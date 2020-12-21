As we head into 2021 with the market inches away from all-time highs, my goal of rebalancing my portfolio toward more value-oriented tech stocks continues. With so many news headlines warning of the 2000s-style tech bubble, I find it unlikely that this year's biggest winners will continue to outperform next year - so instead, we have to comb through some lesser well-known names to find potential winners.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is a value-oriented pick that I have tremendous conviction in. The UK-based cybersecurity company focuses specifically on email cybersecurity - yet despite addressing more of a niche market relative to much larger cybersecurity companies, Mimecast has continued to grow rapidly since its IPO in 2016.

Shares have appreciated this year, but Mimecast's ~20% gains still trail broadly behind many of its enterprise software peers - for no good reason, in my opinion.

It's a great time to go overweight on Mimecast especially as the company is coming off the back of a strong September quarter and trades at very reasonable multiples. Here's a brief list of the chief levers that Mimecast has at its disposal to spark a bullish run in 2021:

In a virtual working world, email reigns king. Mimecast sits at the intersection of several timely trends in the post-coronavirus world. In the age of the remote office, email volumes have soared; and at the same time, many companies have taken a fresh look at their security portfolios to make sure their infrastructure is safe in this new, hybrid working environment. In my view, Mimecast's specific focus on email gives it a very strong catalyst for upside growth in 2021.

Mimecast sits at the intersection of several timely trends in the post-coronavirus world. In the age of the remote office, email volumes have soared; and at the same time, many companies have taken a fresh look at their security portfolios to make sure their infrastructure is safe in this new, hybrid working environment. In my view, Mimecast's specific focus on email gives it a very strong catalyst for upside growth in 2021. Strong execution amid the pandemic. Mimecast has been able to maintain a ~20% y/y revenue growth rate throughout the pandemic, and in its most recent quarter Mimecast managed to add 500 new customers. Despite the fact that the company serves a lot of smaller organizations (which we may have expected to churn at a faster rate amid a pandemic), Mimecast has managed to maintain positive dollar-based net retention rates as well.

Mimecast has been able to maintain a ~20% y/y revenue growth rate throughout the pandemic, and in its most recent quarter Mimecast managed Gold star for profitability. Rare among software companies, Mimecast is also a major profit generator. The company has dramatically increased adjusted EBITDA margins this year, as well as being GAAP profitable. And in the first two quarters of Mimecast's fiscal 2021, the company has nearly doubled its free cash flow.

Diving into a bit more detail on Mimecast's market opportunity - at present, Mimecast counts 15 million users within its install base of users. Globally, the there are 1 billion users of email, and that number itself is growing, needless to say.

Figure 1. Mimecast email user opportunity

Source: Mimecast Q2 earnings deck

Despite seeming like a rather niche company alongside cybersecurity giants like Symantec and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) that seemingly have a product for every threat possible, Mimecast estimates its global TAM at $24 billion. It has grown rapidly since its IPO to ~3x its scale within five years, though at its current ~$0.5 billion annual run rate the company is only ~2% penetrated into its global market. We can see as well on the chart below that Mimecast has scaled profitably alongside its top-line expansion - a goal that eludes many of Mimecast's high-growth software peers.

Figure 2. Mimecast growth since IPO

Source: Mimecast Q2 earnings deck

With remote work forcing us to communicate digitally far more than before, and the need to protect those communications rising, I think Mimecast is in a sweet spot to continue its growth trajectory - look for an entry point in this name.

Q2 download: revenue accelerates; FedRAMP certification

Let's now touch on Mimecast's latest fiscal second-quarter results, which for Mimecast is the quarter ending in September (the company has an odd March year-end). The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Mimecast Q2 results Source: Mimecast Q2 earnings release

In a nutshell, Mimecast delivered the kind of "beat and raise" quarter that was more the rule than the exception in the software sector in years past. This year, however, the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in tech companies' usual earnings consistency, so this beat becomes more of an achievement.

Mimecast's revenue grew 19% y/y to $122.7 million, actually accelerating three points over Q1's revenue growth of 16% y/y. The company also clocked in ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $121.2 million, or 17% y/y growth. Rounding out the beat-and-raise, Mimecast also pointed to $126-$127 million in revenue for Q3, which would represent 15-16% y/y revenue growth. This is ahead of Wall Street's $124.8 million (+14% y/y) expectations, though I still think the company has "sandbagged" its guidance slightly - considering that Mimecast beat its Q2 forecast by two points.

One exciting development for Mimecast is that the company achieved FedRAMP certification in Q2. This essentially gives Mimecast clearance to sell to federal government agencies, which can often provide some of the large and most lucrative deals for software companies. Here's more context on that regard from Mimecast CEO Peter Bauer on the Q2 earnings call:

We also achieved US FedRAMP ready status this quarter and upon receiving full approval, this will open up significant additional public sector opportunities in the US, which we believe we're very well positioned to capitalize on. As our results this quarter show, this opportunity extends beyond the US and Mimecast is already competing forward winning engagements with federal, regional and local government agencies around the world."

Mimecast also noted that in Q2, it saw very strong growth (>100% y/y) in Central Europe, including a new deal covering 1000 employees for a "storied watchmaker." On the less-bright side, Mimecast noted that it continued to find difficulties in the small-customer segment, with new deals coming in at a slower rate and several smaller clients also churning or downsizing their subscriptions. We hope that some of these headwinds will lift by mid-2021, but Mimecast does see these challenges continuing in the near term.

Mimecast's leadership team also continues to manage the business with profitability in mind. As seen in the table below, Mimecast's Q2 Adjusted EBITDA grew 68% y/y to $33.6 million, driven both by a one-point increase in gross margins and a scale-down of operating costs as a percentage of revenue, thanks to the company keeping a lid on headcount growth.

Figure 4. Mimecast Q2 EBITDA trends

Source: Mimecast Q2 earnings release

This combination of ~20% growth plus strong margins (year to date, Mimecast's adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9% has improved 840bps over 16.5% in the year-ago period) is a rare find in the software sector.

Valuation and key takeaways

In spite of Mimecast's many merits - a solid growth/profitability balance, a large market opportunity for email security, and FedRAMP certification that can drive federal deals in 2021, the stock still trades at a very modest valuation. At Mimecast's current share prices near $55, the company trades at a $3.49 billion market cap and a $3.36 billion enterprise value. This puts the company at a relatively modest 5.9x EV/FY22 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations of $572.8 million for FY22 (per Yahoo Finance), a substantial discount to where other ~20% growth software companies are trading as a multiple of outer-year revenue.

Build up a position in this stock before it rallies to be closer in-line to where peer valuations are trading.