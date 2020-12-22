Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Oystein Kalleklev, CEO of Flex LNG (FLNG), a leading ultramodern LNG shipping company, joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on Nov. 24, 2020, to discuss the LNG shipping markets and forward opportunities and capital allocation priorities for Flex LNG. This interview and discussion of the underlying LNG global markets is relevant for anyone with LNG shipping or LNG export infrastructure investments, including Cheniere (LNG), Cheniere Partners (CQP), GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG (GLNG), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP), and Tellurian (TELL).

Full Transcript:

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everybody. Welcome to another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live. This morning, we're hosting at Flex LNG and their CEO, Oystein Kalleklev, who’ll discuss the LNG shipping markets, as well as capital allocation priorities and market prospects into 2021 and beyond.

Our disclaimers before we begin, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance, nor investment recommendations of any form. I do have a long position in FLEX LNG, stock symbol FLNG. Please note, this is being recorded about 8:00 A.M. on 24, November 2020. So, if you listen to recording at a later date, make sure you find the latest disclosures.

Oystein, welcome and thank you for joining us this morning.

Oystein Kalleklev: Thank you, J, and good to be back.

JM: Yes, of course, it's been a very interesting year, ups and downs in the market. Of course, that has been mirrored in the LNG shipping markets as well. We're in the midst of a pretty big skyrocket in rates, if you will. Rates are back to six figures. Can you talk a little bit about the current state of the LNG shipping market? What's going on with those rates short-term? And how do you feel about the more middle to longer-term as well?

OK: Yes, thanks. A good place to start. You know, I think, you know, in terms of the freight market, it's – you know, usually you have a seasonal upturn and once you're getting closer to the heating season, of course, the winter is the peak month or peak months for the gas market where people are heating up the houses, and of course, the key markets is northern – North, East Asia, you know, China, Japan, South Korea, and then Europe. So, you know, usually when you say that market is firming up during August and that rates are taking off from, let's say, September. This year, it took a bit more time than usual, but I think, you know, it came. Then, when it finally came, it came a bit stronger than maybe a lot of people expected.

So, you know, all kind of theory was that we would see the market firming up in August and firming through September and usually October, you do see rates. You know, I'm not really surprised that you see six figures. But, you know, this year, we saw that the market firmed up in August, and especially we saw this on the [Technical Difficulty]. So while the rates, headline rates were not that high, you know, maybe like $60,000, at least you started to get paid [full on the] economics, which is very important.

So, while during the summer when headline rates were $40,000, you were sometimes even getting just one way economics and [UTCE] has been, you know $20,000 per day. So, you know, it's a big improvement going from $20,000 to $60,000 on a [TCE] basis. So then, you know, I think a lot of us were optimistic in September, but then, you know, we had this extremely busy hurricane season in the U.S., so it’s too early to name [indiscernible] this year, which is our new record, 27 was the last record from 2005 and Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans. So that delayed a bit of the [upturn] and delayed it. So because some of the liquefaction plants had to stop production for some time and we also had actually two accidents, one with a barge sinking in one of the ship canal and [a rig] in another ship canal, so it really kind of delayed the process.

But, you know, the shutdown of these U.S. plants because of these hurricanes resulted in the [public market] for LNG becoming extremely tight because at the same time, we also had the shutdown in Norway for the Hammerfest plant and in Australia for one of the, you know, biggest LNG plants in the world, Gorgon were Train 2, which went down for maintenance in May didn't resume production, and actually, we’ve resumed production this week, so it's been down for close to seven months. So that resulted in the market becoming tight and LNG prices is really rallying during the autumn, and, of course, once the rates are going – once the product prices are going up, people can afford to pay higher rates.

So, when kind of the U.S. plants were up and running at full speed, you know, the market took off in October, and then, you know, passed $100,000 in October and they have kind of stabilized in the [indiscernible] I would say $110,000, $125,000 per day for the [modern tonnage]. And right now, I think, you know, a lot of the people are, you know, looking forward to seeing, you know, how will the winter weather turn out and that will be the main driver for how the freight market will, you know, develop during Q1.

So, right now, it's a bit sit and wait for the weather. And then, we also had some congestion issues in Panama Canal where Panama Canal transit has become increasingly difficult this year. This has also tightened the supply of available ships. So there is very few available ships, available in the market. And, you know, people are doing the long journey to Cape of Good Hope from America to Asia. You know, you can add, you know, two weeks travel time for our cargo from U.S. to China, if you take that journey.

So that is also tightening the market and actually tightening the markets so much that there has been [indiscernible] that some of the buyers of LNG have been contemplating at canceling cargoes for January and Bloomberg had a report this week about maybe [indiscernible] January cargos being cancelled in January, not because the price isn’t right, prices are very good for LNG, it's more the fact that they are not able to have certainty that they will have ships available for those liftings because nobody knows how long time it will take to get through the Panama Canal these days. You know, usually you can be waiting there for two to three days if you don't have a slot.

