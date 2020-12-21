Can any sense be made of this very expensive IPO?

What are investors thinking? I sometimes have a difficult time in dealing with the way IPO’s are valued. I just can’t figure out the positive case when it comes to justifying valuation. Last week several of this year’s crop of incredibly valued IPO’s came to market. There was DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)-a double thus far; there is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) also a double and then there was C3.AI. I would have had a hard time justifying its IPO valuation when the shares were priced at $42-but after the shares rose from $42 to $133 before falling to $103 and now returning to $118, I find myself just doubting my eyes.

Is this the kind of froth we saw 20 years ago? My answer is yes and no. Obviously these are real companies with revenues, in some cases positive cash flow and in most cases they are really transforming a business segment. They are not valued based on eyeballs and clicks as was the case at the turn of the century. I rate digital transformation as one of the seminal technologies of my lifetime. And as I will explain later in this article, the wide scale adoption of artificial intelligence as most people define it, is part of the enabling infrastructure for digital transformation and that is what AI is all about.

But some of the valuations are stretched to levels that are difficult to understand or justify. This is different than the .com bubble in that the inflation of asset prices is associated with specific Fed action to prevent deflation in the broad economy. There is simply lots more money chasing assets-and while IPO issuance has been substantial, the Fed’s asset purchase program easily outweighs that.

And beyond talking about monetary policy, there is the fact that most tech vendors are creating value and their services are producing real ROI for users. The amount of shelfware that was sold at the turn of the century is notorious. So far as I can determine, the kinds of projects that gave software a bad name amongst users, have not returned.

In terms of the latest specific IPO's, Airbnb has created a hospitality exchange where none before existed. And the business opportunity that DoorDash and its competitors has created can’t be gainsaid. But that doesn’t mean that valuation doesn’t matter. This not yet another article about speculative excesses and monetary policy. I do not purport to have second sight in determining when, and if, and how the current asset bubble and craving for IPO's might abate. But I do think it is important to consider the valuation pf AI shares in context-buying IPO’s has been one of the artifacts of Fed policy and I doubt that the Fed is going to stop buying assets in the near future.

I fortunately do not have to try to justify the valuations of DoorDash or Airbnb. Lots of electrons will be spent on the topic and without much hope of getting it totally right. But when I started to consider C3, I did wonder if these old eyes were deceiving me. They aren’t but one has to work hard to understand the case for owning these shares after their debut and subsequent liftoff into the blue empyrean.

Stocks, at least most of the time, are supposed to sell in relationship to comparative growth rates, EV/S ratios and free cash flow. I can’t really say this one does. But as it is one of the larger tech IPO’s at least in terms of market cap that has emerged this year, it deserves some kind of inspection to see if investors have collectively lost their discernment or if something else has lead to the company’s valuation.

Let me cut to the chase here-or at least the chase as I see it. No one is going to be able to justify the valuation of C3 based on the information in company’s latest quarterly earnings disclosure that was released as part of the S-1. It isn’t worth trying. But I imagine the shares are reflecting optimism about one exceptional contract that perhaps expresses the company’s business opportunity. Specifically, the company has an arrangement with Baker Hughes (BKR). The arrangement requires BH to purchase an additional $403 million of software from C3 over the next 4 years-it has already purchased $47 million. The purchase requirement in the last year of the remaining life of this transaction-fiscal ’24-is $150 million. This is one of the largest contracts I have seen in the enterprise software space. While Baker Hughes in a large company with current revenue of greater than $20 billion this is still a rather sizeable commitment, especially as it relates to software which is obviously not a mainstream business for BH. It needs to be noted that the current annualized revenue run rate for C3 is just $165 million. BH has made that kind of commitment based on both internal use and its role as the exclusive reseller in the oil and gas space. So, it is my guess that what investors are considering is not the current revenue attainment but a contract with a major enterprise that is enormous relative to the current size of the company.

