Trading at north of 30x forward revenues, Palantir has quickly claimed the throne of one of the most expensive software stocks in the market.

The stock has been one of the most successful listings this year - and unlike most IPOs, Palantir was not an immediate winner when it started trading.

One of the wisest investment decisions I've made this year was to buy Palantir (PLTR) on the day of its direct listing, at a now-unthinkable price of $9.93 per share. Buying a stock on the first day of its public debut goes against my traditional playbook, but when seeing the downward movement on the day and the cheap implied valuation at a mid-teens multiple of forward revenue, I couldn't resist.

It seems unbelievable now, but the sentiment on Palantir in the first few days of its public debut was bearish. The fact that insiders were not subject to a typical lockup period as in a standard IPO had many investors fearing that early employees with substantial stakes would flood the market with their long-held shares. Prior to the direct listing, shares of Palantir had traded hands as high as ~$12, and for a while, that price level seemed like a difficult ceiling to breach.

Now, of course, Palantir is red-hot. Even after some choppy trading in December, shares of Palantir are up more than 2.5x from their original debut price. Such strong moves, and so fast, really require investors to ask a difficult question: should I sell or should I hold?

I've decided to lock in a large chunk of my gains. There are three key risks that I'm weighing in that decision: first and foremost is Palantir's valuation; second is the uncertainties that come with a new administration (though Palantir has grown tremendously over the past two decades under red and blue administrations), and third is the fact that while Palantir is certainly unique, there are many adjacent technology companies that serve similar use cases.

As I noted in my prior article, I do remain fundamentally positive on Palantir in the long term - fundamentals look excellent, and Palantir's ability to sign high-profile deals is unparalleled. At the same time, however, I think the stock has gone too far, too fast; and investors will have an opportunity to buy back in at a lower price down the road.

Valuation update

Let's start with valuation first, as I view this to be the biggest risk to Palantir shares. Right now, in the stock market of 2020, valuation seems to be almost an arcane concept. P/E ratios are hardly ever discussed (why judge companies based on a trough year of earnings?) and even for money-losing technology companies, revenue multiples have varied widely for similarly-performing peers.

But though valuations seem irrelevant in a heady stock market, they do become very relevant in a downturn. And Palantir, in its rapid ascent to the top of the software sector, has quickly become one of the most richly valued stocks in the industry.

At Palantir's current share prices near $26/share, the company trades at a $45.15 billion. Netting off the $1.80 billion of cash and $0.20 billion of debt on Palantir's latest balance sheet gets us to a $43.55 billion enterprise value.

Now, for the following fiscal year, Wall Street analysts have pegged a $1.41 billion revenue consensus for Palantir, representing 32% y/y growth. Palantir itself has said of 2021: "We continue to expect that year-over-year revenue growth in 2021 will be greater than 30%."

Given that revenue in its most recent quarter grew at 44% y/y and the fact that the coronavirus has barely dented Palantir's growth (in fact - signing a coronavirus-related deal with the department of health and human services (HHS) may have even given Palantir a small lift), I'd say this is a relatively conservative outlook. Still, if we use consensus estimates, we arrive at a 30.9x EV/FY21 revenue multiple for Palantir. Let's put that into a bit of perspective: Palantir trades at twice a multiple of revenue as the average S&P 500 company trades as a multiple of earnings.

Palantir has instantly shot up to the top echelon of software valuations. Other red-hot growth stocks trade in the same neighborhood; for example, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) (~38x forward revenues), Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) (~37x forward revenues), and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) (~28x).

At these nosebleed levels, who is even counting? But the point here should be rather clear: these types of multiples may fly during boom times, but if some of the bearish pundits are right and the market retraces some of its gains next year, high-flyers typically tend to be the first to go.

Other key risks; recent developments

There are other risks to Palantir beyond valuation.

The first is a change of administration. Now, to be fair, the types of departments that Palantir is most closely involved with - namely, Defense and the various branches of the military - tend to be fairly apolitical and will keep chugging along no matter who is in control of the White House or Congress. Joe Biden has already nominated four-star general Lloyd Austin to the top Defense post, and usually changes at the top will also cause some shuffling at lower levels.

Palantir has a long history of working with government officials, and its relationships with procurement officials within the government are likely deep. That being said, it would be remiss to completely ignore a reshuffling of federal leadership as a potential disruption of business-as-usual at Palantir.

The second is competition. Now, Palantir's glowing reputation (some might call it mystique) and its hold over public-sector clients do cut it above the pack. However, we must acknowledge that there are a number of software vendors that could rightly be considered competitors to Palantir that address similar use cases, especially in the corporate sector - which is now worth half of Palantir's revenue, and is key to its growth strategy.

Take a look, for example, at these product specs for Splunk's (NASDAQ:SPLK) flagship Data-to-Everything platform. Visualizing data within an organization and transforming that into actionable insights is essentially Palantir's bread and butter as well:

Figure 1. Splunk Data-to-Everything

Source: Splunk.com

Take another example: Sumo Logic (SUMO), another analytics platform that actually also went public this year. Focused on monitoring and logging machine data, Sumo Logic also helps C-suite executives mine and derive insights from corporate data:

Figure 2. Sumo Logic platform

Source: SumoLogic.com

Now, Palantir has certainly thrived over two decades despite a host of competitors. But the notion that Palantir is completely unique and has an unimpeded path to growth is misguided.

That being said, there are strong positive recent developments for Palantir after its Q3 earnings update. Palantir always has a penchant to announcing its flashy deals, and since the Q3 release the company has cemented two major new deals:

These deals illustrate Palantir's strong suit: signing high-profile deals with government entities. But on the corporate front, there are certainly multiple vendors for a corporate IT team to consider.

The key message here: Palantir's >30x forward revenue valuation implies a company that is priced for perfection, but there are several risks that investors should consider at these nosebleed levels.

Key takeaways

A ~2.5x run in any stock is a good opportunity to re-assess our positions, and in my case, I do feel that my capital is better invested elsewhere until Palantir cools off. I'm locking in the majority of my gains and will look to re-enter the stock if it hits the mid/high teens again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.