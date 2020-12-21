The banking industry’s historical business of cash management is evolving into BaaS, which is estimated to be a $5.0T business in the next decade.

While other banks are struggling to innovate and get into the emerging BaaS space, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has come from behind in the last two years and created an innovative digital platform that combines traditional cash management services, consumer deposits, and transaction banking in a seamless platform that positions the company for the future as a technology company.

BaaS is growing rapidly and represents a threat to incumbent classical banks as it gives non-financial companies the ability to offer banking products and services. The future BaaS market is expected to become a $5.0T market over the next decade.

If Goldman continues to embrace its new technology culture and capabilities, it will position itself in direct competition with technology companies and FinTech companies. As a result of this transition in its business services, investors may start to see a paradigm shift in classical valuation techniques for this part of banking and as the rapid adoption of technology by the industry alters value paradigms. In short, BaaS is about to explode, and Goldman is leading the way for incumbent banks.

This article first gives readers a brief context of classical cash management and transaction banking and then explores how Goldman has innovated in this space in combination with consumer banking and BaaS.

The article then discusses classical bank valuation techniques and introduces the argument of a valuation paradigm shift in the industry for a moment in market history as technology fundamentally alters growth potential.

The article ends focused on the incredible growth story of Goldman’s deposits and how it is interlinked with its digital push towards the BaaS space. Even though this business of Goldman does not yield the high +16% ROE that Goldman’s other three pillars of IB, Global Markets, and Asset Management do, the ability of the company to adapt and grow in leaps and bounds in the dramatic, dynamic, and evolving banking landscape has positioned Goldman well for the future of banking.

The innovations in Goldman’s deposits businesses brought about by this digital transformation in the last few years have started to form a customer insight platform that will not only be valuable on its own but will also provide a competitive edge for its return pillars of IB, Global Markets, and Asset Management. This is less of a technical deep dive into Goldman and more of an analysis on how Goldman’s strategic moves on the deposits side of the bank have positioned it well for the future. I hope you enjoy it.

The Evolution of Cash Management to Transaction Banking

Transaction banking is the buzzword of choice today for the side of a bank that addresses the operational day-to-day transactions of customers. Transaction banking services are generally focused and designed around cash management services that focus on short-term management of a customer’s liquidity that help optimize the management of incoming and outgoing cash flows and assets. Rethinking their core businesses from the ground up gives some banks the opportunity to build their new businesses in context of the growing number of pressures on their businesses.

Depiction of some of the pressures on traditional banking framework. Created by author.

Optimizing cash flows for customers as a business for banks can be traced back to Luca Pacioli’s first credit and debit journal entries for the merchants of Venice. Since those early journal entries that helped the Venetian merchants rule the renaissance world for a time, cash flow optimization as a service has had evolving marketing terms in the 20th and 21st century. These terms include cash management services, treasury management services, liquidity management, and transaction banking.

Before the global financial crisis in 2008, transaction banking wasn’t fancy, but following the crisis, transaction banking came back into the vogue as it offered a sustainable, stable, low-cost income stream anchored in “sticky” client relationships for banks. These attractive factors, coupled with the continued trend of globalized trade, have pushed businesses into more sophisticated liquidity situations. The sophisticated liquidity situations have led to steady growth of transaction banking over the last decade as companies have started to realize the competitive edge that optimizing working capital brings about.

The increasing reliance of multinational corporations on transaction banking services has led to an evolutionary relationship. As global and interregional trade systems have grown more interconnected and sophisticated, so too have the transaction banking services and the strategies deployed become more complex. The ability of banks to be able to process and settle payments across complex global boundaries for their multinational customers and deploy investment capital in tandem to markets has become a vital service for customers.

As multi-national corporations and banks have worked to solve global and interregional liquidity problems, they have increasingly been looking for centralizing, real-time optimization cash management strategies. Such services include the rapid spin up and down of accounts, real-time tracking of transactions information and account validation, KYC, and AML technology. All of these services are focused on giving greater transparency and control of overall cash balances across global bank accounts to customers.