Now, we do see that some people are waiting 10 days. So, you know, all these factors are paying into each other, and you know, the market has stabilized at that at a very good level right now.

JM: Yes, thanks for the rundown there, very extensive, lots of factors driving the short-term surge in rates and it looks like it might be able to continue. We never quite know, right? We don't know until – till we get there. But it looks like the, you know the weather reports are looking colder than usual. There's the talk about the La Niña effect in Asia, and you mentioned as well, the Panama Canal delays. So, if those things work out in our favor, it looks like the winter strength might last a little longer, right? I mean, I think the last couple of years, the strength kind of dropped off in early December to mid-December, is that right?

OK: Yes.

JM: And so, how long potentially could this [indiscernible]? It's still temporarily though, right, it's just a couple months.

OK: It's – you know, you're right, last two seasons, of course, the freight market has [indiscernible] because two record long winters in the world. You know, one of my favorite new website [indiscernible] actually it's a very good site, is the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. And they are publishing, you know very regular updates on El Niño, which was the case in 2018, 2019 season, and then La Niña, which is the case this season.

So, we kind of indicated this already in August in our Q2 report that, you know, probability of La Niña this year is becoming increasingly high, and now, I think, you know, it's a certainty that you have a La Niña this season. And the Australian Bureau of Meteorology is out today with a new update actually, and where I think this will be our strong La Niña. So, their assessment is that La Niña now will last at least until February, but, you know, six of the eight models they have are predicting it would last until March. And, you know, actually the NASA model is estimating La Niña, as long as the one we had in 2010 to 2012.

So, of course, how this winter weather plays out will have a big impact on not only the Q1 freight market because if you have a very good – you know, from our perspective, a good winter, which is a cold one, you will also get inventories levels down to a bad level. You know, two last years now we have had very high inventory levels in Europe once we’re getting out of the winter and that's really depressed the market during the summer because even though Europe has very big capacity to take in LNG and put it on storage. You know, it's still – you know it's more like a buyer of last resort for that.

So, having a cold winter will take down those inventories and kind of reduce the risk of massive cargo cancellation from U.S. during the summer. And I attended a Bloomberg webinar on actually this today where, you know, they have made some projections about U.S. productions, [now] exports next year, where of course, they don't really see that you will have this massive wave of cancellation. But again, you know, it's the winter weather that will be a key factor this year again.

And then, I think, you know, the economic recovery play here will also be important on how quick will the vaccines be out? When will – how kind of fiscal stimulus will be – that will be in the markets were telling yesterday when rumors broke that Janet Yellen will become the new Secretary of Finance, and she's been quite vocal in terms of fiscal stimulus. So these two factors are the main factors shorter term.

And then, I think some kind of agreement between the U.S. and China can also play positive if they reach this. As you know, still China is far behind on the Phase 1 purchases. So, if they want to at least be close to holding up their part of the bargain, then they need to source a lot of LNG next year. So yes, I guess those are the key things to follow on.

JM: Yes, it's very thorough for folks to watch, you know, in terms of trading, right, short term, watch the weather, watch those flows between U.S. and Asia, watch the inventory levels, watch the fiscal stimulus and the vaccine news, some clear things to look for. Let's talk a little bit about the longer term, right, there's a massive order book in the LNG sector. In fact, there was an analyst who just came out with a big sector downgrade, I think just yesterday talking about this large order book and saying the sector is going to be depressed for several years. Can you share your views on that both the longer term in general as well as the threat of the order book?

OK: Yes. I think, you know, it's a bit, you know, large order book. It’s a bit – if you look at LNG, and the order book for LNG, it's not really large in a historical context because LNG is, you know, the only hydrocarbon oil in shipping segment where you have this kind of [indiscernible]. So, even in, you know, in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic spreading, you know, oil supply has been cut from 100 million barrels a day to 92 million barrels, so 8% cut on the supply side. For LNG, you will actually have [indiscernible] somewhere between 1% to 2% this year. So, it's a bit different market. But that said, you know, there are around 50 ships for delivery next year.

So, of course – and then, it tails off a bit, so there's less ships for delivery in 2022 [indiscernible] ships. Some of the ships – you know, you have to keep in mind that some of the ships that's been ordered this year, there have haven't been that much orders in 2020, but there's been some orders recently, but those are mostly Arctic LNG ships. So these are ships – icebreaking ships for Arctic LNG, two project, it's a 20 million ton project. So these are specialized ships, which will only do this trade, so kind of – you know, we have to take that into account when you're looking at the order book.

