If we can grasp that then we can see how the moving parts work - thus what will influence the future of the company.

I insist it's also valuable to understand what it is that they really do - what's the economic structure here?

It's possible to view a company in a number of different ways. Here we could say "sexy IPO that's lost its first blush" which would be true but then we do need to go on and ask the question, well, what next?

We might also say, well, expanding mortgage market with rising house prices, a mortgage originator has got to be a buy! Which might be true but we'd have to think about that one.

Maybe we might even say overhyped digital something that will never work long term. That could even be true as well.

The underlying economics

I'm rather a fan of trying to understand the underlying economics of a situation. Probably given my background in economics - a professional baseball player will start talking about fly balls the same way I will marginal utility.

This to me means stepping away from the detailed nuts and bolts of the accounts - they're more, to me, about the management skill at implementation in this sort of model - and looking and the underlying structure of the market and what the company's trying to do within it.

To that underlying economics - the major performing part of Rocket is the mortgage origination business. This is done entirely online and is highly efficient. This is the standard internet disintermediation of a business sector going on. Or, perhaps, if we prefer, the automation of the intermediation. There have been mortgage brokers about as long as there have been mortgages and doing this by software and machine rather than individuals, in an office, with paper, is going to be cheaper.

So there's that to be appreciated. And that's what most do appreciate about the business. Which is OK, but to understand what will influence the business in the future we need to go further.

An online brokerage is fine, wonderful even. There's a significant cost benefit against real world manners of achieving the same goal. There are also, obviously enough, others trying the same thing. Competition will depend upon how well - how efficiently - each automates and the general agreement is that Quicken Loans (that part of Rocket dealing with this) does it very well.

But, financing

Mortgage origination is, well, it's the origin of the mortgage. This can be a broker who simply recommends and takes a fee for signing someone up. It can be a bank that lends out depositor funds. It can even be a bank that does that then flips the mortgage on to the markets more generally, or aggregates into a bonds and syndicates that, or to Fannie Mae. Or it can, like Rocket, raise wholesale money to fund the mortgages.

It's this little difference that gives us some idea about the future. The two important parts being banks with their depositors and that use of wholesale money. For such organisations live off the difference in interest rates - between what they've got to pay out to gain access to the money and what they can earn from lending it out. Minus, obviously any losses from defaults.

A low interest rate environment for banks is a horrible thing. They see terrible compression of their interest rate margins. This is because a large (how large depends upon the bank) portion of their deposit base is non-interest bearing. Part of this is the "float". Our wages (just to use an example) are paid into our accounts, we put some into savings, pay off the mortgage for the month, pay down the credit card and then the remainder is spent over the rest of that month. Such current accounts never do pay us an interest rate anything above something very nominal.

That doesn't really matter to us as there might be a few hundred, a couple of thousand, in there for a week or three as we burn through the monthly money and wait for the next portion of it. But this is very important to the bank. When you've a whole pile of accounts doing the same then you can see that you've got millions of times a few hundred or a few thousand dollars in your bank. Maybe they're only there for a week of the average two week pay period. But that's a lot of money and it's there reliably. So, it can be lent out.

Which it is, that float. Lending out money at interest when you're paying no interest on it is profitable. The higher the general level of interest rates the more profitable it is. Or, as we have now, an era of low interest rates means that the profit from the float is compressed.

So, banks that are funding their mortgage book from deposits find themselves with compressed margins. Or, as is going to happen, possibly uncompetitive rates upon their mortgages and thus losing out on business.

The other funding method is to go borrow wholesale money and lend that out. That's relatively immune to changes in base rates - the margins will be comparable whatever the underlying. Which is one reason why Rocket is doing so well presently. We've got a hot (hottish perhaps) mortgage market. Lots of refinancings given those low rates. House prices are rising nicely as well. Housing turnover - thus demand for purchase rather than refinancing mortgages - is decent. What's not to like in such a housing market for a mortgage originator?

But is this sustainable?

That becomes the question. I take it that the current market situation is sustainable, yes. House prices are rising at about real incomes plus inflation, which is sustainable. We've not in some ghastly boom like 2002 and following - which inevitably leads to a bust. I think the US has done well in dealing with Covid problems, the economy's growth is near back to normal. Much of the rest of the market also assumes this, that's why the stock indices are back up to where they were.

