Summary

Shares of Palantir have zoomed up ~2.5x since going public at $10 per share.

The stock has been one of the most successful listings this year - and unlike most IPOs, Palantir was not an immediate winner when it started trading.

Trading at north of 30x forward revenues, Palantir has quickly claimed the throne of one of the most expensive software stocks in the market.

I'm locking in a portion of my gains and waiting for a high-teens reentry point.