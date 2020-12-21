For us as investors it's going to take years to get anywhere and probably won't get anywhere anyway.

This is a hugely political claim and needs to be judged by the politics of the situation.

The FTC plus near all the States are suing Facebook over its monopoly position in social media and communications apps.

Facebook (FB) and antitrust

(Facebook stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Given that this is the second case the US government is trying to make against Facebook (the first is this one about H-1B visas and that's trivial in comparison) we might think that there should be some movement in the stock price here. As is obvious we're not seeing such - why not?

The answer being that this is a hugely political case. One that's going to take many years to wend its way through the varied levels of the court system. Further, it's one that attempts to entirely overturn the basics of currently accepted antitrust law.

It could even be true that antitrust law should be different from what it is. But that's not how court systems work, they impose the law as it is, not as some agitators think it should be. It is legislatures which change the law, courts which impose it.

So, for us investors this is not something that needs to be on our immediate, even medium term, radar. It's just going to take many years to get anywhere. Further, there's a significant bar that the case is going to have to clear a hurdle, which means that it's unlikely that the case currently proffered is going to make much difference.

Finally, there's the underlying economics of the situation. The existence of "network effects" meaning that even if the case does proceed to the currently desired political solution - perhaps a breakup of Facebook - we as investors shouldn't worry much anyway.

The standard numbers

As an ongoing business Facebook is doing just fine of course:

(Facebook Q3 results from Facebook)

Wouldn't we all like to have a tax rate that fell to 4%. But sadly that's just a blip, the full year rate is expected to be close to last year's. The reason for the blip this quarter is a change in how they're amortizing certain investment expenses. Boring but that's how accountancy can work.

It's worth noting that the tax issue is pretty much over for Facebook and other such tech companies. The standard story is that, outside the US, they all massage things so that the money piles up in, say, Ireland, then ship it off to some Caribbean island. Where it never, ever, pays tax. Thus, it's necessary for all the European countries etc. to impose special taxes on the taxdodging Big Tech companies like Facebook.

There was even more than a fragment of truth to this idea. So, we're now getting a wave of special taxes - the UK has the Digital Services Tax, France has another one and so on - which we might think will affect the post-tax earnings by taking another bite out of the pre-tax earnings.

However, the Trump tax changes - which lowered the US corporate income tax rate - also changed the way that foreign US corporate profits were taxed. It used to be that if you kept them out of the US - on that Caribbean island - then they didn't pay tax. But now they do, even if they never enter the US. That change is already there in those above numbers, it came in in 2017.

Well, so what? Well, this all means that the European tax rises don't really make much difference to the company. Because the other bit about American tax law is that the tax bill is profits times the tax rate minus foreign taxes paid. Yes, OK, it's a bit more complex than that which is why CFOs get paid the big bucks. But for us that's good enough. So, the foreign taxes charged on Facebook profits rise, they're now a deduction against the American taxes that are due. As far as the company is concerned, these new foreign taxes are a change in who taxes are paid to but not, other than rounding figures, a difference in how much tax must be paid.

The advertising market

It's also been true this year that advertising rates have dropped like a stone. The lockdowns meant that certain advertisers just didn't see a great deal of point in spending on advertising. Seems sensible enough of them. The other thing that happened was that page views soared. We were all at home and playing online. Or, perhaps, doing even more surfing rather than work.

This has caused all sorts of problems for the ad supported media. But as we can see from Facebook's numbers not so much for them. The reason being that they gained just as much, if not more, from the rise in volume than they lost in the per ad rate.

The general numbers

So, for Facebook as a whole the general numbers have been just fine this year. No one is expecting any great shocks, nor really delights, from the full year figures.

The one big thing that could worry is this antitrust suit. Which is what the rest of this analysis is about.

Law and antitrust

In the current political and legal landscape there are two main lines of thought on antitrust. It's important to understand these because they define this case against Facebook.

The first is that here is a concentration of economic power. Facebook definitely has such power, there's no doubt about that. So, a concentration of economic power needs to be regulated, or monitored, or broken up. Because concentrations of economic power are, in themselves, bad things. We desire a market much closer to proper free competition and that requires, as a basic necessity, that nodes of economic power do not exist.

