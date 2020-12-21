Sources: Photo by Ramin Talaie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With $42 billion in annual revenues, Tyson Foods (TSN) remains an industry leader in the packaged food and grocery space. Especially in today's tumultuous economic environment, companies in steady non-disruptive businesses are highly favorable, offering investors business and investment stability. The stock offers strong capital appreciation, an appealing dividend yield of 2.74%, and a recession-resistant business. In this article, I discuss my bullish investment thesis on the stock going over business strengths, growth opportunities, valuation, and relevant financials.

Investment Thesis

TSN offers investors a highly stable investment opportunity that provides increased income through dividends, lower portfolio downside risk, and a stable long-term outlook. The company demonstrates numerous business advantages ranging from significant scale advantages, great operational oversight, and inelastic demand for the company's food products. With operations in over 125 countries, TSN is one of the largest global processors of beef, chicken, and pork. The food giant has a formidable brand portfolio with dominant brands including Ballpark Franks, Sara Lee, Jimmy Dean, and Tyson chicken.

Source: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods' revenues are derived from five main operating segments including beef, chicken, prepared foods, pork, and others with respective revenue weightings of 38.6.1%, 30.1%, 21.6%, 8.9%, and 0.8%. In the protein-related segments, revenues are distributed across different protein commodities including beef, chicken, and pork; revenue diversification across multiple protein segments helps to mitigate the effects of commodity price fluctuations. TSN has also consistently broadened the company's exposure outside of protein meat products and into the packaged food market through acquisitions. In 2016, TSN acquired Hillshire Brands, a sizable manufacturer of mass branded meat and bakery products and in 2017 TSN acquired AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, a distributor of snacks, ready-to-eat sandwiches, and food entrées. Continued executive focus on diversifying the brand will exact significant benefits as it will help expand revenues and mitigate pricing difficulties in specific food markets.

TSN's food portfolio is inextricably linked to the compulsory food demands of consumers, assuring a highly defensive and stable revenue generation model. The food industry is a non-disruptive market, benefiting from inelastic demand, and steady mid-single-digit annual revenue growth. It is not a market driven by significant growth and the fervor of tech stocks, but it provides beneficial capital protection and risk mitigation. TSN sells its food products in over 140 countries and across a variety of markets including home groceries, supermarket chains, and prominent food chains including McDonald's (MCD), Wendy's (WEN), Kroger (KR), Walmart (WMT), KFC, and Taco Bell. TSN displays an entrenched market position, highly resistant to material business disruption, as well as enduring demand for the company's food products.

Another beneficial characteristic lies in TSN's operational structure. The company exhibits substantial vertical integration. TSN controls various aspects of production from raising livestock to processing, packaging, and preparing the meat products into packaged and prepared goods. This enables TSN to better optimize supply chain efficiencies, efficiently manage production, directly control costs, and provide consumers with a wide array of food items at competitive price points.

TSN displays capable executive oversight. Despite being one of the largest protein good producers in the world, the company has efficiently scaled its operations to meet growing food demand, optimized costs, and overseen strategic acquisitions. TSN has witnessed inelastic revenue expansion, elevated net and gross profit margins, and reduced revenue expenditures. Over the past number of years, TSN has driven meaningful bottom-line revenue improvement. The company has decreased revenue costs from 93% of total revenues to 87%, increased gross margins to 12.47%, and net profit margins to 4.9%.

Growth Opportunities

Even amidst material disruptions arising out of the COVID pandemic; TSN has increased revenues year over year to $43 billion, demonstrating fundamental strength in the company's food products even amidst declines in the company's food service segments (school cafeterias, hospitals, restaurants). Revenues arising out of TSN's sales to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, and chain restaurants made up for declines in foodservice segments. Consumer food-related spending once allocated toward restaurants has readjusted as elevated grocery spending, a trend which will continue well into 2021. TSN can anticipate steady 2021 revenues, with an expectation of low mid-single-digit revenue growth.