So – but, you know, we are not shy about this fact. You know, when we started kind of building FLEX, we ordered a lot of ships in 2017 and early 2018 because we saw that there's been a huge underinvestment in new ships. And then, I think a lot of people [told] themselves on that bandwagon, we had a lot of orders, second half of 2018 and then into 2019 and at that level that surprised us even. So, we are having quite a lot of ships next year, so we need to have more [growth].

So, I think, you know, this year we end up at 5 million ton growth of the LNG market, and then, the key question is, how much will the growth be next year? And in our Q3 slides, which we presented last week, we had some projections. I think the Bloomberg slides they came out with today are, you know, more or less in-line with the numbers we put out there. They are also in line with, you know, EIA, and so, which is the Energy Information Administration in the U.S., but they expect U.S. growth to be 16 million tons next year. So 16 million tons from U.S. would result in our need of around 32 ships, because, you know, a lot of these cargoes are going to Asia, so you would expect close to two ships per million ton. So, you know, of those 50 ships, U.S. should be able to absorb 32 of them, if you believe in the EIA numbers.

And then, of course, as we have put on our slide, you know, there are some other projects that will also assume normal production next year. I also – already mentioned Gorgon, Prelude [indiscernible]. So, you know, it should be – you know, should be feasible to have a growth next year of around 25 million tons, and then, of course, you will be able to kind of have employment for most of the ships. But, you know, we are – you know, think about Q2, Q3 next year, could be challenging, if the winter turns out to be mild because then there will be, you know, limitation on how much cargoes Europe can buy and buy for storage.

So – but, you know, once you get into 2021, we also believe that the public market for LNG will continue to tighten. So that, you know, usually in a tighter market, you would have floating storage in the winter season. I checked the numbers on my catalogue terminal today, there are six ships in floating storage today. Usually this time of year, it's more like 30. So, in our more [indiscernible] tighter product market, you would usually see more ships going in floating storage and taking out some capacity in – typically in Q4, so that's why I think Q2, Q3 are the kind of the quarters next year which looks on [paper] the softest, and then, once you're getting into 2022, [indiscernible] while there are upcoming new growth in the market with Calcasieu Pass in the U.S. and also the Train 6 on Sabine Pass. So, it's more, you know, the middle of next year that we’ll resource.

JM: Yes, it's interesting to see that we'll have to watch the sort of winter dynamics this year to kind of also get an idea, right, of how next, you know, summer and fall will go. So it's this winter is doubly important in that sort of way.

OK: Yes.

JM: Flex has always talked about their unique positioning with the modern new builds, kind of the two to three different tiers of the market, right, between the tri-fuel diesels, the modern steams, the older steam vessels. Can you talk a little bit about that break down in the tiers of technology? And then, the second question is we haven't really seen any sort of demolition or scrapping of those older steam vessels yet. When do you think that'll start to happen? What's keeping those owners from doing that?

OK: You know, always scrapping in LNG has, you know, been marginal. Usually, it's been like two to three ships [higher]. So – and of course, the reason for this is the kind of the technical life of LNG carriers. So in contrast to crude oil, so if you put crude oil on older ship, it will start eating the steel, so you need to do a lot of steel at the basement. And then, of course, you also have the safety aspect that, you know, [all tankers], you know, when if something happens to them and you have oil spills, the environmental consequences will be dire.

While on LNG ships, the LNG cargo is non-toxic, non-corrosive, so it doesn't eat any steel. And then, if there is an incident and [indiscernible] not been any big incidents in LNG, even though we have been shipping LNG around the world for more than 50 years, so – but you know, if that happens, you know, the gas will evaporate, and [indiscernible] because it's meeting, so you don't really have any spills. So, that's why LNG [indiscernible] ships has been able to trade for a longer period of time and that's why you see older ships around.

But I think eventually, we have come to a point in time where, you know, we will see, you know, not increased scrapping, but I spike. You know, we have a lot of older steam tonnage and we do see – you know, so just to summarize that very quickly, once – when the LNG industry started, you know, we have our liquefied natural gas on board. It's minus 163 degrees Celsius, 260 minus Fahrenheit. This – you know [indiscernible] is never perfect. So the gas heats up in order to keep the pressure. You take out some of the gas and you burn it and the easiest way to burn it is in our steam cooker. So, that's why we had steam propulsion in LNG. All other shipping segment left steam propulsion 40, 50 years ago because it's very inefficient. But it's been kept ongoing LNG and that's why 40% of the fleet is still steam ships today, and it lasted all the way until 10 years ago. You know, even today, you have people buying steam ship. But these are more efficient steam ships, so hybrid ships.

So, in 2006, the first dual-fuel, four-stroke diesel LNG ships came in, so you increase the thermal efficiency from, let's say, 35% to just about 40%. And then, four years ago, in 2016, we got the two-stroke dual-fuel engines, which has a thermal efficiency of 50% plus. So, I think, you know, you see that – you know, this is inefficiency of the steam ships, will – you know, have led to a lot of – you know, the first generation steams not really being utilized today. And then, there are, you know, customers who don't really want these old ships, and then, on top of that, you have a lot of new regulations now, which is going to be putting some constraints and limitations where people have to adopt the improvement in their energy efficiency going [indiscernible].

