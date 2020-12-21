By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

Several of last week's price drivers for the global stock markets and in particular Chinese equities might have triggered a sense of déjà vu among some readers. Rest assured, however, that this article would bring up fresh discussions and developments.

Let's begin with a review of the recurring themes from the previous week:

Fresh records on the COVID-19 coronavirus front (checked).

New highs on the hospitalization cases and daily deaths (7-day average)

More reports of side effects experienced following the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccinations (checked).

Congress was coming close (yes, again) to finalizing the pandemic relief package (checked).

Further fallout from the executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump barring U.S. investors from buying securities of restricted firms starting in November 2021 (checked).

Fresh worries from heightened regulatory actions deploying the new anti-monopoly law in China (checked).

In yet another repeat of the previous week, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) outperformed the other five indices that I referenced weekly. It was again largely thanks to the strong gains in Baidu (BIDU) which recorded an increase of 19.5 percent in the past week.

The CQQQ ETF benefited from its higher concentration of Baidu as compared to the other Chinese ETFs (FXI)(MCHI) mentioned in this article. As of December 11, Baidu represented 9.13 percent of the fund. Furthermore, by not having Alibaba in its portfolio, it also avoided the negative impact of the e-commerce and cloud titan's 1.7 percent decline.

Data by YCharts

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), underperformed the CQQQ ETF, like the previous week. It was pulled up similarly by Baidu and another week of strong gains enjoyed by Bilibili (BILI) which rose another 11.6 percent. The KWEB ETF closed up 1.8 percent for the week.

I was utterly surprised by the coincidental timing of my article on Baidu published on Monday. The stock jumped the next day, the third consecutive update on Baidu to see an appreciation shortly after publication.

In the last article, I noted:

"I had flagged in an October article titled Baidu: Surprisingly Cheap that 'Baidu remains a laggard despite its involvement in the current-day buzzwords like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, robotaxis, smart devices, etc.' The stock subsequently spiked 7 percent coincidentally, spurring my cheeky reply to a reader who remarked on the jump. Call it luck but my following article on Baidu also appeared to catch the bottom. In a span of 19 days since the publication, the stock appreciated 21.2 percent, against a mere 2.4 percent rise in the S&P 500."

I share this not to brag about my shiny crystal ball - I don't have one - but to highlight how as a keen follower of the Chinese internet space, I am clueless on Baidu's intention to manufacture electric vehicles and the market timing as well. Take a look at what I wrote regarding the share price movement forecast.

"For chart lovers again, I have the Baidu version as follows. With the stock hitting the resistance level of the multi-month price uptrend channel, there is the possibility of profit-taking to send it back to the support line. I estimated that to be around 9 percent hit over the next two months. On a longer-term view, the stock could still reach higher to around $180 over the next four months, a 10 percent upside, if shareholders remained bullish within the price channel."

For your reference, the following price chart was the one described in the above quote. In just two days, not only was the glass ceiling broken but the stock reached just shy of $200 ($199.80 to be precise). The $200 price level was not even available in the price chart.

Source: ALT Perspective (drawn using the Advanced Charting tool of Seeking Alpha)

Market players have ostensibly become more sensible. Since my article titled Chinese EVs Are Making Tesla Look Cheap was published, the mentioned stocks, Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI), have all seen their share prices retreat substantially from the peak. However, with Baidu's price-to-earnings ratio at a mere 20.5 times even after the latest upwards spike, there appears to be plenty of room for investors looking to play on the "next EV-maker" wannabe theme.

Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, NetEase (NTES) and Trip.com (TCOM) also scored big increases, rising 7.4 percent and 4.0 percent respectively. The share price increase in the under-rated internet veteran was likely due to investors plowing into the stock in anticipation of its 2020 NetEase Future Conference on Friday.

Instead of a "sell-on-news" following the conclusion of the event, the stock saw further gains. This indicated that the management updates were well received by the market and likely were better than expected, enabling the share price to run higher than what was "priced-in".

I see further upside for NetEase with the advancement and commercialization of its Artificial Intelligence [AI] capabilities. The rationale will be elaborated in the latter part of this article.

