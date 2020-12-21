However, it looks to me like this is nothing more than hopes and dreams.

Image source

The enormous rally we’ve seen in the markets since the bottom set back in March has created some truly awe-inspiring gains in certain stocks. That has applied to stocks from various medical fields as well, with the laser focus on the world’s health issues coming to the fore with the horrible virus the world is collectively fighting.

Some stocks, however, have produced gains so egregious that I simply cannot understand it. One such stock is micro-cap diagnostic company Aspira Women’s Health (AWH).

Aspira was a sub-$1 stock for all of 2020 until April, when it was then off to the races. Shares bottomed at just 53 cents in March but trade as of this writing at $6.55, more than 12X higher in the space of nine months or so.

This sort of move must prompt investors to ask questions because these kinds of gains are exceptionally rare. When I dug into Aspira, I didn’t like what I saw, and I think if you have been fortunate enough to own this stock during this period of unbelievable gains, you should take your money and run.

Overview

Aspira is a company that is focused on women’s health issues, developing and commercializing diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions to help doctors diagnose and treat gynecologic health issues in the US. The company’s main products are OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS, which test for ovarian cancers. The company is also working on various ways to find biomarkers for other cancers and diseases in a bid to find ways to discover diseases early on, in some cases, before symptoms present.

The aim of Aspira is a noble and good thing; it is trying to solve a hugely complex problem when it comes to diseases that impact women in the US, and indeed the world. Existing products in this space aren't particularly effective, and Aspira is looking to change that.

Source: Investor presentation

The company sees its total addressable market as ~20 million women in the US should it be able to see its products come to fruition. The company further believes the costs associated with this market come to about $28 billion annually, so the overall market is certainly large enough.

Source: Investor presentation

This all looks great because Aspira’s total revenue, which we’ll look at in just a bit, is barely above zero. The company hasn’t been successful in actually acquiring any of this revenue over the years, and to be honest, these slides look like hopes and dreams, not a viable growth strategy.

The company’s total addressable market of 20 million people and $28 billion assumes it has all of its products that are currently under development being approved for use, produced, commercialized, and accepted by physicians. These are gigantic steps that have to be taken and none of them is guaranteed, to say the least. Aspira has also been working on similar projects since 1993 when it was founded, and today, even after a rally of 1,200%+, the market capitalization is still under $700 million. In other words, an abundance of caution is warranted.

Just how bad is it?

Aspira’s nearly $700 million market capitalization, and the fact that it is up more than 1,200% since the bottom earlier this year, may make you think it has had some sort of breakthrough and is now seeing revenue and earnings explode higher. However, nothing has changed.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is the company’s revenue for the past 10 years, and I think it is pretty telling. The maximum trailing-twelve-months revenue Aspira has managed during this time period was $5 million; just let that sink in. Yes, it has been trending higher, but these numbers are so small it doesn’t matter.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking out into the next three years, revenue is currently expected to keep moving higher, and that’s fine, but even by 2023, with torrid growth currently expected, we’re talking about $9.4 million. Shares are priced at 72X that number right now, and that’s with investors hoping this revenue growth comes to fruition. Aspira’s total addressable market and indeed its product portfolio are highly aspirational at this point, and that’s it.

Investors may be getting caught up in the fact that EPS losses have been getting smaller over the years, and that is certainly true, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This makes it look like Aspira is on the cusp of profitability, but I beg to differ. You see, Aspira has been diluting shareholders quite heavily for its entire existence as a public company. Behold the diluted share count over time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Aspira went from 290k diluted weighted average shares outstanding in 1997 to ~100 million today. That’s a CAGR of 29% for 23 years, an unbelievable amount of dilution. Indeed, I've never seen a company dilute shareholders at this rate for this period of time; it's extraordinary.

This is not only horrendous for shareholders that have held during some or all of this period, but it means that the company’s losses look better than they actually are on a per-share basis because losses are spread over more and more shares. This is the opposite of what happens when a profitable company dilutes shareholders; it makes per-share profits smaller and therefore less desirable. Do not be fooled by the “improvement” in Aspira’s EPS; it is simply financial engineering.

In addition, this sort of dilution is only necessary when a company cannot fund itself. Issuing shares is generally the most expensive way for a public company to raise capital, and it is therefore usually done as sparingly as possible. Aspira has essentially no revenue, and certainly no profits to fund itself, or to issue debt against. Thus, this is its only option.

The interesting thing is that even with huge projected growth rates for revenue, and what is almost certain to be another period of massive shareholder dilution, EPS is expected to worsen over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The losses here aren’t huge but remember that is because the share count has exploded higher. I would be absolutely shocked if we don’t see Aspira raise more capital with its share price at more than $6; after years of raising capital with shares that were under $1, this must seem like Christmas came early.

The bottom line is that Aspira is full of hopes and dreams, but that’s about it. Owning this stock today is – in my view – a lottery ticket that is hoping to see some meaningful commercialization of products that aren’t yet on the market; a very expensive lottery ticket. I could see taking a flyer at 53 cents earlier this year, but at $6+, any success the company might have in the future is well past priced in already.

Short interest is robust at ~22%, so it could continue to move higher in the short term; anything can happen with high short interest. However, over time, I believe the market will see this for what it is and the stock will be sold heavily. If Aspira is ultimately successful and manages to commercialize some of its new products years from now, it may someday be worth $6. However, keep in mind the share count is almost certain to be much higher three years from now than it is today, and that hopes and dreams are not a valid investing strategy. I’m extremely bearish on this one and I think we’ll see it much, much lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AWH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.