IMO had a meeting last week, that MEPC-75, it's called the Marine Protection Environment Committee meeting number 75, where they finally made some agreement to regulate the GHG emissions, you know, greenhouse gas emissions from ships implementing some new standards and implementing a carbon intensity indicator, which is a rating scheme from A to E like, you know – in Europe, at least, if you buy a dishwasher or a fridge, you will have a sticker on it [indiscernible] saying, you know, what kind of energy efficiency the dishwasher or fridge have like going from A to E. And this will also know applies from ships from 2023 and if you're not able to meet the required rating, you know, your ships will be obsolete.

So, I think this will result in an increased scrapping of steam ships. And then, on top of it, it could very well be that European Union thinks that the IMO regulation that comes into force eventually is not strict enough. So, European Union have been pondering to put in their own [scheme] where basically shipping will be part of the European Emission Trading System. And if that's the case, of course, the steam ships will have even more problems because our steam ships today are burning about twice as much fuel as our new ships, and the cargo size is 30% less.

So, the carbon footprint of our steam ship compared to our new ships is basically – we are reducing the carbon emissions by 60%, compared to those ships. So all the kind of the regulation that comes into play, also actually, that customers are becoming more focused on reducing emissions will, I think, lead to more steam ships becoming obsolete. And thus, you know, you have around 200 ships and we are talking about the order book for 2021 or 50 ships, but when we're talking less about the fact that you have 200 steam ships that are becoming obsolete during the next – you know, couple of years, and of course, there are. IMO rules out to reduce emissions by 2030, and, you know, the steam ships isn't really – they don't really have a future, you know, past 2030, I believe.

JM: Yes. Thanks, Oystein. There's a lot of moving parts to watch. And, of course, I know the other sectors who’ve been focusing on that new 2023 emissions reduction and it'll be interesting to see as well, what happens to those steam LNG carriers. I imagine, you know, if the rates are, you know, weaker, say, for example, they’re 40,000 for your vessels that means the steam vessels can't even find a cargo. So that'll put a lot of pressure on the markets of course.

I know you had some slides earlier, a couple of years ago, actually, but each step function of technology, right, for those on the call today or if you’re listening to a recording later, you know, each step function of that technology is we're talking $10,000 to $15,000 per day difference, right? So, I mean, by the time you go from, you know, MEGIs or XDF technology, what you have on your fleet, you know, down to the older steam vessels, I mean, you're talking anywhere from like $30,000 to $50,000 per day differential, is that about, right?

OK: Yes, yes. So, of course, you know, what we do is that we consume part of the cargo as fuel. And of course, if you have an inefficient ship, you're consuming more of the cargo so there's less cargo to sell. So, of course, the people chartering the ship will have to take that into calculation when putting the charter rate. So it's, you know, 10,000 to 20,000 on [high fuel] and it could be, you know, at least 25,000 on our steam ship on top of that. So, then suddenly you have a delta of, you know, 30,000 plus from our, you know, modern ships so.

And I also mentioned then just to, you know, finish the kind of the IMO stuff, so Danske Bank, they had a report on the ESG and the emissions and IMO regulation in October, and they kind of mapped all the different shipping companies on risk in terms of the IMO, and, you know, there was one company, I would say, an outlier, where, you know, the risk was marginal, and that was FLEX because in their conclusion, of course, we are certainly fine with IMO 2030 emissions cut, but we are – actually already close to the IMO 2050 production, which is 50% less, but our carbon intensity, which is 70% less, and that makes sense, when I was saying that, you know, we have 60% carbon emission cut compared to our steam ship already today. So then just think, you know, if you go into 2015, you’re probably going to invest in some new ships by 2050. So, I think, you know, we are in a good shape to be IMO 2050 compliant already today.

JM: Yes, very interesting. Yes, we'll have to continue to watch that and see how that develops. You know, I think we covered the broad market and regulation pretty heavily and that's good, I mean, very important topics. Let's shift a little bit and talk about FLEX specifically, and your capital allocation priorities. So, I mean the new building program is completely financed. You have three more deliveries coming next year. I believe, it's like January and February, and May, with the last three vessels fully financed, actually negative cash CapEx because you have more debt secured than you do remaining payments.

With all that said, what are your capital allocation priorities into 2021 and 2022? Is it – are you looking at some sort of future growth or acquisitions? Are you looking into deleveraging the balance sheet, returning cash to shareholders? What – how do you rank and stack those sort of priorities?

