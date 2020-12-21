However, Prudential is well positioned to recover and drive growth going forward and is still at an appealing valuation even compared to other highly ranked life & health insurance companies.

Prudential Financial (PRU) is a leading major multinational insurance company that operates numerous businesses across the entire globe. During this last year, Prudential has experienced declines due to the challenges associated with the global health crisis. Despite these recent challenges, Prudential is a very diversified company and is well positioned to have strong recovery over the next few years. Furthermore, Prudential boasts a very appealing valuation, with the company having impressive price per free cash flow, price to book and future price to earning ratios even compared to peer insurance companies. Finally, Prudential still offers a secure high yield dividend that is impressive compared to both their historical average and the industry. Although Prudential's stock price has seen significant appreciation over the last few months, the company still maintains an attractive valuation and dividend, which is why I believe that the company still offers a potentially appealing dividend investment.

The Core Business

Prudential is an international financial service company that provides a variety of services and products including life insurance, annuities, retirement related investments, asset management, brokerage services and mutual funds. Prudential operates within three major areas that are described below:

Source: Created by author from source.

Over the last decade, Prudential has seen reliable growth of their key financial metrics, with the company's total revenues and net income increasing by about 6% and 3.8% annually from 2010 to 2019 on a compounded basis respectively. However, over the last year, Prudential has experienced declines in operating income and net income due to challenges from the global health crisis (more on this below). Despite the recent challenges for the company, Prudential has been responsibly managing their long-term debt, with the long-term debt decreasing by 1% annually on a compounded basis over the last decade. Furthermore, Prudential's business operations are very diversified between United States operations, International operations and PGIM. At first glance, Prudential has a track record of consistent, diversified and stable growth, but the recent challenges from the global healthcare crisis have led to short-term financial declines for the company.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and PRU Q3 Presentation.

In order to understand if Prudential's dividend is sustainable and the ability for the company to recover and expand going forward, let's take a look at the company's future growth prospects. Below, we can see analysts' EPS expectations for Prudential and other highly ranked competitors in the life and health insurance industry. Prudential is expected to have massive EPS growth over the next two years, with EPS predicted to increase by over 15% annually over the next two years. In comparison, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) and Aflac Incorporated (AFL) are expected to have slower growth, with Manulife expected to grow almost 10% annually while Aflac is expected to have little EPS growth over the next two years.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Earnings.

A part of this EPS growth will come from Prudential's plans to expand their operations throughout the globe. Prudential's international business is continuing to develop in Japan and is seeking to expand in economies with rising middle classes including China, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Prudential has a history of expanding their business internationally, with the company generating over $30 billion in assets in Japan and growing assets under management (AUM) by 13% and 14% CARG in Japan and Europe respectively. Furthermore, Prudential's United States business is developing end to end engagement models to meet end consumer demand. Finally, Prudential's PGIM segment has successfully outperformed the benchmark over the last decade and is expected to grow at 11% CARG over the next four years.

Valuation

Not only is Prudential well positioned for growth, but the company is still at an appealing valuation. Looking at the forward adjusted PE ratio, we can see that all three companies are currently well below their respective historical median PE ratio over the last decade. Furthermore, another area where Prudential really stands out is with their free cash flow. As we can see below, Prudential's price to free cash flow ratio is significantly below the other insurance companies and below Prudential's historical median.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Earnings and Finbox.

Prudential is also at an appealing price to forward sales and price to book ratios. In the figure below, price per forward sales is well below 1x for both Prudential and Manulife. Furthermore, the price to book, which is an important metric for financial companies, is significantly below 1x and is below the 5-year historical median for Prudential. Note that the price to book ratio shown below is on a GAAP basis, which includes unrealized gains on investments which Prudential plans to hold until maturity. Adjusted book value excluding these items was reported to be about $94, which is still significantly below the current stock price. Finally, the forward PEG ratios of Prudential and Manulife are currently below 1 which is nearly half of Aflac's PEG ratio. Taken together, Prudential's PE, free cash flow, and price to book ratios highlight the significant undervaluation of the company.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Value, Finbox, and Gurufocus.

Efficiency and Returns Overview

As we can see from above, Aflac has significantly less expected growth and is at a higher valuation than both Prudential and Manulife. Part of this difference can be tracked to the efficiency and financial stability of these companies. The margins for the three companies are shown below. Aflac has the highest profit margin of the selected companies and is currently within the top 5% of the industry reflecting Aflac's higher efficiency.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and Finbox.