Goldman’s Fintech Move: Transaction Banking Is Now a Part of the BaaS Landscape

Those that have been following the banking space for the last two decades have noticeably heard the echoes and re-echoes of the word “FinTech”. From the internet banks at the turn of the millennium such as First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) started by David Becker, the word has been another buzzword in the financial industry.

Since 2018, Goldman has been building its own FinTech called "Transaction Banking". “From a clean sheet of paper, the team designed a platform that can be scalable and nimble for our clients. We leveraged human-centered design principles which prioritize the need of the clients and the users of our platform", according to Chad Wallace of GS Transaction Bank.

Goldman is centering everything around developers, and the main platforms are Goldman Sachs TxB and Goldman Sachs Marquee, and Marcus is also providing APIs. In addition to these, the developer portal has a myriad of other API portals for developers to utilize.

The platform and the marketing strategy behind Goldman's digital platform are all in congruence with the emerging Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) space developed out of the FinTech surge that the US has seen. The goal of the platform is to digitize cash management for not only institutional customers but also for retail customers and the emerging BaaS company landscape. By combining the needs of these customer bases and addressing them under one API platform, the company has streamlined its service offerings and created a digital-savvy bank for the future.

Goldman’s transaction banking platform in hard product description is a series of APIs that provides developers direct access points to various services and actions of the bank’s IT infrastructure such as creating a bank account or sending a payment. The developer first platform is focused on providing ease of access to payment actions, working capital management, and other BaaS actions.

McKinsey estimated the global transaction banking service industry to be worth $1T in a report published in September of 2019. BaaS space was estimated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a November spotlight on Fintech titled “Bank to the Future Part II: ‘What’s Dangerous Is Not to Evolve’” to be worth closer to $5T in the coming years. Wide range, point being; it is going to be a gigantic industry and, thus, an opportunity for investors.

What Is This New Buzzword... BaaS?

BaaS is achieved by a bank when it is able to provide non-bank partners with a set of banking processes as services using the bank’s regulated license and infrastructure through integration technology such as APIs.

A good example of a BaaS relationship is the relationship between the trading app Robinhood and Ohio-based Sutton Bank. Back in 2018, Robinhood didn’t have a bank license, and so sought to use Sutton Bank’s BaaS platform to provide various banking account services to its customers.

This relationship is not unique. Multiple FinTech applications like Robinhood, including Chime, Monzo, Acorns, Bud, Yapily, TransferWise all partner with a bank to provide the backend of their financial technology solutions to their customers.

Created by the author

Essentially, banks like Goldman that offer BaaS are positioning themselves as the middleman for any company that wants to provide some sort of account or banking services as a part of their customer account experience. Companies outside of the finance sector are realizing the benefits of offering banking services through their platforms. Technology giants like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have all recognized the “sticky” customer benefits of offering customers ways to make digital payments, as well as the deep insight into customer transaction behavior.

The need to partner with banks that offer BaaS platforms comes from the issue that these small and large tech companies all lack a banking license. In order to make these large digital payment platforms work, these companies have all partnered with different banks that provide BaaS to implement the digital infrastructures required for this emerging digital payment landscape.

As most readers will know, Apple has partnered with Goldman for its Apple Pay, Google has partnered with a series of banks to implement its Google Pay, and T-Mobile has partnered with BankMobile Technologies, a division of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) for its payment platform.

Goldman’s most recent transaction for its new BaaS platform has been with Stripe and is a good example of the benefits derived from this type of relationship. Stripe decided to partner with both Goldman and Citi and to offer its’ “customers interest-bearing accounts, debit cards, and other cash management services”. Here is a list of just a few of the publicly announced customers that Goldman has achieved a partnership with thanks to its innovation in the BaaS space.

Saga - online UK-based bank - Goldman provides account services

Apple - the phone in your pocket - Goldman sponsors the credit card

Stripe - payment processing platform - Goldman provides account services

Volante Technologies - cloud payment platform - Goldman provides payment processing

Goldman’s advance into the BaaS industry has helped the company accelerate its key moves into corporate and consumer transaction banking which have in turn helped grow deposits. These deposits help drive deeper customer insight but also guarantees access to cheap internal capital, which is beneficial in a low yield environment for Goldman’s IB, Asset Management, and Global Markets revenue pillars.