OK: You know, it's a good summary by you. You know, I think – you know, in February, we had our Q4 results and we just then signed the $629 million financing for five 2020 ships, five of those, and then, you know, the coronavirus broke. And suddenly, we had a lot of investors being concerned about the new buildings one for end of 2020 and the two for 2021. So, you know, well, actually the two 2021. And then, we kind of rushed out and, you know, it's not a particular the best time to finance ships during the corona crisis when, you know, the high yield bond market plummeted, stock market plummeted.

You know, despite that, you know, when we reported in end of February, I believe it was 26 of February, we rushed out, talked to banks and some leasing houses and when we reported Q1 numbers in May, we already secured financing for the two last ships. So, you know, at that point of time, our capital allocation strategy was securing financing for those new ships.

We did $156.4 million lease on – which we put on Flex Amber, which took delivery off in October. That's that LIBOR plus 320. LIBOR today is like 20 basis points, so it's basically all in at less than 3.5%. And then, we got the $125 million loan for Flex Volunteer, which we expect to take delivery on February next year. We fixed that loan at 3.8% all-in, and then, actually we had this nice feature in our ECA loan of $629 million that we could swap one of the collateral. So, we took Flex Amber today in October and we swapped that loan into the last ship Flex Vigilant in May next year. So then all the ships are financed and we got the money up front by doing the lease on Amber. So, on that delivery, you know, we got $26 million in positive cash flow.

So then, of course, now we are in the fortunate situation that all the ships are financed. We don't have any maturities before second half of 2024. After doing the Flex Amber transaction, we have more than $100 million of cash. We have booked Q4. We said 98% booked at 70,000 to 75,000 TCE. So, of course, then that means we will generate substantial cash flow in that quarter. And then, we have booked two-thirds of Q1, as well as we have some ships on index. It's too early to tell what the rate it will be, but we at least we know they will be booked.

So that means that, you know, while capital allocation strategy is, of course, changing to those circumstances and that's why we have announced our dividend, we paid – started paying dividend after Q3 last year with $0.10 and then we hold off in Q4. We paid $0.10 again, because we didn't want to raise it because we didn't know how serious this COVID crisis would be. Even though we generated 94,000 on TCE basis in Q4 and generated substantial cash flow. We hold off $0.10 and then we suspended it for Q1 and Q2 and now we’re back to $0.10.

And we announced that we haven't seen much reaction in the share price, so we – last week, we also announced our share buyback program where we are authorized at least to buy back up to 4.1 million shares. So that's really our capital allocation strategy right now, paying dividends, and then buying back the stock because there's no other alternative that we see that has the same return for us. You know, we are, you know, price book [indiscernible] 0.45 to 0.5 and NAV is very close to book values. We bought [three] ships at, you know, very low prices.

I would think that, you know, actually the fact that you have very attractive financing attached to the ships is actually – has a great value because it would not be possible to replicate the financing we have [indiscernible] ships today. You know, we will never get the same type of terms. So buying back our ships, which are fully financed, and paying dividend this – you know, is the best capital strategy I think we can have.

JM: Yes, yes. Thanks Oystein. It's always refreshing to talk with an executive who understands the idea that you can actually grow your company, at least on a per share basis by repurchasing shares, right, when they trade at a huge discount. I think a lot of times, you know, repurchases are sort of thrown into that same bucket as a dividend. And they say, well, you know, that's just cash out the window. And yes, you are spending cash, but you can actually grow your company in terms of the pre-existing shareholders.

I know there's some math involved, right, you're looking at the net asset value; you're looking at that discount; you're also comparing that to alternatives, right, and alternatives would be potentially additional new builds, it could be second hand purchases. What is the sort of math right now with your shares? You know, they're trading in the $7 to $8 range in the U.S. markets, so I guess that was about [NOK70]. So what is the sort of math that translates your shares into how much it would be for a new builder? Are we talking like, you know, 161, 165, 155, what's the sort of comparison that you can look at there?

OK: Yes. I think, you know, if you look at the yard agreement today, they are at [indiscernible] for new building around $180 million plus, and then, of course, that means that if you enter that yard agreement, you have to pay 40% at [indiscernible] to the yard, so as kind of equity to that yard, and you will take delivery in 2023 or something. So, if you kind of put in the capital costs of that equity and the commitment, you actually get to kind of like a project cost when you add on supervision and all those other stuff to around $200 million for a ship. Because, you know, you're tying up equity for 2.5 years at least, which is not generating zero income while you're there with the yard plus, as I mentioned, supervision and such.

So that compares to our fleet today, which – you know, our 10 ships on the water are one-year on average, and they are [indiscernible] and the new type, and then, we have three new buildings for delivery next year. And all those ships are financed with around $130 million of effective long-term financing. So, if you look at the kind of implied – if you take out our debt and our market cap, you get to [indiscernible] ship of around on $150 million or so. So, it's kind of, you know, why should we not buy back those ships at $150 million with financing attached rather than ordering new, which will eventually on a capital cost basis cost us $200 million. It's a [indiscernible] and of course, you could say that having a ship in 2023 might be slightly better than having a ship in 2021 because – but, you know, it's not like $50 million [indiscernible] because, you know, maybe Q1 and our Q2 and Q3 will be a bit difficult in 2021, but 2022 could be, you know, possibly, you know, a effective year to be in and so.