Oil and gas is a large vertical but it is hardly the largest vertical in which this company offers solutions. I assume that what most institutional investors are doing, is evaluating this company using the contractual commitment of BH as some kind of baseline in terms of a revenue forecast for fiscal 2024. Is that a logical construct for establishing a forecast. It isn’t one of things that anyone should attempt to answer without qualification. AI is something that will benefit just about every large enterprise established today. Most enterprises are going to buy tools and perhaps a run time environment to accelerate the deployment of AI. This company already supports quite a few very large verticals that I will write about in this article. Most readers and this writer would, of course, far prefer to see some normal quarterly revenue growth progression in evaluating this company. It simply doesn’t exist. If a reader is looking for that, stop here. I cannot create the kind of data that investors expect to see when they look at the financials of most other enterprise software IPO’s. And frankly, at this valuation and at this time, I am not going to buy these shares. But my guess is that over time, the company’s growth and its evolution in the market, will reach levels that start to justify current share price valuations.

There are obviously investors of size who have arrived at a judgement to own these shares. Presumably, they are expecting growth of the kind that is presaged by the level of commitment made by BH within its vertical. That might be growth of 5X over 5 years to an $800 million run-rate. Because of the highly unusual nature of this company’s selling motion, compared to that of other enterprise software vendors, there is nothing besides product reviews and the BH contract to support such a contention-and there are really no discrete numbers to support the contention. I won’t further try because I like numbers with trends at which I can look. But the AI opportunity in the enterprise is really one of the largest opportunities that is visible in the enterprise software space at this time, and this company has lots of first mover advantage. There are some classes of investor who like that kind of a story-I personally can’t quite get there.

C3.AI creates a lot of value for its user community-I will advert to that later in the article. I think it really has advanced technology in a market just now emerging and I think it does have a strong although not quite a unique competitive position. But 55X revenues (that is the current EV/S ratio) with a difficult business model in terms of a well defined path to profitability. Not for this writer-at least not at this valuation or at this time. Investing is about rating alternatives-I think that there are plenty of other high-growth IT names that have similar growth prospects and that can be bought for much lower valuations. I simply cannot conjure what corporate events would have to take place to justify the current valuation for C3.AI.

As I write this, the shares are selling for about $117/share on the Thursday morning price. Whatever else is true, the price will almost certainly be noticeably different at the time readers consider this article. The current price is down from an extraordinary level of $132/share set just after the IPO. But even with the pullback, the current price is more than double the IPO price. The company has or will have about 99.2 million shares outstanding. The company’s pro-forma cash balance per the S-1 is a bit greater than $900 million, and including the shares to be sold through the over-allotment process and through private placements bought by Microsoft (MSFT) and Spring Creek Capital, an affiliate of Koch Industries, the cash balance will wind up at a bit over $1 billion. So, at this point, the company has or will have an enterprise value of a little more than $ 10 billion. It’s revenue run rate is around $165 million and it hasn’t been able to grow reported revenues to any great extent going back as far as one year ago, when the revenue run rate reached $155 million. The company called out a contract modification with a partner/customer, Baker Hughes for a minor part of the company’s rather dismal revenue performance. Obviously, that is not the entire story.

The company has said that Covid-19 has had a material impact on its business in the last several quarters. Just what is happening in the sales process is more than a bit difficult to precisely understand. Oil and Gas is clearly a top vertical, and has been greatly pressured by the demand cutbacks brought about by the Covid 19 business impact. The company has another typically cyclical focus vertical :manufacturing. But financial services, healthcare device manufacturing and utilities-the other current focus verticals are not terribly cyclical. And the agreement with Baker Hughes (BKR), outlined below would seemingly provide a decent floor in terms of revenues from the oil and gas space. And growth seeming stalled before the advent of the pandemic. The commentary provided by the company in the S-1 regarding short-term demand headwinds and tailwinds is more than a bit sparse and has left me wondering about the efficiency of the company’s selling motion. This is a company that had been achieving hyper-growth-and then it has taken a pause. I simply do not know why and for how long this pause will last. But clearly I am more concerned about the pause than other investors. It would be lots easier to write a positive article and even try to justify the elevated EV/S ratio if I could see recent growth in some of the revenue metrics at which I typically look

The company has a rather complex business arrangement with Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes is a both a customer and a reseller. It has an exclusive right to resell the AI solution within the oil and gas industry. Baker Hughes had agreed to a $39.5 million/year license agreement for its internal use covering the next 3 years. The agreement was recently extended and increased with minimum total revenue commitments which are now $53 million in the current fiscal year (ends 4/30) to $150 million in fiscal ’24. The minimum value of the component internally used by Baker Hughes is now $27 million/year. That $150 million minimum commitment is obviously an exceptional contractual commitment and is clearly what is exciting investors. Baker Hughes is also a venture shareholder in AI.