Trip.com announced several internal data revealing interesting travel trends last week. For instance, health and wellness related vacations in China soared (contents in Chinese) 30 percent higher year-on-year in December, amid the winter touring season. The travel services titan claimed that the Chinese market was lacking in high-quality wellness retreat options (think hot springs, health screenings, and Traditional Chinese Medicine [TCM] physiotherapy) in the market enabling it to develop packages targeting the underserved mid-to-high-end segments.

With the fast-approaching Lunar New Year travel peak period, Trip.com revealed (contents in Chinese) that the popularity of domestic "in-depth travel destinations" have surged by 320 percent. The restrictions in international travel, the fear of contracting the coronavirus overseas, and the general concerns among the Chinese that they are unwelcomed around the world have led to a boom in domestic tourism.

The bullish travel data also bodes well for the other internet companies like Alibaba Group (BABA) which has a travel arm Fliggy and Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY)(MEIT). Higher domestic spending on ticket bookings and local purchases would likewise benefit the operators of mobile wallets as well as the trickle effect on the economy.

The return of Liu Cong, the wife of Trip.com's Chairman and founder James Liang, as a company consultant created quite a stir (contents in Chinese) in the local media recently. Liu, a recognized connoisseur of food, will help with the live-streaming of delicacies which is expected to spur food-related tours.

With these moves, Trip.com is leveraging on the hot trend of live-streaming and riding on the dual-circulation policy push by the Chinese government. I previously highlighted the live-streaming endeavors of James Liang who claimed to be an introvert and preferred to be low-profile.

At the other end of the spectrum, iQIYI (IQ) suffered from a big tumble, plunging 23.6 percent for the week. Following my August coverage on the video-streaming platform, the stock went on to post its 52-week high at 27.77 on November 16, representing a 32.2 percent appreciation.

Unfortunately, a key catalyst for the stock rise, the purported interest by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) to acquire the iQIYI stake from Baidu, eventually failed to materialize. Reuters cited "people with knowledge of the matter" that the discussions stalled on price (Baidu demanded $20 billion) and concerns that China's anti-trust regulators, which recently became very active in the scene, would scupper the deal.

Although the talks broke down, I saw a silver lining. First, the insistence of Baidu's asking price indicated strongly the search engine giant recognized the value in iQIYI. Most importantly, despite the short-seller's accusations, Baidu was not desperate to sell. If iQIYI was indeed fraudulent, wouldn't Baidu be most eager to get rid of its stake to any willing buyer?

Second, the Reuters report noted that it wasn't just Tencent that was keen on iQIYI. Alibaba was also in the fray. Furthermore, TikTok owner ByteDance (BDNCE) had explored the possibility of acquiring a controlling stake in iQIYI. These tech titans must have dismissed the fraud allegations to be spending the time and effort to advance the talks.

Third, the perennial concern that Alibaba and Tencent would become formidable rivals to iQIYI, even though the latter is already considered the leading long-form video-streaming platform. The fear is that the duo would leverage their various businesses to quash its ability to thrive can be put to rest with the regulators now training their sights on the two internet giants.

For instance, Alibaba could bundle its video-streaming service with an e-commerce package similar to Amazon Prime (AMZN). With the article noting the potential for heightened regulatory scrutiny, Alibaba and Tencent would be careful not to undertake moves perceived to be monopolistic. iQIYI can heave a sigh of relief.

However, shareholders are now disappointed over iQIYI coming cap-in-hand asking for funds again. The company proposed to issue convertible senior notes and ADSs, raising cash "to expand and enhance its content offerings, strengthen its technologies and for working capital and other general corporate purposes." Given the nature of its business, should anyone be surprised? I noted in a 2018 article titled: Netflix And iQIYI: Cash Burn To Continue For Long.

What's the path forward for iQIYI? Gong Yu, the CEO, announced during the Q3 2020 earnings conference call that a new pricing plan was effective on November 13. The monthly subscription price was substantially increased, which should help offset the decline in advertising revenues if the user churn is limited.

With the renewed investor interest in Baidu, the majority shareholder of iQIYI, I'm afraid that would make Baidu more reluctant to let go of its stake for the sake of reinvesting the proceeds elsewhere. Nevertheless, as Baidu monetizes its AI portfolio successfully, iQIYI should stand to gain synergistically.

