Gazprom is a globally consequential gas producer

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is the world's largest gas producer. In 2019, it produced 500bcm which translates to 12% of global gas production. Gazprom's reserves are enormous, measuring in at 35tcm, and representing 16% of global gas reserves. Gazprom's gas production and exports are enabled by its 100% owned network of gas pipeline which spans over 100,000 miles. Storage capacity available to Gazprom is equally gigantic at 74 bcm spread across 22 underground facilities. Gazprom is the only company allowed to export piped gas out of Russia making it an absolute monopoly and giving it an enormous moat. Today, the European market accounts for almost 40% of Gazprom's gas deliveries. Within the European market, Gazprom is a clear market leader with a 36% market share. Gazprom has been looking eastward for expansion opportunities, and in 2019, it began exporting gas to China.

COVID caused a swoon in Gazprom's share price

The once highflying share price of Gazprom hit the COVID wall in early 2020 which resulted in its share price declining over 54% from a high of $8.42 to $3.83 near the end of October 2020.

Shares have recovered since then, trading at $5.75 at the time of writing. The COVID pandemic produced a drop in demand. The modest drop in demand would not have resulted in a decline of this magnitude for a company of this scale and importance. It was the resulting 74% decline in the price of natural gas between Jan 2020 and May 2020 which was an even more important factor against Gazprom's share price.

Gas prices are recovering and Gazprom has plans to grow eastward

Over the past few months, European natural gas prices as measured by the Netherlands TTF have rebounded strongly, surpassing the January 2020 levels. Demand expectation for natural gas in Europe have also started moving up with multiple COVID vaccines becoming available, thereby putting the epidemic in the endgame.

With natural gas prices moving in the right direction and the end of the pandemic in sight, Gazprom's beaten-up shares appear quite appealing. This appeal is further increased by the fact that Gazprom's shares are trading at a 30% discount to their Dec 31, 2019, close. An eventual return to normal export volumes and normal natural gas prices in the range of €20-25 /MWH would go a long way towards improving Gazprom's shares.

However, Gazprom has larger plans beyond status quo. Gazprom which began piping gas to China in 2019 has aspirations to meaningfully increase its export capacity to China which is backboned by its Amur gas processing plant. The plant is set to reach its design capacity by 2025. By 2030, Gazprom expects the exports to China to account for ~30% of its overall volume, thereby reducing its near-total reliance on the European market.

A return to normalcy will be music to the ears of Gazprom shareholders

The shift towards exporting gas to China does more than split the export pie. It grows it. Gazprom expects increased export volumes to translate to increased EBITDA which in turn translates to increased earnings and dividends. The current estimate of EBITDA increase is ~$185 billion between 2020 and 2030.

Gazprom investors, including the Russian government, are focused on dividend payments. To this end, Gazprom has formalized its dividend payout formula which is linked to its net profit as defined by IFRS (international financial reporting standards). In 2020, Gazprom expects to pay out 40% of its net profit as a dividend with that share growing to a minimum 50% in 2021. There is a caveat here which is likely going to be of some importance for the remainder of 2020 and into H1 2021. The dividends are expected to be paid out of the company's free cash flow and these dividends are only expected to be paid if Gazprom's Debt: EBITDA ratio remains under 2.5x. COVID has thrown a real wrench into the dividend strategy. Based on my calculations, FCF for 2020 and 2021 is now expected to be negative. Furthermore, as a result of a decline in EBITDA in 2020, Gazprom's leverage has increased from 1.1x Debt/EBITDA at the start of 2020 to ~3.1x on a TTM basis.

There is some room for the debt ratio to flex lower if the Russian ruble slides lower, thereby reducing production and labor costs. The free cash flow yield on the other hand, barring a strong rebound in gas prices, will remain near zero or even negative in 2020 and 2021. Gazprom has chosen not to reduce CAPEX, and in fact, has increased its CAPEX guidance for the remainder of 2020 as it looks beyond 2020/21. Gazprom paid its annual dividend in July of this year, with the next dividend expected to come in July 2021. Thus far, Gazprom has not chosen to forgo the 2021 dividend, perhaps nudged by its largest shareholder, the Russian government, which owns 50.2% of the company. With earnings for 2020 expected to come in around $0.32/share, the 2021 dividend should be around $0.16/share - a 2.8% yield

COVID is likely to be in the rearview when we welcome 2022 and Gazprom is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of a resurgent demand for natural gas. Assuming €20 TTF and a modest 7% increase in gas export volumes, Gazprom's EBITDA should rise to $34B versus the 2020 estimates of $18B. On a per share basis, this translates to a significant jump in earnings, from $0.32/share in 2020 to $1.50-1.55/share in 2022. Assuming Gazprom sticks to its expected 50% payout ratio, the distributable cash per share will increase from $0.16 for 2021 to almost $0.75. This will result in a stock that yields 13% at today's price.

Gazprom has the lowest carbon intensity amongst its peer group

Most analysts expect gas exports to continue rising beyond 2022 helped by both Europe and China looking to phase out coal-burning plants to reduce their respective carbon footprints. Gazprom has been serious about its own carbon footprint, which will certainly please ESG-focused investors.

Gazprom already has the lowest carbon intensity out of its peer group which includes Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP (NYSE:BP) and other energy heavyweights. To further distance itself from the pack, Gazprom has committed to lowering its greenhouse gas emissions by almost 20% versus its 2014 levels. Gazprom also has aspirations towards the hydrogen economy. In July, Gazprom proposed to build a hydrogen production facility in Germany. This facility would convert Gazprom's natural gas into a low-carbon gas or even hydrogen. If this proposal bears fruit, Gazprom will succeed in further strengthening its status as the lynchpin supplier of Europe's energy needs.

Gazprom setting up to get its groove back

Gazprom shareholders have endured a rather tumultuous year with their investment. The fluctuations in gas prices and the resulting decline in profitability at Gazprom will translate to a lower 2020 dividend. However, there are multiple reasons to be optimistic towards this company. It is diversifying away from being solely reliant on Europe for its exports. Gazprom's exports into China while still small will continue to grow vigorously. The company's profitability will materially improve in around 12 months with COVID in the rearview, which will lead to strong dividend increases. As an entity, Gazprom has one of the lowest carbon footprints and its ambitions towards hydrogen could be its key towards ensuring its long-term future. Investors who have the stomach to be patient with their Gazprom holdings will have many reasons to smile by the time the next winter Olympics rolls around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.