The company also has significant go-to-market partnerships with Fidelity National Information (FIS), IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT). Microsoft bought $50 million of the stock in this company at the IPO price, obviously a vote of confidence in the company’s technology and prospects-of more significance is the recent announcement of a co-developed solution that uses AI technology as part of the Microsoft CRM offering.

The company reports RPO balances and these are presented as part of the company’s S-1. While the RPO balance grew at prodigious rates through the time when the original Baker Hughes arrangement was signed in April 2019, it has not grown since that time. The current RPO balance is about $267 million, and Baker Hughes represents more than half of that amount.

This company was founded by Tom Siebel. Yes, Oracle acquired Siebel Systems at a premium 15 years ago, but dealing with Siebel as I did in the years in which it was an independent company was hardly an unalloyed pleasure. The company struggled to compete effectively and frequently missed the targets it had set for operational performance. And transparency was not a hallmark of that company’s dealings with analysts and investors (Pre-announcing a material shortfall in operating results for Siebel and scheduling a conference call late in the afternoon of the Friday before the 4th of July holiday was probably not the way to ensure adequate dissemination of the details of that particular quarterly miss.) The company certainly was not immune to the dot. Com implosion, but it never really recovered thereafter.

By all accounts, Mr. Siebel hasn’t changed his MO to any great extent. And indeed his letter in this S-1 speaks for itself in terms of how he views his accomplishments and capabilities. A bit of humility might go a very long way in creating a better dialogue. That said, I acknowledge that Mr. Siebel has won a number of awards for his skills as an entrepreneur-and of course he basically invented the category of customer relationship management, one of the key pillars of enterprise software.

What does C3.AI do?

This company provides enterprise grade AI software using a SaaS consumption model. Essentially, this company has a comprehensive platform that includes application development tools and a runtime environment. This is a great boon to many enterprise who need to incorporate AI into their process but simply lack the technical resources to build their own applications that incorporate AI. In addition to the platform, this company offers turnkey applications that address specific industry verticals. The company describes its tools as Ex-Machina which in plain English means that the solution is no-code and provides access to data without data science training to rapidly perform data science tasks.

The company has chosen a go-to-market model that is exceptionally difficult to execute consistently over a course of years. The company has sold to a few “lighthouse” users that will serve as references for other users in a particular vertical. This strategy has resulted in exceptionally large average contract values which were most recently reported at $12 million. Some of these lighthouse customers include the New York Power Authority, Shell, ConEdison, GeorgiaPacific and AstraZenaca.

Like many other enterprise software companies, C3 has a sales strategy based on land/expand. Overall, the company’s average initial sale amongst its 15 largest customers has been $13 million, and these customers have so far wound up purchasing an additional $26 million of software and services. Those numbers are obviously exceptional and speak loudly to the value of the solution. In fact I do not know of any nearly comparable numbers amongst the universe of enterprise software companies that I follow.

Not terribly surprisingly, sales of that magnitude require a very high touch direct selling motion. The company will continue on with its current strategy of acquiring lighthouse users with growing its high-touch, sophisticated salesforce, but is also planning on establishing a mid-market and telesales capability to complement its direct sales force. This is not going to be a cheap sales force to operate; the company has spent substantially on brand awareness campaigns, but over the last 3 quarters reported in the S!, the company’s sales and marketing spend has oscillated between 83% and 35%. I don’t believe a public company can have such violent cost ratio fluctuation; it is impossible to discern trends or to build a credible model with that kind of extreme volatility in cost ratios.

The company’s research and development spend is also high, but not unusual for an early stage company as this is. What is a bit unusual is that the spend ratio varies quite as much as it has. Most investors are going to wish to see a company that has relatively stable opex ratios that show improving trends. It is certainly what this writer looks to see in evaluating names. C3’s expense discipline is far from ideal and will present problems in terms of building the kinds of models that most investors and commentators try to do in evaluating companies.