In more detail though, the above description of financing leads us to think that Rocket has an advantage over banks currently. Precisely because it is not financing through a deposit base but from the wholesale markets.

This will, of course, reverse once interest rates rise again. Because the banks will find their margins un-compressing and will so be more competitive in their mortgage offerings. Rising interest rates will erode some of Rocket's advantage that is. They'll still have online efficiency, but not that financing and therefore perhaps price, advantage. Rising rates will lead to banks being able to compete better.

Housing numbers in detail

We should have a look at the housing market numbers in detail. We can be more efficient, we can be an irruption of new technology into a market, and yet still be overcome by the travails of that market itself. 2007 to 2009 would not have been great years to be mortgage originators for example, however good 2002 to 2006 was. Entire market factors can overcome even the greatest business plan that is.

From pending home sales we can see that housing is still being bought and sold:

As they say:

Historically low mortgage rates continue to entice homebuyers despite concerns related to the virus.

Housing prices continue to rise:

By another measure:

The house prices rises make good sense. We know that the savings rate rose, considerably, earlier in the year. The various relief packages maintained, at least, incomes while spending opportunities were blocked. That some of this leaks into housing makes sense.

It's also true that the true determinant of house prices isn't the price itself, it's the cost of financing the price. So, lower interest rates increase prices in a way, as people can afford higher prices with the same repayments.

We probably need to ponder what that means for the future, and no one can really see higher interest rates any time soon. Indeed the Federal Reserve has said that it's going to allow inflation to rise above previous target levels without increasing interest rates, at least for a time.

There's still considerable slack in the wider economy. Inflation is distinctly subdued. Unless there's some massive change in sentiment that leads to a reversal of QE we're most, most, unlikely to see a rise in interest rates any time soon. Out beyond two or three years is a little more hazy but that's beyond any rational macroeconomic forecast and also beyond the time horizons of an active investment strategy.

Of more importance for a mortgage originator we've the number of mortgages being applied for:

The housing market seems to be motoring along just fine that is. Prices are growing a little ahead of real income rises but that's explained by the fall in interest rates upon mortgages. Financing higher prices remains affordable. We can expect that to tail off a bit in the future as rates can't get that much lower.

Turnover in the market is good, thus mortgages are being applied for.

We're also not seeing a frenzy which would lead us to think the housing market is in a bubble, again. So we don't get to the conclusion that this is all about to fall off a cliff - again.

Looking out to that two or three year horizon which is about as far as I'm willing to go in any macroeconomic or market sector prediction we can't see much that's likely to upset the background for Rocket. So it's reasonable enough to predict that their technological advantage will continue to be the factor which holds sway over their performance.

Back to macroeconomics

So, the end result of this is that Rocket has an advantage as long as rates in general stay low. Which means we've got to have some idea of when rates are going to rise so we can predict when that advantage will disappear. Now we're talking lengths of a piece of string.

OK, we can do better than that. Rates will rise when inflation does. The Federal Reserve has been trying to create inflation for a decade now and hasn't really yet succeeded. I'm sure inflation will come - QE has expanded the money base so much that it will have to. But I expect it to be a few years yet. Further, the Fed has announced that it will allow inflation to run a little hot (ie, above the 2% target) for some time before it attempts to curb it.

We can thus assume that Rocket's edge is going to last for a few years yet.

My view

Given the efficiency of online origination I expect Rocket, and companies like it, to continue to prosper. But the funding model also matters. Currently Rocket has an advantage over the banks using deposit funding. That will disappear when base rates rise. That's a few years off in my estimation. Therefore Rocket's dual advantages seem likely to me to remain.

The investor view

That first blush of excitement after the IPO seems to have worn off. The housing market is doing fine, Rocket will, in my estimation, continue to do well for the dual reasons listed above.

I am therefore bullish on the stock price. This is not something I expect to be immediate, nor even in leaps and bounds. A gradual price appreciation over time. Worth a reasonable stake.

The bear case is macroeconomic rather than company specific. A decline in the housing market or a rise in base interest rates will upset the business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.