The proceeds can also be reinvested back into its BaaS capabilities driving innovative consumer products such as Marcus and global market products such as Marquee. The company has recently released new personal finance tools and checking account options through Marcus in the last year. What we are witnessing is the transformation of traditional banks into technology companies.

The Fed is even on board with the evolution of the industry and is helping enable this transformation. In 2019, the Fed released a statement that they plan to reduce the time for the completion of an ACH transaction down from three days to one day. This will only increase the velocity and access to money inflow every day, driving a greater need for the BaaS services that Goldman is leading the way on for incumbent banks.

Just as Gmail made the physical mailbox obsolete, Netflix made videos and cable TV obsolete, Microsoft made slide rules, calculators, and paper presentations obsolete, Apple made Walkmans, CDs, and classical cellphones obsolete, Goldman is working toward making the physical transactions and services of classical banking be things of the past as it seamlessly slips into our everyday digital lives.

Are Classical Bank Valuation Techniques in Question?

As Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) in November noted in their Bank to the Future Part II: "What’s Dangerous Is Not to Evolve”, valuing the bank sector historically has been relatively simple. In the report, they argued that, historically, the banking sector has been valued by focusing on P/E during growth economic periods and focusing on P/TBV during negative growth periods where unsystematic risk levels are high. I agree with their assessment and think that this simple model can be applied in general as a bank derives most of its revenues from leverage off of its balance sheet. The balance sheet is comprised of credit risks that will cycle with the general economy. In a down cycle when assets are not generating high earnings, generally, investors focus on the book value as buying assets at a discount which then rebound during growth periods generate positive returns. In the growth period again, P/E becomes the most important indicator. Some investors will focus on total returns in the context of dividends and cash flow valuations. This is valid but will require a return to the P/TBV and P/E at some point in total assessments.

Technology makes companies more scalable, efficient, and flexible to evolving customer demands. Goldman and the banking industry are no different and should see higher growth, retention and acquisition rates for the customers its serves with the introduction of technology. Consider also the fact that markets consider assets at scale as an advantage compared to smaller asset pools due to the large assets holder’s larger budgets and premium brands leading to partnerships that further enhance their brand. What investors start to recognize is that Goldman is experiencing these side effects due to embracing technology and ingraining it in its core business

For banks like Goldman in the BaaS space that can lean on their technology advantage, investors will find lower management costs for deposit accounts and higher money velocity as the infrastructure in which deposits are sitting can achieve higher utilization than classical banking infrastructure. Core account types like checking and saving accounts have historically been banks' greatest revenue opportunities as they provide cheap capital for lending and in the future will continue to be leveraged for customer data mining focused on financial behaviors that will drive value across the bank.

Specifically, the increase in customer deposits will continue to help build Goldman’s balance sheet and in turn will not only provide the high flying IB, Global Markets, and Asset Management bankers capital for deals but will also give the firm a deeper insight into the more intricate and nuanced relationships of customers' banking needs.

If Goldman can continue to grow its BaaS services and leverage fees for access to its platforms on top of simultaneously leveraging the low credit risk of deposit account balances with advanced analytics to increase customer utilization, and drive customer synergies and cost efficiencies, I think investors are going to have to start rethinking classical valuation techniques for this part of Goldman's business, if not for banks as a whole as this financial technology becomes embedded in our daily internet activity just like the tech giants.

Goldman’s Consumer and Transaction Focus

The rapid shift towards transaction banking and BaaS has most rapidly taken place over the last two years. In Goldman’s 2020 company investor report the company published its track record of the services it has provided over the decades. Compared to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citibank (NYSE:C), Goldman’s transaction banking is new and very small, but it is reimagined. The global transaction business is fragmented across most of the major US banks and represented close to $80B in revenues in 2019. The leading players are “Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, whose global [transaction bank] services generated $10.3 billion, $8.6 billion and $8.5 billion revenues in 2019”.

Goldman’s fresh take and attention from the ground up of focus on its transaction banking solution in conjunction with customer deposits in a BaaS platform are what make Goldman a game-changer amongst its peers and in the industry.