From my perspective as an investor/commentator, the company has too much customer concentration-and that is one reason why quarterly results can be so variable and lack consistent growth. In its latest fiscal year, the top 3 customers, of which Baker Hughes is the largest accounted for 44% of total revenues. Obviously, this kind of result relates to a different selling model than has been utilized by most other enterprise IT vendors. It makes handicapping results almost impossible and it will introduce extreme volatility into many of the kpi’s regarding revenue performance. The company is planning to expand its selling motion beyond its "light house" customers and that will represent a telling evolution.

The TAM for what the company provides is substantial. As I have written many times in earlier articles the specifics of the TAM are far less important to determine than the fact that the addressable market presents a substantial runway. There is a substantial runway here-the company will have the opportunity to achieve hyper-growth for many years to come. The company talks about its First Mover advantage, and I believe that is most likely the case.

Just for the record, the TAM that has been derived for the specific space in which C3 operates is supposed to reach $44 billion by 2024. Obviously such a TAM is more than large enough to support any realistic growth aspirations for this company.

Most investors want to know about a company’s competitive moat. C3 makes the case that it offers users a unique end-to-end solution which includes the design, the development, the provisioning and the operation of Enterprise AI solutions at scale. Is that a valid claim? I think it probably is. There are plenty of AI solutions around, most of them basically point products that are not really addressed to the enterprise. Most of the AI solutions with which investors are most likely familiar are designed for the desktop and designed to solve a far more circumscribed set of queries than what is offered by C3. I imagine that there are many other potential competitors in the process of developing alternatives to the C3 offering-they are playing catch-up and will have to overcome a substantial first mover advantage.

The C3 story is quite simply addressed in this brief linked article by Wildcat Venture Partners. Wildcat is a VC organization with about $1 billion under management. It currently has 24 positions including C3. While this article is a little dated, it is still the best synthesis of the concepts that animate a positive investment case: Why we invested in C3.ai | Wildcat Venture Partners

The C3.ai S-1 says that the company has no competitors other than internally developed applications that incorporate AI . With all respect, that isn’t quite the case. AI itself has been available for some time now-readers may remember IBM (IBM) Watson as an early offering. The differentiation that C3 provides is the completeness and scalability of its solution. Readers may find the attached description of competitors of interest in evaluating C3-it just doesn’t have the space to itself at this point: C3 AI Suite Alternatives & Competitors | G2.

From a technology perspective C3 identifies its model-driven architecture as a distinguishing feature of its offering. I have linked here to a definition; some readers may wish to understand the nature of the moat that C3 has built: C3 AI Suite: Model-Driven Architecture - C3.ai.

Model driven architecture “cuts the Gordian knot of structured programming for highly complex problems.” I would simply say that this technology is a way of simplifying the programming problem of developing and deploying AI making it possible for enterprises to tackle complex problems without hiring flocks of data scientists. It frees a developer from having to keep track of data types, data connections, and processes that act on the data. The success that C3 has enjoyed expanding the spend of its users strongly suggests to this writer that the concept works as advertised and is of significant value to users.

C3 use cases

I think that some readers want to understand the value that C3 offers its clients and prospective clients. While I do not think this is either the right moment, or the right valuation to acquire these shares, I am prepared to change my opinion based on some more substantive data than is currently available. I really do imagine that based on the use cases I see here that this company will be closing some deals similar in concept and magnitude with the deal it has recently closed with BH.

Banking is an area in which digital transformation has been somewhat limited. There are a host of potential ways to automate various processes and services in a bank. There are companies such as nCino (NCNO) that are offering some digital transformation applications and of course, Square (SQ) at this point is the poster child for the use of AI in lending with its Square Cash application.

At the moment, C3 has developed an application for a bank that optimizes its security lending procedures. This is not cyber-security. Large banks have a portfolio of securities that they lend out to other banks and financial institutions in order to satisfy reserve requirements. This is something all banks have to do. The more volume that can be facilitated with no increase in assets, the higher the return on assets for banks. Using C3, one large bank was able to design a trial in 16 weeks and then deploy the application in 36 weeks. It would up with additional trading volume, which is, in essence, extra revenue.