Meanwhile, the jump in subscription price demonstrates management's confidence in its offerings. A short-term increase in cancellation should already be priced-in. A less-than-expected reduction in paid subscription numbers would be a strong share price catalyst. A successful extension of its video assets into gaming, merchandise, and written literature would also bode well for its future.

Gaming has done phenomenally well this year globally. Chinese consumers are increasingly showing their propensity to spend on novelties and collectors' items. The lockdown experience earlier in the year has also rekindled the love for reading for many.

Speaking of merchandise, the shares of toymaker Pop Mart International continued to do very well following its spectacular debut on December 11 in Hong Kong. The stock rose another 12 percent in the week, adding to its 79 percent first-day jump from its IPO price. This reflects positively on Chinese consumerism and dispels the erroneous notion that Chinese companies can't do without American stock markets to raise capital.

By the way, the healthcare unit of JD.com (JD), JD Health, also built on its stellar debut. The stock is similarly listed in Hong Kong and has more than doubled since its IPO on December 8. The closing price on Friday gives it a market capitalization of HK$462.5 billion (US$59.7 billion). This compares with the market capitalization of the parent at US$126.4 billion.

Just over a year ago, JD.com revealed during its third-quarter 2019 results that the healthcare subsidiary completed its series A preferred share financing with a post-money valuation of around US$7 billion. This is to say, the business unit that used to represent just 5.5 percent of the parent company is now worth nearly half of it!

I have not forgotten NetEase. Its 2020 NetEase Future Conference was held in Hangzhou, the city which is home to Alibaba, on December 18. In an opening speech during the event, Ding Lei, the CEO of NetEase, remarked (contents in Chinese) that investors are getting jaded about the commercialization opportunities for AI. However, as history showed, it is after such "falling out of favor" that new technology experience an explosive period.

That certainly set the stage for NetEase to excite investors. The company delighted the conference participations with a song created (contents in Chinese) entirely with AI, with the entire process touted to take only an hour. The song titled "Wake Up" was subsequently launched on NetEase Cloud Music and promptly received numerous positive reviews, drawing plenty of attention to NetEase Fuxi, a unit of the company focusing on AI research and applications.

The virtual character technology of NetEase Fuxi has been used to create (contents in Chinese) animation scenes for many in-house games. It is also applied in online courses and the creation of virtual idols. The technology has also been deployed for use on a pedestrian street of Hangzhou dubbed China Silk City. The street is now a popular attraction for Hangzhou citizens and tourists to "check-in".

A booth displaying Netease Fuxi's AI applications in the game and pan-entertainment industries.

Source: NetEase

There could be additional positive news flow as there would be a special session on blockchain and artificial intelligence to be held on December 20, when NetEase Fuxi's AI experts would reveal more cutting-edge technologies. It should also be noted that NetEase has won (contents in Chinese) several AI-related awards in recent weeks. NetEase Easy Shield, a "one-stop digital content risk control" brand of the company, won the Best AI Content Review Award in the annual ranking of China's AI infrastructure.

The education arm of NetEase, Youdao (DAO), was an award recipient as well. Its AI Natural Language Processing [NLP] team was crowned (contents in Chinese) the champion in the category of Chinese grammar error diagnosis.

If all the above fails to excite you, the deep value of NetEase could. It is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 25.4 times currently. Give it another two years and the ratio drops to a mere 19.2 times.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

To make the deal sweeter, note that NetEase has a long history of earnings beats. For the quarter ending September 2020, the surprise was a whopping 73 percent. This meant that the forward P/E ratios could further compress significantly.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

18 analysts covering NetEase issued a "Very Bullish" rating while seven analysts posted "Bullish". Only one analyst has the rating at "Very Bearish" and four others have it as neutral. The consensus target price is currently at $106.69, only around $12 higher than the prevailing price. Nevertheless, I believe once the analysts come around to the AI capabilities of NetEase and see the deployment of the technologies to greater consumer adoption, the target prices would be revised upwards.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

What is your take? Share your thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community in the comments field. If you like this article, click on the orange "Follow" button and make sure the "Get email alerts" is checked so that you will be informed of my next article the moment it's published. Leaving a comment would ensure you have access to the comments stream after the article goes behind the paywall.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, JD, NTES, TCOM, IQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.