The second accepts the initial idea, that concentrations of economic power aren't good things. But goes on to insist upon a hurdle that has to be cleared before anything is done about them. That requirement being that there is harm to consumers stemming from that concentration of economic power. Economic power can arise from many different causes and only those that then go on to harm consumers need to be worried about.

As we can see those are two rather different ideas. American - global really, but specifically American here - antitrust policy used to be based on that first idea. Standard Oil, for example, definitely had market power. Yet it kept pushing kerosene - the material at issue back then - prices down. Yes, it kept stopping other producers from making a profit, that's entirely true, but there was no consumer harm being done. It still got broken up.

Since this neoliberalism thing took hold, the general attitude has been that the consumer harm must be observable before action is taken. There are extremes even here - Robert Bork perhaps, who pointed out the truth that every monopoly eventually dies as a result of technological change. True, but eventually is a long time, or can be.

One way to look at this

One way to look at this case therefore is a political battle about what type of antitrust is going to be implemented. That old idea or the newer neoliberal one?

For us as investors here which does get implemented isn't quite the point. It's that such a fight is going to take a long time to get through the system. There simply isn't going to be a resolution of this argument for many a year yet. Sure, the FCC might say this thing now but it's going to end up going right through the court system. A court system which currently operates on the newer standard of proof - what's the harm being done to consumers?

But different consumers

We can also go talk about different people being the consumers. The people who give money to Facebook are, after all, the advertisers. So, perhaps they are disadvantaged by the company's market power? This is something that could be but actually isn't.

All the advertising is sold by auction. The company doesn't in fact even try to maintain pricing above the market clearing level. They also don't limit the amount of advertising in order to increase the price. They're just not doing any of the things which we'd expect a monopolist to be doing if it were flexing its market power.

In fact, the company saves advertisers substantial amounts by enabling them to increase the precision of their targeting. It's very difficult indeed to say that anyone is harmed by the company's market position. Other than competitors that is. And economic theory doesn't care much about them anyway - if the system is producing benefits for consumers, then that's what we want the system to be doing anyway.

It might not matter anyway

The reason that Facebook has market power is because of something called network effects. We all join Facebook because everyone else is on Facebook. The more people who are on it the more useful it is - being big makes it get bigger. Markets with network effects do simply produce quasi-monopolies. We always do see market power accruing to the people owning that network.

The point being that breaking up such a network doesn't work - for the network effects are still there. If we have three different Facebooks, then the one - and it could be an entirely random pick as to which - which has the more members becomes that winning network all over again. Because those network effects still exist and they'll play out the same way all over again.

Even, breakup might make us a profit

There's even the interesting idea that breaking up something like Facebook will make money for Facebook shareholders. That is what happened with Standard Oil after all. Being forced to break up the company into what then became Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and so on, made John D. Rockefeller richer, not poorer.

OK, this is all boring theory

Sorry about that, but it is exactly this theory that it's necessary for us all to understand to grasp the implications of the antitrust suit.

Under the current general reading of the law - that version that the courts work upon - there is no foul here anyway. There is no consumer harm therefore there's no reason to do anything.

Sure, politics intervenes and there is this claim that market power must be broken up, or regulated. But to be able to get that claim through courts which use that stricter test is going to be difficult. It's also not going to succeed in anything that we might be using as an investment horizon. Well, I wouldn't think so, online is far too volatile for us to being valuing Facebook on matters five or more years out I would think.

It's also not obvious that there's going to be a loss to us as shareholders even if the current case wins.

My view

I thus view this all as a nothingburger. From the point of view of us as investors that is. I don't think that it can be shown that consumer harm is occurring. Thus, under present law, or the way it's interpreted at least, there's no remedy required or even justified.

So, there will be a lot of shouting and nothing will happen. Even if this is untrue, and something does, then it'll a long way down the road.

The investor view

Sure, there's a lot of economic theory and political discussion up above. But that's what is necessary to understand to grasp this next point. The antitrust case against Facebook simply doesn't have any near term impact or influence upon the Facebook stock price. It's not something relevant to our investing decisions.

Don't forget about it but don't worry about it either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.