And then, of course, we're generating income on our ships and given our cash breakeven of a $145,000 per day, once fully invested, you know, we will, you know, most probably generate some free cash flow on that capital as well. And even in the worst quarters in economic history, since the Great Depression, which is Q2, Q3, we generated $47,000 on our ship, so, being able to generate [cash breakeven] you know, I think things should be, you know, reasonable to expect. This year 2020, with our guidance, we should be generating around $60,000 per day, which is not too bad, you know, given the kind of the pandemic, and you know, economic consequences and, you know, 20 million tons of LNG lost because of cargo cancellation and disruptions.

I can tell you just one thing, because you also mentioned I didn't answer that [indiscernible] is deleveraging our strategy in terms of capital allocation, and again, I’d just say no, it's not because we have secured very effective long-term financing, which, you know, fairly lacks covenants, and why should we repay that debt. I can understand the question if you have a bond loan, which is yielding, you know, 8%, 10%, which is the case for a lot of shipping companies, but we have never done any bonds and we have rather opted for more traditional financing with long-term tenants.

JM: Yes, absolutely. It is refreshing to speak with you about this and speak with an executive who, you know, really understands the idea that when you have debt locked in for a decade at record low interest rates, the last thing you do is repay that debt in advance. So, everyone always talks about deleveraging, deleveraging, deleveraging, absolutely, I mean, yes, if you have a bond maturity that's coming up or something that might make sense, but not if you have good bank debt, so glad to hear that.

And then just to summarize what you said on the, you know, answer before, you can buy your shares on the market today, it's basically the same exact capital allocation as buying a new build for $150 million. Make sure I heard that correctly, because that's significant.

OK: Yes, it’s on that number, so of course, the stock goes up and down. And today, I think it was down like 4.5% and last week, it was a bit up on Thursday, Friday, but around $150 million. It doesn't really move the needle because if you look at this, you know, in general, what we have done, we have invested $2.5 billion in new modern ships. So, you know, asset side for us is like $2.4 billion, that's the investment in [13] ships, and then $100 million of cash, so that's the asset side.

And then if you look at the liability side, it's $1.7 billion of debt we have secured now 4 ships and then around $800 million of equity. And that equity today is worth around $400 million on the stock exchange, so it's 50%. And then, you know, NAV and [indiscernible] is very similar because the ships are totally new, so there's not really – they are, you know, kind of mark-to-market.

JM: Yes, certainly, certainly. Let's talk about the dividend as well, because that's very important for a lot of investors. When we talk about the repurchases, we talked about that in terms of capital allocation, almost in terms of growth, right. You can grow the ships per share of your fleet. You can actually grow the company for existing investors by repurchasing shares. Is that money that's allocated to repurchase potentially? Is that conflicting with the dividend? Are these two separate sort of initiatives? How do we think about that?

OK: It's – I think, you know, in general, of course, our ability to distribute money to shareholders through dividend or buybacks are constrained by our ability to generate free cash flow. So, of course, how much is being generated in cash flow is basically what we can distribute. We don't have any covenants on our bank loans, so there's no kind of limitation in our bank loan, so our leases that you can only distribute 50% of your net profit or 100% [indiscernible] I think our [adjusted EPS] was like $0.02. We are paying out $0.10, so a lot higher portion and the reason for that is the fact that adjusted EPS for the year today is around $0.18. So then we think, you know, it's appropriate to pay $0.10 and also it's too much hassle to pay out this [$0.025 and $0.05] so either you pay $0.05 or $0.10 or more or you don't pay it in my view.

So yes, it is, of course, in some sense, conflicting, but, you know, I think it's – you know, we have generally a fairly good cash balance. We don't have any immediate repayment of depth, so I think we can balance that. But of course, our 4.1 million of shares, that's on $30 million, if we execute the full program or if you're spending 30 million on buying back those stocks that will, of course, have some implications on our dividend capacity. But we’re trying to kind of balance them in a sensible way. And I think also in the buybacks, it's not like we are just – once we get the authorization from the Board, it's not like we are running out there with vacuum cleaners trying to get our hands on all the stocks. We are trying more to support the stock to [indiscernible] kind of like our level on it, and then also kind of, you know, make it a bit more difficult to be shorter stock.

