras is undervalued.

But digging deeper on Antanium's issue, we found a number of important details primarily from Northland's research. First, Antanium's problems originated from a counter-party not paying them several million dollars. Remember the beginning of the article where we laid out why Triterras' services were needed? It's because this type of thing happens somewhat regularly in this industry. More importantly, the bad transaction was not handled on Triterras' Kratos platform.

Why is this important? Two reasons. First, it clearly shows that Antanium used Triterras among other trading platforms. This is a small detail but a very telling clue. If Antanium was merely a scheme to pump up Triterras stock, wouldn't they route all of their transactions through the Triterras platform....? Second, it reinforces the need for what Triterras offers. These things happen in this industry, and Triterras has developed a better platform where the risk of incidents like this is reduced.

Lastly, Triterras clearly states in its 6-K that Antanium expects to resolve this issue and continue operating as a going concern. Triterras also expects to recover the 1.7 million it is owed from Antanium in full. So either the company is lying in their SEC filings, or this is a at worst small issue worth a few percent off Triterras' stock price.

3. The reputation of Koneru and other officers at Triterras. Here the short thesis attempts to tie Triterras founder Koneru and others to failed companies in the past. Usually 10+ years in the past and loose connections. The most pertinent example is Exxova, a company Koneru cofounded in 2005 and sold in 2010 after growing revenues from 0 to $80 million. The claims here largely stem from negative Glassdoor reviews. This is not a credible source by any means. Even more, those reviews were posted between late 2012 and 2014; several years after Koneru sold the business. These claims are grasping at straws at best.

The full list of officers and their bio's are below, from Oppenheimer's initiation. We find their credentials very impressive and not at all linked to serial penny stock proprietors. Several had prominent roles in major companies like GE and Cargill:

Source: Oppenheimer Research

Putting It All Together

By this point, we feel confident that if the company's disclosures are not blatantly fraudulent that the short thesis falls flat. The related party transactions have been straightforward, they do not have different economics than normal customers, and Triterras has been able to almost double its number of non-affiliated customers using the platform in the past 6 months. Same goes with the Antanium disclosure- if their disclosures are to be trusted, it is a non-event, and at worst a less than 10% hit to revenue. At the same time, the company is profitable, growing like crazy, and in the very early stages of disrupting a massive TAM.

The caveat to all of this is at some point we, and all investors, are trusting the facts provided by the company. We do not have access to their customer list of their customers corporate charters to verify that they are not putting out factually incorrect information or committing outright fraud. But this is not blind faith. Here are some other related facts that give us additional comfort:

1. Triterras was initiated recently by 3 major and reputable investment banks. Oppenheimer, Northland, and B. Riley. These banks and analysts get it wrong all the time- that alone does not say anything. What is telling is that all 3 came out in support of the company and their price targets AFTER the short report and company disclosures came out. In a situation like that, if these banks/analysts looked into the allegations and thought they were credible, they would be legally liable to acknowledge that. Hearing all three come out and reiterate their positive view on the stock and dismiss the short thesis was important.

2. There four largest institutional investors in Triterras' stock are the Hedge Funds Adage Capital Management, Point 72, Sand Grove, and Maven Investment Partners. This is different than other SPAC's with predominantly retail investors. In fact, 90% of Triterras stock is owned by large institutions or the company's founders. These people do deep due diligence on all investments. Especially Adage and Point 72 which are some of the most successful hedge funds in the business. For all them of them to miss such blatant wrongdoing would be rare to say the least.

Conclusion & Price Target

Although we are confident the short thesis does not hold for Triterras, it certainly adds an element of risk/uncertainty to the story. Acknowledging that, we believe it is worth taking the extra risk given the upside potential for Triterras.

Triterras is already profitable and has positive EPS. In 2021, consensus estimates call for $0.67 of EPS. In 2022 that goes to $1.00 of EPS. Revenue over the 2020-2022 time period is expected to more than triple from $57 million to $191 million. Triterras' EBITDA margins are in excess of 70%.

What do you pay for a 70%+ EBITDA margin fintech company in the very early days of disrupting a 1.5 trillion TAM and expected to triple revenue over the next few years? There is no exact answer, but once these issues are resolved a 40x P/E seems reasonable given those growth characteristics. On next years EPS of $0.67 a 40x multiple implies a price of $27. A $27 price also equates to 27x 2022 EPS of $1.00, also quite reasonable given the margin and growth profile of Triterras.

With shares trading ~$9 as of the close Thursday we believe the risk/reward is heavily skewed to the upside. Our rough decision tree has a 90% chance Triterras is legitimate and the stock triples, as well as a 10% chance they are in fact blatantly lying about many/all of these things and go to $2 or cash value. It is a risk we are comfortable taking given the upside potential and are long Triterras.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.