Sourced from 2020 Goldman Investor Day Presentation

According to its investor presentations, Goldman sees transaction banking as a 5-year opportunity with $1B in revenues generated off of $50B in deposits. As of Q3, the company is well on its way with close to $28B in deposits after starting out with only $2B at the end of 2019.

The company also sees its consumer banking as a great growth vector due to its new digital platforms previously discussed. The bank hopes to have $125B in consumer deposit balances and $20B in loan/card balances. As of Q3, the company has $95B in deposits having doubled its deposits within one year. This is all due to its focused branding around Marcus, which provides a 21st century feel to banking for digital consumers with a fresh new mobile app and all the traditional banking services.

Sourced from 2020 Goldman Investor Day Presentation

Marcus is built on top of the same APIs that the company is using for transaction banking with its institutional partners driving seamless integrations for the bank with its new and existing customer base.

Sourced from 2020 Goldman Investor Day Presentation

Consumer and Wealth Management Performance

Goldman segments its operation results into four main pillars: IB, Global Markets, Asset Management, and “Consumer and Wealth Management”. The first three have seen stellar returns this year and in the past quarter, all the first three all returned over 16% ROE. That is just incredible.

Sourced from company 2020 10Q interactive data SEC

The Consumer and Wealth Management part of the business was definitely overshadowed with a 5.9% ROE. However, where I want to point investor’s attention to is the astounding pivot for the bank in the last two years from little to no focus on transaction banking and consumer deposits to an all-out war plan.

The Execution of the War Plan in Stages

In 2016, Goldman acquired GE Capital Bank and $16B in deposits. This set into motion a shift for the company. Going back to 2017 and going through company reports, we can see the evolution of the bank’s thinking through the nomenclature of its deposit divisions as well as this fourth pillar of the bank. Back in 2017, the company called its deposits Marcus deposits. The private bank deposits were more than double in size compared to Marcus. Investors will notice little to no growth in deposits as the company was clearly not focused on this part of the business.

Sourced from company 2018 10Qs

However, a change starts to emerge in late 2018 paralleling the bank’s focus on its digital transformation and its acquisition of Clarity Money which helped Goldman acquire close to 1M customers. Following these developments, we see in Q2 2019 that Marcus’s deposits triple, meet, and then rapidly eclipse its private deposits business.

Sourced from company 2019 10Qs

In the context of the rise of consumer deposits in 2019, we also start to see institutional deposits rise from $12B to $17B. 2020, as prefaced by the investor day presentation, has almost been entirely about the growth of transaction banking and other deposits.

Sourced from company 2020 10Qs

This entire stack of deposit growth is being driven by the company’s focus on deposits as a long-term growth opportunity and the underlying ground-up technology base that has been built to support the evolving customer’s interaction with banking services through Goldman Sachs’ developer first banking platform.

To an old-school Wall Street wolf, the above deposit focus does not sound like the high-flying IB and global markets firm that Goldman has historically been known for. That intuition is exactly what Goldman wants to flip on its head. ‘“We are trying to create a new industry by integrating our services into their businesses so they can cater to their clients as if we had them,” said Hari Moorthy in an interview with CNBC earlier this year. He went on to say, “Imagine a technology company that can use these APIs to create a solution for payments or deposits in concert with whatever else they currently provide to that client".

With Goldman's shift to a tech company, at its current P/B ratio of about 1.05x, JPM trading at roughly 2.0x P/B, and AAPL trading at 32.0x P/B, Goldman has substantial upside potentially double its current value.

Conclusion

Goldman is seeking to reinvent how it provides classical bank and IB transaction banking services. In doing so, Goldman is now positioning itself to not only compete directly with banks such as JPMorgan and Citi in the transaction banking space but also to now directly with FinTech companies such as Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA), Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB), The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK), and others in the BaaS space. As Goldman continues to become technology-centric, the bank and its services will become omnipresent in consumers' daily online interactions through its BaaS services. This internal shift for Goldman will result in a valuation paradigm shift from investors of the firm and the BaaS industry as a whole, driving near-term and long-term equity upside of double-digit to potentially triple-digit returns for those investors that realize the true opportunity that BaaS presents.