Source: Tyson Foods Q4 Investor Presentation

For fiscal 2021, the USDA expects domestic protein production (chicken, beef, pork, and turkey) to rise about 1% year over year. On an adjusted basis, TSN can anticipate pork and beef product sales to remain sturdy, while the chicken and prepared foods segments are also expected to strengthen year over year in fiscal 2021. Management anticipates sales to fall within the $42-$44 billion range in fiscal 2021. In the beef segment, the USDA projects domestic production to grow about 2% in fiscal 2021. For Pork, domestic production growth is likely to be flat to up slightly, per the USDA. Further, USDA forecasts regarding domestic production in the Chicken segment appear to be flat to a marginal increase from the fiscal 2020 level.

TSN was definitely thrown a curveball in 2020. TSN was confronted with COVID breakouts in some of the company's meatpacking facilities resulting in shutting down plants, sanitizing facilities, and temporarily furloughing employees. However, TSN has mitigated COVID-related difficulties by making substantial investments in workplace safety equipment, oversight, and protocols; TSN expended $500 million on COVID-related safety initiatives which will mitigate negative bottom-line revenue impacts going forward into 2021.

TSN will derive persistent revenue growth from an ever-growing global population (the global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion people by 2050) and the company will also benefit from a number of strategic growth initiatives including continued cost efficiency initiatives and emerging market growth from rapidly industrializing countries. TSN sells their products all over the world with operations in China, Brazil, New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, India, Argentina, the Netherlands, The Dominican Republic, Russia, Turkey, Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Venezuela. Although TSN's revenues from international sales comprise only $4.8 billion or 12% of annual revenues, the company has a substantial growth runway in the international segment which affords plenty of room for future expansion. International growth is more of a long-term growth avenue. In the meantime, primary growth vectors stem from the company's domestic pork and beef operating segments which are expected to deliver low single-digit revenue growth moving forward.

Risks

Some risks to be cognizant of include lower chicken commodity pricing, margin pressures, and COVID related difficulties. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, sales in the chicken segment dipped half a percent to $3.4 billion. Average sales price declined 2.3% due to weak chicken prices. Further, adjusted volumes fell 5% largely due to the pandemic's effects on foodservice volumes. The food industry is grappling with stiff competition and an aggressive promotional environment. TSN faces intense competition from other food companies on the grounds of quality, prices, and availability. To meet such competitive pressure effectively, Tyson Foods may have to lower prices for its products or bolster marketing expenditures to maintain market share. TSN has also been encountering hurdles related to the coronavirus. We note that reduced production output during the pandemic in some parts of fiscal 2020 affected sales volumes in the pork and chicken segments. Although the company is seeing increased retail demand, foodservice demand continues to be affected by below normal operations at schools and cafeterias. These factors, along with elevated staff absenteeism amid the pandemic, have been elevating complexities and costs regarding the company's operations in the United States as well as Europe.

Financials

TSN displays an adequate financial positioning. The company displays sufficient liquidity reserves of $1.4 billion and TSN's debt of $11.3 billion is manageable as it is well covered by operating cash flow, at roughly 36% coverage of total debt. TSN exhibits a history of continued acquisitions which adds to the debt burden, but the company has effectively managed its debt obligations in the past, reinforcing a stable financial outlook. From a valuation perspective, TSN is undervalued. TSN is trading at a P/E ratio of 11x earnings compared to the broader US market average of 20x earnings and US food industry average of 26.5x earnings. TSN also trades below its 10-year average P/E ratio of 16x earnings. Based on a discounted cash flow valuation, the stock's current share price of $64.95 is far below the future cash flow value of $90 a share, making the stock an appealing investment opportunity based on fundamentals. As it currently stands, TSN is fairly valued, providing significant room for upward stock price mobility especially over the long term. TSN has offered dividends for 30+ years, ensuring investors reap the financial rewards of stock ownership in addition to benefiting from incremental capital appreciation over time.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

TSN persists as a great investment holding. The company's stable growth outlook, consumer defensive business, and significant competitive advantages reinforce a well-positioned business. The stock's consumer defensive characteristics ensure low volatility and capital preservation. TSN is significantly undervalued providing investors a great entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.