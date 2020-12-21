It is time to discuss a company I recently put on my watchlist. Air Products and Chemicals (APD) (hereafter referred to as "APD") offers pretty much everything I am looking for in a dividend stock. The company has a phenomenal track record of increasing shareholder value through higher sales, margins, and earnings, which is supporting rapidly rising dividends and financial stability. The company might be a basic materials company, but its stock price has outperformed the S&P 500 on a consistent basis. On top of that, the company is engaged in a number of high-growth projects. All things considered, this is the type of company I am looking to add. In this article, I am going to give you the details.

It's A No-Nonsense Chemical Company

APD is well-diversified when it comes to its products and end-markets. Founded in 1940, and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the company engages in the production of semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and other chemicals. The company also produced the liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen fuel for the Space Shuttle External Tank as the company has worked with NASA for more than 50 years as a liquid hydrogen supplier for all Space Shuttle launches. APD generates roughly 38% of its sales inside of the United States, followed by 30.7% in Asia and 21.8% in EMEA countries. In other words, by buying APD shares, investors 'automatically' create international exposure, which in my book is a great thing as I am not a big fan of buying stocks in less-transparent countries. Or to put it more bluntly, I prefer buying American companies with international exposure instead of foreign stocks.

Another thing that matters to me is that I buy a company that benefits from certain business trends. While sustainability is not a core focus of mine as I own oil and gas companies, I need to have a portfolio that does benefit from ongoing efforts to reduce pollution.

Based on this context, APD is the largest supplier of hydrogen in the world and focuses on growth through carbon capture and gasification. For example, since 2014, the company has captured more than 6 million metric tons of CO2 in its Port Arthur facility. The focus on hydrogen includes using decades of production experience to develop a global infrastructure to support key trucking and bus transit applications. While I believe that hydrogen could be the future, there is simply no infrastructure to sustainably produce hydrogen - at least for now. APD's new NEOM project aims to produce 650,000 kilograms of carbon-free hydrogen per day. In this case, carbon-free means that hydrogen is produced environmentally friendly as the production of hydrogen requires energy, too.

NEOM is a project aimed to produce hydrogen through wind and solar power. In this case, APD owns 33% of the project but 100% of the hydrogen refueling stations, resulting in total CapEx of roughly $3.7 billion.

With that said, I have little doubt the company's growth streak will end anytime soon.

Financials Are Nothing Short Of Stunning

On November 11, APD discussed its FY2020 results. In its investor presentation, the company mentioned a few interesting facts. For example, since 2014, adjusted EPS has improved by 11% per year (OTC:CAGR) with FY2020 being the weakest year with 'only' 2% growth. During this period, the company's dividend has grown by 10% per year (OTC:CAGR), which includes a 15% hike in January of 2020 and results in a total payout of roughly $1.2 billion and 38 consecutive years of dividend hikes. While I am writing this, the stock is yielding 2.0%.

One of the reasons why shareholder value is rising is because the adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 25.1% in 2Q14 to 40.4% in 4Q20. It also helps that the company has a solid business model with stable demand throughout 'the cycle'. For example, in FY2020, sales volume increased by 2%. Pricing was up 3%. Unfortunately, 'stable' sales mean that average sales growth is low. Since 2004, sales have increased by just 1.4% CAGR. However, thanks to rising margins, the company was able to grow operating income by 5.8% CAGR, including an increase of roughly $20 million in the very challenging year of 2020.

This has also caused the company's operating cash flow to hit new highs as FY2020 saw $3.3 billion in operating cash flow. This is an improvement of roughly $300 million. However, because of increasing investments in growth projects, CapEx has increased to $2.5 billion, which is a new all-time high as well.

The graph below shows what happens when both operating cash flow and CapEx go up. In this case, free cash flow (operating cash flow minus CapEx) has been unchanged since 2015 at roughly $750 million. Given that FY2020 common dividend payments were $1.1 billion, this means that there is a deficit of $348 million as the lower part of the graph below shows.

With that said, let's talk about this gap as insufficient free cash flow is a major red flag given that we are looking for sustainably growing dividends. To fund this gap, APD has issued long-term debt worth $3.8 billion and EUR 1.0 billion in 2020 to repay existing debt and to fund growth projects. This has resulted in an increase of total debt from $3.3 billion in FY2019 to $7.9 billion in FY2020. It makes sense that APD does this as there is no need to start cutting dividends given that most of its debt proceeds is invested in high-growth projects. It also should be mentioned that all Senior Notes are yielding less than 4% while more than $5.7 billion of long-term debt is due after 2025.

This brings me to the next topic, which is financial stability. Issuing debt for growth projects is fine, but I don't like to buy into companies with elevated, let alone unsustainable debt levels. First of all, without looking at the balance sheet, the fact that the company issued so much long-term debt at rates below 4% is an indicator that things are fine. However, due diligence is always appropriate. So, here are some numbers. First of all, rising liabilities all end up benefiting the asset side of the balance sheet as total equity has hit a new high in FY2020 at $12.4 billion. However, total liabilities are now 50.6% of total assets, which is up from 2017-2019 levels but still below the 17-year average. Moreover, EBIT is covering interest expenses almost 21x while net debt is valued at less than 0.6x EBITDA. In other words, even though the company boosted long-term debt, I cannot find any evidence that would significantly increase the risks for equity investors.

So, what about the valuation?

The Price Is 'Fine'

With regard to the price, I have to say that it is pretty much what I expected before I started looking at the valuation. The company's yield of roughly 2% is one of the lowest levels in modern history but not uncommon as the stock yielded 2% almost for almost 20 years between 1990 and 2008. Moreover, the stock is trading at 31.8x LTM earnings and roughly 25.0x NTM earnings. Again, this is not cheap, but why would it be cheap? Investors know the company is engaged in promising growth projects and able to fund these with cheap debt - supported by a healthy balance sheet. If this stock were 'undervalued', there would be something seriously wrong. It's the same when looking for used cars. Nobody trusts a luxury car with low mileage and a very low price. It's the same with stocks.

That said, of course, this stock would be an even better buy at a low price. That's the most obvious thing of this entire article. However, for most of my long-term purchases, I try to avoid timing the market. I only do this when buying stocks I trust as much as APD. Stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) I try to buy as low as possible.

Takeaway

There are three ways to invest in long-term stocks - there might be exceptions, but I keep this simple. The first one is buying into companies with a high yield and relatively slow growth. The second way is buying growth stocks with a very low yield but high future growth. And then there are companies that combine the two. APD is such a company as management is significantly investing in long-term projects and issuing debt at a rate not seen before. As a result of growth projects, strong margins, and a healthy balance sheet, investors have enjoyed high capital gains and dividend growth for decades. I have no doubt that this will continue.

I expect this reasonably priced stock to be a part of my portfolio in January when I make my monthly stock purchases. I will do this regardless of timing, even though I like that the stock is trading almost 14% below its all-time high set on November 9, 2020.

The biggest risk is a slowing economy. However, given the company's history, this would only warrant additional share purchases at better prices. Long story short, APD is a great stock to keep buying for the long-term!

