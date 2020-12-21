A potential Q4 delivery miss could add to the selling pressure, as rising COVID cases make the end of the year sales and delivery push harder.

Now that the S&P500 index purchasing is likely complete, I expect significant profit taking both on December 21st and the first trading day of the new tax year, January 4th.

After the huge run this year, many Tesla investors may want to sell a portion of their holdings to diversify but have waited for the S&P500 inclusion.

In my last article on Tesla (TSLA) I was neutral (not bearish) on the shares for the first time. I cautioned bears that the early Model Y price cuts were actually bullish in the short term and that Tesla would squeeze out a Q2 profit.

From that article:

I believe Tesla may be pulling out all the stops to deliver a profitable Q2 to gain inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Inclusion in the S&P 500 requires positive earnings for the most recent quarter in addition to an aggregate profit over the previous four quarters

Even though the S&P500 committee waited another quarter to include Tesla in the index, the shares rallied, rising 288% from $178.94 when I published that article to Friday's official close at $695.

Now that the S&P500 inclusion is largely (if not totally) completed, I expect the shares to drop significantly over the next 2-3 weeks, with large declines on December 21st and January 4th.

Who's left to buy?

I do not believe there are many investors that were waiting until after the S&P500 inclusion to purchase shares in Tesla.

Data by YCharts

But after the run from $86.05 on January 1st to now, many investors who have hit an absolute home run with Tesla may want to sell a portion of their holdings for pure profit taking/diversification but have (smartly) waited until after the S&P500 buying was finished. Starting this Monday, these investors may now take profits.

Even super bullish Ross Gerber, in a strange moment of self contradiction, illustrated this.

Why a large decline on January 4th?

I see two reasons:

1, January 4th is the first trading day of the new tax year. If I was fortunate enough to have massive unrealized gain like many Tesla shareholders do and wanted to trim the position, I would try to wait until 2021 to sell and defer taxes for another year.

2, I think the Q4 delivery numbers, likely to be released on January 4th, could disappoint, as expectations are very high. Tesla delivered 139,300 in Q3 and are expected by many prominent observers like Troy Teslike to deliver an incremental 43,000 units in Q4.

I think the current COVID situation is going to make the final two week sales push difficult in a lot of important geographies like the US and the UK. I expect strength in China, but not enough to overcome weakness in COVID impacted countries. Another possible reason for a weaker Q4 could be from would-be buyers waiting to see if the Biden administration restores an EV tax credit for Tesla in the US.

Primary risk to my prediction

The biggest risk I see to my prediction is that many people believe it already, even some Tesla bulls. While I have a very different fundamental/long term valuation view than Gary, I give him tremendous credit as he has telegraphed the Tesla S&P500 inclusion with remarkable accuracy. Often, when everyone is predicting an outcome and lines up on that side of the trade, the opposite tends to happen.

So why do I believe this is different?

1. Sometimes the forces involved are so powerful, even when a view is consensus, it still can happen. The S&P500 inclusion's positive impact on share price was extremely consensus, and it didn't stop the shares from rising from $408 before the announcement to the current price in the high $600's. Worth noting that Tesla closed at $441 the day after the announcement, when the inclusion was presumably "priced in."

Another example was the Uber (UBER) IPO lockup expiration on November 6th of last year, where I recommended an outright short in late October. It also was a consensus trade and the lockup expiration was widely publicized, but shares still dropped 10% from $31 to $28 in the 3 trading days before the IPO lockup expiration, and closed down another 4% on the day (and were down almost 10% intraday.) After watching the WeWork debacle, Uber insiders were anxious to cash out.

2. While the view may be consensus, many people that are bearish have not acted on the view yet. While there are some investors that are brave/stupid enough to have shorted shares directly in after hours on Friday (disclosure: I shorted a small amount of Tesla after hours at $680) many bears have been burned and will only buy puts now, and are waiting for Monday to do so.

Conclusion and Recommendations

For those that are bearish on Tesla, I urge caution and emphasize position sizing. Don't get greedy and swing for the fences. Shorting Tesla has been the widow maker trade. Anyone considering shorting the shares should be extremely cautious. I'm expecting a big drop in the premarket Monday, which is the reason I shorted in after hours. I will likely swap my position into a put spread sometime on Monday.

For those that are considering profit taking on Tesla but want to push the gain into the 2021 tax year, but are worried about a large drop in the share price before January 4th, a Protective Put strategy using January 8th Puts could work well. Even considering the high premium for such a short dated put, likely around 8%, this could still be worth to defer taxes for another year.

Best of luck to everyone, stay safe, and have a great end of the year - the action in Tesla make it interesting!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.