JM: Certainly, certainly. So, you mentioned, you know, the dividend, of course, was higher than earnings per share. Of course, you know, free cash flow was also a little higher than earnings. But going into quarter four, you know, it's a little early yet, but you gave us good forecast, right? I mean, you had booked basically 98% of Q4 already, so we can – we have a pretty good idea, right, of where earnings are going to land [indiscernible]. How do we think about that dividend? I know, it's a variable, right? It depends quarter-to-quarter. Is that going to be a large percentage do you think of the earnings? Or is there some sort of percentage ratio you can think about maybe like 50% of earnings or anything that you can give as, you know, general guidance?

OK: Yes. I think if you're kind of – just start by doing some [back of the envelope] calculation, so if we look Q4 and you saying that you are generating TCE of around 70,000 to 75,000. And then, you know, we said that oh! Cash breakeven is expected to fall from around 50,000 in last year to around 45,000 once we are fully invested and we do see that this in Q2 and Q3 when we are generating 47,000, we are, you know, around cash breakeven.

So, you know, if you take the number of available ships days for Q4 and TCE and cash breakeven, you should generate somewhere around $25 million in free cash flow, and then, thus 54 million share. So, it's, you know, around $0.50 give or take, you know, a big disclaimer on some of these numbers, but just back of the envelope calculation. So, free cash flow of $25 million, of course, you know, we are today on 24th November, and given the number of trading days of course, we are not able to allocate $25 million to our share buyback program in that short period of time.

In general, I would say, we like to pay out all of free cash flow as dividend as long as we have sufficient liquidity, as long as we have comfort on the, you know, couple of quarters [forward] in terms that, we're not – we do see that the bookings for the next quarter and outlook is relative stable. As long as you know, the outlook is okay and we have enough liquidity and no repayment, we aim to pay out all the free cash flow.

Of course, if we are very aggressive on buying back shares, that could leave a bit less for dividends, but, you know, in general, you would – could estimate that the payout ratio is pretty high. We are not intending to keep [money] for new investments, so, I think we are the – you know, if we are going to do a new investment, as I mentioned, capital allocation wise, it will be buying back our shares. And, you know, if – once we are, you know, coming to this, you know, this will be [February] decision.

So then, we will have some more ideas about Q1 bookings and Q2 bookings and then we would [book] kind of the level. But, you know, we have some other sister companies that are in the group. One of them our [Frontline] one of the biggest tanker companies listed in the world. They have paid out $6 billion in dividends and distribution to shareholders since listed in U.S. in 2001. And we have Golden Ocean in the [indiscernible], one of the biggest listed rival companies, fairly supportive dividend policies.

And then, lastly, sFlow container now, our leasing company primarily focused on containers. They have paid out, I think 67 consecutive dividends now and more than $2 billion since listed in 2004. So, I think you can see from the older sister companies that are in the group that we really do favor paying out dividends, and certainly we don't let the management keep the cash and waste them in stupid investments.

JM: Yes. I think that's what investors want to hear is that, you know when the markets are going well and free cash flow is high that the money is reallocated with dividends or potentially with repurchases and not spent on new growth at this time, right? In the future, perhaps there's a time to spend on growth, but it doesn't look like it's now. So yes, so, you know, I think that's pretty clear, the overall vision and the overall policy. You have a little bit more than $100 million in free cash basically on – at the company right now. What is sort of the – because you mentioned liquidity and you mentioned keeping, you know, a stable balance sheet, what is sort of the target for liquidity that you would like to have? Is it $100 million? Or is that too much, too little? Or how do you feel about that?

OK: So, when we finance the fleet, we have been very kind of insistent on having not too strict covenants on some. And also we have, you know, a couple of parameters. We don't want that covenants, which is kind of related to our earnings. So, you know, because then, you know, if the market goes down, you break your covenants. And, you know, secondly, we don't want that covenants linked to how we employ our fleet. You know, if we like to trade or ship spots, then we do that. We don't want to ask bankers how to trade our fleet.

So, you know, all covenants are, basically two. You know, the two most important covenants are book equity and also we are – you know, our banks, they are, you know, happy with our balance sheet. It's not invaded in any way because all ships have been bought at a low level. So, they are fine with us having a book equity ratio of 25%. So, what I said earlier was, we have $2.5 billion, $800 million book equity also, that means we should have around 35% book equity. So we have a fairly good cushion on that covenant.

The other covenant we have is cash covenants. So since the banks cannot kind of instruct us in any way how to trade those ships and we are free to do that, at least they want to see a minimum liquidity, which is stainable to be able to absorb – you know, have a capacity to absorb some trading losses, so this varies a bit. You know, on our leases, we generally have no covenants at all on this matter or of $25 million. In the bank loans, which is with our relationship banks, we have a covenant called cash-to-net interest bearing debt and this is 5% of net interest bearing debt needs to be cashed.

