Introduction and Investment Thesis

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) is a San-Francisco based software company focused on providing the enterprise market with a SaaS-based solution to understand and improve customer experiences. To do this, the company's software solution uses extensive deep-learning/AI technology to process and derive actionable insights from massive amounts of structured and unstructured data from customers. By utilizing the Medallia platform, companies are able to increase customer conversion, increase retention, and drive higher up-sell.

Part of my bullishness on the business is reflected in the adoption rates and stickiness of the solution. Once implemented, over 50% of the companies on the Medallia platform have over 1,000 employees utilizing it. Additionally, the company's solution is highly integrated into most of a companies' tech stack. This makes Medallia's solution stickier and more difficult to displace. The stickiness of the company's platform is reflected in the net retention rate of 115% on a trailing twelve-month basis in October 2020. This compares well with the 118% rate on a trailing twelve-month basis in October 2019. This is particularly so given that the current twelve-month period had significant COVID-related headwinds.

Additionally, I am a big fan of the SaaS-based model. These SaaS-based models provide a steady stream of revenues even during short-term market disruptions as we have seen during COVID. This is further buffered by the company's strong subscription contract lengths of one to three years.

Even though COVID-related disruptions, the company has been able to demonstrate strong customer growth with total customer counts of 1,010 in October 2002, a nearly 45% year on year increase.

More importantly, I am encouraged by the company focusing on the mid-tier enterprise segment. This segment has historically not been a focus for Medallia given its historical focus on mega-sized enterprises. However, this more mid-tier segment is compelling given the large size of the market as well as the ability to service this market with more off the shelf products.

The company's financials for the most recently completed quarter have continued to be strong with total revenues up 17% YoY. This came alongside a significant improvement in operating losses. From a dollar's perspective, this operating loss dropped to $29.5 million from $41.2 million the year prior. The company's liquidity remains strong with cash of nearly $660 million in October 2020.

As seen below, this is still predominately a North American-centric business. Although the company does have ex-US exposure.

Risks

COVID continues to present potential headwinds to the company's growth prospects. This is because the company is highly reliant on enterprise customers and whose long sales cycle can be disrupted by pandemic-related concerns. However, with the recent vaccine approvals and rollouts, I believe that we are beginning to see visibility to the end of this pandemic. This should be a net benefit for Medallia.

The company competes in a highly competitive market and includes vendors such as SurveyMonkey and SAP. However, Medallia's offerings are much more advanced and full-featured, which has allowed the company to do well. Additionally, more on the services side, the company competes with companies such as Towers Watson. However, these are largely consulting shops with a less advanced software-based offering.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, the company is trading relatively in line with its historical EV/revenue multiple of around 11x. However, with continued re-acceleration as we saw in Q3, I expect the multiple to re-rate into the mid-teens as Q4 results are reported. Assuming a re-rate to a 15x multiple, this implies a 36% upside from here. This is a compelling valuation for a patient investor to start building a position particularly given the strong historical performance and competitive differentiation the company has achieved.

Data by YCharts

