Interest Rates And Volatility Say Value Will Outperform

As you can see, on a true 'risk-on' day, cyclicals and secular growth both go up in tandem for the most part. When it is risk-on, both these groups of stocks go up, and just as important when the market goes down secular/growth, beyond its amazing growth characteristics is now a safety asset. This makes it something you want to have in your portfolio; and by the way, the secular trends favoring technology are all still happening forcefully, perhaps more so than ever; though we do think value/cyclical has the highest upside, it also has a lot downside in that is heavily correlated to healthcare outcomes during a time when those remain problematic and uncertain. However, in our two-part article Why We Raised Our Year-End Target on The S&P 500, we argued that P/E expansion due to proven survivability would drive the market higher into year end. In Part II of that article, we also focused on the cautious positioning of investors and the extreme dovishness of the Fed as reasons for a Santa Claus rally, which by the way, looks to have started right on cue.

We think an amazing earnings recovery, perhaps the likes of which we have never seen, is going to create considerably more upside for equities into 2021 and beyond, partially because the market can see a post-vaccine world and partially because companies have had to make do-or-die cuts that have increased their operating leveraging to unprecedented levels of efficiency; the combination of these two could very well be more than the sum of their parts.

The trading day above would be opposed to a day dominated by negative virus headlines like last week. You can see that the only names that were up were large-cap technology and the usual safe-havens like utilities.

The Rotation Into Cyclicals Will Be Violent And Quick, November Was A Preview

With the lackluster performance of value stocks relative to growth stocks over the past decade and then a recent outperformance in the wake of vaccine news, many investors have begun to ask the question, 'has the golden age of value begun?' At FSInsight, we have been recommending the best names in the hardest-hit sectors - what we call 'Epicenter' stocks because of their proximity to the economic consequences of COVID-19 and their outsized exposure to the robust recovery we believe is coming. Right now, about 75% of the capital in the market is concentrated on bond proxies and secular/growth when institutional money realizes the highest upside is in 'Epicenter' it will pile in quickly and substantially; hence, our using General Mattis's term 'violence of action' to describe what's coming. We believe that the 'epicenter' stocks' dramatic outperformance will continue and that these stocks' pre-COVID-19 lows should not be considered highs or exits points.

We think an unprecedented period of earnings growth that shatters expectations will soon be upon us. Based on our proprietary indicators, which evaluate all sell-side recommendations and earnings estimates/revisions, we have identified three groups of stocks that look especially promising; secular growth/FAANG, seasonally sensitive value/cyclicals that are super exposed to cyclical growth like machinery and semis and, lastly, but definitely not least, the worst effected 'Epicenter,' also the strongest value/cyclical that are in the consumer discretionary, industrial, financial and energy GICS-1 sectors - stocks we've been recommending since March. One of the main reasons we recommend them is because these companies have significantly increased operating leverage and have low valuations compared with the earnings upside they have. Look at the round trip that 'Epicenter' stocks have taken since the Global Financial Crisis.

We have been known for recommending cyclical/value stocks when it's not only unpopular, but we have even been called 'absurd' for doing so. Our Head of Research, Tom Lee, told our members and the public in the depths of the March-crash to buy up the 'worst-affected' stocks because of the 'V' Shaped economic recovery he predicted. Well, now, we are saying to buy the 'Epicenter,' not to own them until they get back to their pre-pandemic levels, rather hold them for at least the next 12 months; what we believe will be one of the hottest cycles in US economic history.

However, we have also recommended some of the growth names as the lower-risk element in a bar-bell strategy. Although much human suffering and negative news regarding the spread of the virus may still be ahead of us, markets will likely move upward from here now that they can see past an economy dominated by pandemic-measures. Many theorize this may be an inflection point between value/growth leadership in the market. They may be right; they may be wrong. We think it will largely depend on interest rates and the relative attractiveness between equity and debt. So, when people ask you growth or value... What's wrong with saying yes to both, please? From a portfolio perspective, we think a bar-bell anchored in the Secular Growth/FAANG names and with the other side of exposure, which we advise to begin increasing, concentrated in 'Epicenter' names. Though these stocks are value/cyclicals, their growth rates may also soon eclipse anything recently, or ever, seen in the United States. We think there are new secular forces that also will tend to favor American assets over others. 2021 has the potential to be one of the best years for investors in recent memory.

Value Stocks And Interest Rates

We have been in a long period of falling interest rates. Our team has analyzed the relative performance of value versus growth over extensive historical time sets. There is a clear observable relationship; value leads when rates rise, and growth leads when rates fall. However, value also leads when real rates are negative like we believe they will be in 2021. So, if rates rise from here, this very well could be an inflection point that leads to a resurgence of value investing strategies for the foreseeable future.