So, once fully invested, not today, but once fully invested by Q2 next year, as I mentioned, our debt would be around $1.7 billion. We will – let's say we have $100 million of cash, that leaves [1.6, 5% of debt] is $80 million. So in general, fully invested, we would need to keep on the $80 million to be compliant. So, let's say that – you want a cushion on top of that, just to mention that, you know, having revolver capacity is as good as cash. So we don't need to keep everything as cash. We can have credit lines with banks to fulfill some of these obligations.

So, let's say you have $100 million and as cash at all times. So, how much loss can we absorb then? So if you have [200 ships] with a cash breakeven of 45, then you can run those ships. You know, if you're running them at 10,000 below cash breakeven, [with 13] ships, you're losing close to $50 million, so you can only do that for about two years. And then, of course, if we are making $35,000 per day, then steam ships are making, you know, less than zero, and high-fuel ships should be able to [recoup] just the OpEx. So, it's a very dire scenario where you have such a market in two years.

And also, I think, you know, we've been fairly good at balancing our portfolio so that we don't have all our ships tied to the spot market. We have some on valuable higher contracts, some are fixed contract, so that we should have two working ships in the spot market at one time. It's not really realistic. So, I think, you know, if you have $100 million, then we should be fairly relaxed and as long as outlook is okay and as long as we don't have any, you know, immediate refinancings, we are happy to pay out, you know, the – most of the excess cash.

JM: Certainly makes sense. Yes, you touched on a lot of topics there and – but I think it's important for investors to know that, you know, internally, you have stress tested kind of the markets, you know, saying, you know, what sort of cash cushion do we need and it sounds like a roughly around $100 million, just a easy number to remember, is kind of that target number and it sounds like that can kind of get you through – pretty much we don't want to say any market, right, because we don't know what the future holds, but at least a very stressful market.

OK: Yes.

JM: And as you mentioned, a market like that would result in a lot of scrapping. Oystein, we're running super low on time, so last question before we wrap things up. I do want to focus – we've had mostly an upbeat call, which is good. You know, there's a lot of optimism about the stock, about this investment, but I do want to ask, you know, as we enter 2021 and COVID still on the horizon and such, what are – I guess what is the biggest risk factor for FLEX LNG? What is something that you're watching a lot in terms of the next couple of quarters that investors should also be watching in terms of risk?

OK: Yes. I think we've touched upon – the winter is the – of course, the main driver short term, and then also for the summer months next year. And then, of course, COVID, you know, whether, you know, the vaccine, the recovery, all these [indiscernible] these factors plays out. I think, you know, general relationship between China and U.S., it's also important for getting more U.S. volumes to be sanctioned, which are the best kind of volumes for LNG because of the sailing distance.

Then I think it's – you know, some factors, and actually, where we do hope to see some progress is on LNG’s environmental credentials. I think it's been [undermined] to some extent by lacks of regulation regarding methane emissions and flaring. The kind of flaring levels you see in U.S., for natural gas production, is something you only see in, what you would call the, less developed countries. So, we do think that it would be positive to get more EPA policies to restrict flaring and methane emission in order to not lose kind of the very good environmental credential of LNGs and you do see some European buyers being a bit reluctant to import U.S. LNG because these kind of problems are not being dealt with, you know, in the right way, I would say in the U.S. They need to be more focus on this. And it's good to see that the big players in OGCI, Oil and Gas Climate Initiatives, which includes the big players, they have a lot of focus on this.

And then longer-term, it's about decarbonisation and all – the good thing with that natural gas for LNG is basically CH4, so it's a one carbon atom for hydrogen carbons. So, eventually, we need to find a solution to efficiently get rid of the C, which is the carbon and that's why we also have a separate section on carbon capture and storage in our Q4 investor data presentation in February. I know it's very popular these days to talk about it, but, you know, there is some rapid development that, you know, either way you are getting rid of the carbon post combustion either through, you know, underground storage or possibly making hydrogen by getting rid of the carbon, but you could also get rid of the carbon in the combustion process where you do see that, you know, processes like this Allam Cycle gas plant in Texas, is on the radar. So, eventually we need to decarbonize LNG. So, I think that this is more of the long-term risk.

JM: Certainly, certainly. That makes sense. Oystein thanks for sort of running that down. So, you know, near term you know, watch the market balance, watch the weather, watch those inventory levels that U.S.-China trade, global economy, and then longer-term, there's just a lot of regulation stuff to look at. Oystein, thanks again for joining us. I think it was very useful today.

OK: Thank you. Thank you. And have a great Thanksgiving by the way.

JM: Thanks to you as well. This concludes another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live. And we just hosted FLEX LNG, CEO, Oystein Kalleklev to discuss the LNG markets and future prospects into the 2021 and 2022 and beyond.

As a reminder, nothing on the call today constitutes official company guidance nor investment recommendations in any form. I do have a long position in FLNG. This was recorded on the morning of 24 November, 2020. So, if you're listening at a later date, make sure you find the latest disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.