Financial institutions are always trying to raise the amount of security lending volume-this application is likely to engender broad demand within the financial institution market.

In addition, this bank uses the AI cash management solution that has been developed by C3 which is quite a complex task given differing reserve requirements and the need to offer competitive solutions to business banking clients. The bank is now deploying a C3 short sale predictor in conjunction with its securities optimization process.

As mentioned, C3 has a go-to-market partnership with FIS, and I think it reasonable to expect co-branded offerings and perhaps a partnership on the lines of the one the company has with BH.

Royal Dutch Shell is one of the world’s largest suppliers of energy. The company bought C3 technology in 2018 for a couple of use cases. The initial trial was completed in 4 weeks and production deployment was completed in 34 weeks. The results of the deployment were an annual savings of $28 million/year in avoided shutdowns. Not terribly surprisingly, Shell has adopted the C3 platform as its AI development standard with a large roadmap of additional applications.

Again, not terribly surprisingly, C3 was able to sell its technology to the US Airforce which, of course, has a requirement very similar to that of Shell in terms of predictive maintenance. The solicitation started in 2017, and by the end of 2019, the C3 solution had gone into production. That is supersonic speed by the standards of IT procurement in the DoD. The application is supposed to save $5 billion/year when it is deployed globally.

In these 3 cases, there may have been alternative technologies that could have achieved similar results. What I think is important, is the time scale for such enormous projects. For example, Alteryx really does offer predictive analytics. But what it offers is simply not scalable for these types of applications. There are literally dozens of point suppliers who offer some form of predictive analytics. What is much harder, if not impossible to find, is a set of tools that delivers a complete application, even including a run-time environment if desired (that was not the case for these applications-no bank will ever outsource their portfolio of securities, I think) and get results in substantially under a year. That is really the secret sauce in my opinion.

There are very few larger enterprises who will not be able to benefit from the deployment of AI based applications. I think having a solution set that enables enterprises to develop and deploy complex AI applications rapidly and successfully is one of the better business ideas to make it to IPO status in 2020. But is it a reasonable investment?

C3’s Business Model and my stock recommendation

OK, after all of this it is not terribly surprising that I cannot recommend C3 shares to our subscribers. I have a process for trying to evaluate companies. Even with that, I am a batting average kind of guy. Decent average - but far, far from perfect. Occasionally I might stray a bit from my target valuation constructs - but the problem with C3 is I do not even really know how to begin framing the house. Usually, when I look at an S-1 I can use trend growth in terms of building the estimates that go into making up an EV/S calculation. That kind of information is just not available here. I can calculate that the revenue run rate is $165 million and I know some of the terms of the contract with BH. But there is no additional trend at which to look.

The same is true when it comes to cost ratios. So far this calendar year quarterly operating expense ratios have ranged from 82% to 150%. Not only are these ratios at unsustainably high levels, but there is no trend indicating any kind of consistent progress. The highest expense ratio was recorded in the quarter ending 4/30 and the lowest ratio was recorded in the quarter ended 7/31. Last quarter-which ended 10/31-saw an opex ratio of 110%.

Just for the sake of completeness, I have made estimates regarding the typical metrics most analysts use-or should use-in terms of evaluating comparative valuation. I used what can only be described as a revenue guess for the next 12 months of $220 million-remember the current run rate has been stuck at $165 million. I used a 3 year CAGR of 42%. While the revenue growth metric was 71% in the year ending 4/30/20, 42% is near the growth number for the last 12 months. That yields an EV/S of just shy of 50X. Other companies with that kind of EV/S are SHOP and BILL. Neither of those are “cheap” but both of those are excellent companies in terms of leadership in their space and consistent growth.

I really would like to find a way to recommend AI shares. My guess is that this will be a large and successful company. AI is one of the foundational technologies that will usher in the digital transformed era. It is, and will be, a major competitive tool. But so far as I can tell, any reasonable forecast for this company strongly suggests that current valuations already incorporate that level of success. My recommendation is to leave these shares alone until their valuation reflects a much more reasonable future performance.