Another area where Prudential struggles compared to their peers is with company returns. Prudential, in part due to challenges associated with the global healthcare crisis, does not currently have any significant return on assets or return on equity. However, on an adjusted basis, Prudential reported a much higher return on equity of about 12%. Regardless, this is still below the returns of Aflac, which is consistently having strong returns even compared to industry standards.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and Finbox.

In summary, the quality of Aflac really shows in these metrics. The high efficiency, returns, and dividend aristocrat status is reflected in the higher stock price premium of Aflac. Prudential is taking steps to help improve the efficiency of their company, with plans to cut costs by $750 million by 2022 and via acquiring AssuranceIQ to sell insurance products directly to the consumer. Expansion of the PGIM business, which management believes has more price competition than the insurance division of the company, can also help contribute to better margins and improved returns. Interestingly, Manulife seems to offer a reasonable compromise for both valuation and returns.

Dividends

Despite the recent stock price appreciation, Prudential is still at a high dividend yield. The table below shows some of the key valuation metrics for Prudential. Below, we can see that Prudential offers a high dividend yield in excess of 5.5%, has a 5-year dividend growth rate exceeding 13% and is expected to grow the dividend at approximately 6.7% annually for the next two years. This is quite a bit higher than Manulife, which still boasts a significant yield. However, while Aflac has the lowest dividend yield, Aflac also has the longest track record of dividend increases. Finally, all three companies have dividend yields above their 10-year median and the companies have very good credit ratings.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha and Gurufocus.

Next, we take a look at the safety of Prudential's dividend. Analyzing the interest coverage ratio, which is a measurement of the company's ability to pay their interest, we can see that all three companies can easily cover their interest obligations with Aflac having by far the most interest coverage. Furthermore, all three companies have reasonable payout ratios with Aflac again having the best payout ratio. Finally, Prudential does have a debt to equity ratio of about 0.34, which is still higher than their peers but has significantly improved over the last decade.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Dividends and Gurufocus.

In summary, Prudential's dividend appears to be secure and the company is well positioned to continue to grow their dividend going forward. It's important to note that Prudential did cut their dividend during the last recession, though the company's dividend recovered quickly and additional government regulations along with the company's reduction of debt to equity should help secure their dividend. This is in line with Seeking Alpha's analysis, which also gives Prudential an exemplary dividend score.

Source: Seeking Alpha Dividends.

Potential Risks

One of the risks associated with the insurance sector is their dependence on interest rates. Insurance companies have significant interest sensitive assets which can experience declining profitability in lower interest rates. Interest rates were already low prior to the global healthcare crisis, which has presented a challenge for insurance companies like Prudential to profit from the insurance float. Furthermore, lower interest rates can also lead to decreases for insurance company premiums, which generally results in decreased profits for insurance companies. Fortunately, Prudential already has experience dealing with low interest rates, have taken steps to reduce their dependence on interest rates and their PGIM segment is not as dependent on the interest rate. Since interest rates are likely to remain low in both the United States and Japan where Prudential conducts a significant portion of their business for the foreseeable future, the interest rate does represent a challenge for the company.

Another risk for Prudential is the global healthcare crisis. The crisis has led to a number of challenges for the company, including claim increases, general economic decline and a major decline in equity value. Over the last nine months Prudential has experienced over $100 million in extra costs due to the pandemic. Prudential has taken a number of steps to address these challenges, including de-risking their business to less interest rate sensitive solutions, cutting costs by $750 million annually and investing in technology to provide direct to consumer products.

Final Thoughts

The general market has seen significant appreciation in the last few weeks making it harder for investors to find value. I believe that, despite the recent increases, the health and life insurance industry is still depressed and offers appealing valuations. One such company is Prudential, which has a very appealing valuation in terms of forward PE, price to free cash flow and price to book values (both historically and compared to peers). Furthermore, Prudential offers a stable high dividend yield and has the potential for strong growth going forward. I was also impressed with Manulife, which consistently scored between Prudential and Aflac in terms of quality and valuation, and Aflac, which I believe has the highest valuation and quality.

Below I summarize what aspects of the company I'm personally optimistic and pessimistic about. Based on this analysis, I believe that Prudential offers an appealing valuation and a solid high yield dividend investment, which is why I recently added Prudential to my dividend portfolio.

Please check out my video providing a synopsis of Prudential:

Source: Created by author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Not all relevant risks are covered in this article. Investors should contact a licensed financial advisor and do their own research before investing.