While predicting interest rates is certainly hard to do with any reliability, two things seem pretty certain. They can only go up from where they are, and the Federal Reserve will keep rates low for the next three years or perhaps even more because of their new AIT policy framework. This does pose an interesting question, though. If rates are near-zero and rates can only go up from here, ruling out US nominal negative rates, of course, then value may very well be able to outperform growth sustainably. The more important thing is that over the medium term, as economic activity normalized, the rates of sales growth for many epicenter companies and their higher post-COVID-19 margins may make some of the numbers these stocks put up be higher than average economic growth in their own right.

In a world of -6% real rates, as we have forecast for the following few years, you want to be long equities. Specifically, you want to be long 'epicenter' stocks. Since 1960, value beats growth when real rates are in the lowest decile, which is -3.6% or lower. Based on our analysis of future interest rates, value should outperform growth by about 910 bps over the next year with a 75% win ratio.

What Does The VIX Say About The Future Of Value

2020 was one of the most volatile years for markets in history. Many investors may remember only the speedy crash in March when they think of volatility, but when you look at the VIX term structure for the year, the curve was actually in backwardation for the year. We have told our SA followers that we think once the VIX goes below 20, it is a major risk-on signal for the market because the Value at Risk (VaR) models that many institutional investors use to guide their decision making will allow them to pump more leverage into the rally.

The VIX being in backwardation for the year is highly anomalous. This technically means that investors expected short-term volatility to be higher than longer-term volatility for most of 2020, which is backward from the normal relationship, or contango, that expresses the healthy normal relationship of more risk with more time. Backwardation indicates that investors are very fearful. So what has happened in the wake of previous years when we saw similar VIX term structure activity?

As you can see from the above graph, when the market was faced with previous years of a backwardized VIX term structure, then the following years saw volatility utterly collapse, which attracts more of that institutional capital we were talking about. Alpha seeking capital is usually drawn toward low-volatility stocks during periods of higher volatility. Conversely, when volatility lowers, it is more attracted to the Value/Cyclical/Epicenter names that we think will emerge as the leaders of 2021. The higher the beta, the better in a low volatility environment like we will likely see if historical indicators are any guide.

When we look at the data, it bears out this rationale quite nicely. Whenever the VIX 4M minus 1M is -0.4 or lower, then Epicenter stocks significantly beat Growth (using S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) and S&P 500 Low vol ETF (SPLV) as the proxies). That ratio is currently -1.1, which is historically high and suggests that next year high-beta stocks aka. Value/Cyclical/Epicenter should outperform Growth by about 3,200 bps over the next 12 months.

So, history is suggesting that volatility is set to decline in 2021. If this is the case, then we should see strong outperformance of Epicenter stocks over the next year. In addition to what volatility is telling us, we think that their higher operating leverage, the potential for strong margin recovery, and the already lower valuation risk make these stocks you want to own for the re-opening. Since 2004 there is an 84% win ratio for this playing out. We also think that inflation risk is understated since most investors underestimate how strong and fast the recovery will be. In the event of inflation, being long asset-heavy companies is a natural hedge.

Risks And Where We Could Be Wrong

There are many potential risks to our investment thesis. Of course, the primary risk is that the virus outcomes turn out to be worse than consensus expectations. While there is undoubtedly a terrible situation transpiring regarding the virus, we see some evidence of wave 3 rolling over in some of the states where it was initially bad.

The bad news is that the virus is still completely out of control in California. California only has 12% of the United States population, but it currently has 24% of the daily cases, and as far as we can tell right now, there are few signs of the outbreak there slowing down as of yet.

Despite this very unfortunate situation in our most populous and richest state, it appears that COVID-19 has largely begun to roll over in other parts of the world, which we would consider a major positive. We would see any interruption or postponement of the mass-vaccination campaign as a major risk to our thesis, resulting in a substantial downside for 'Epicenter' and Value stocks.

Although it looks like Congress is very close to providing much-needed relief to American families and businesses, the specter of political acrimony still looms large on how it could negatively affect markets. One of the key ways to mitigate these risks is by owning a contingent of high-quality Growth stocks in a portfolio to act as a rough counter-cyclical hedge.

Conclusion and Recommendation

Based on our thorough review of the data regarding the historical performance of Value stocks compared with interest rates and market volatility, we are forecasting a 12-month period of outperformance for Value/Cyclicals over FAANG/Secular Growth. This does not mean we are bearish on the latter; we think these stocks are still the essential low-risk element in a bar-bell strategy that should be tilting toward more exposure to 'Epicenter' stocks to increase the alpha of your portfolio.

