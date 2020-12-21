The value of all fiat currencies is declining. In 2019 and 2020, virtually all of the legal tender of countries worldwide fell to new lows against two competitors; gold and most recently Bitcoin.

Record levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus during the global pandemic have expanded the money supply, which weighs on fiat currencies' purchase power. A fiat currency has only the full faith and credit of the countries printing the legal tender as backing. The foreign exchange market measures one currency's value against others. Therefore, it is a challenge to see the overall impact of devaluation on fiat money. The moves against gold, Bitcoin, and other hard assets provide some insight.

We have seen the US dollar, the world's reserve currency, fall from its highest level since 2002 in March to its lowest since 2018 in December. The euro is also a reserve currency. As we move into 2021, the prospects for the euro's value against the US dollar are looking bullish. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) moves higher and lower based on the euro's value against the US dollar.

The Forex market is a manipulated mirage

The foreign exchange market has trained us to look at the value of one currency versus another. Governments seek stability in the value of their foreign exchange instruments. Nowhere is it more critical than for the select group of reserve currencies. Central banks worldwide hold these foreign exchange instruments because of a perception that political and economic stability underpin the value.

It is not uncommon for governments to collude to manage currency levels through a process of coordinated intervention. When a currency declines for technical or fundamental reasons, intervention to ease the descent provides stability. Currency markets tend to trend over long periods, and price spikes are a rare exception. Therefore, the level of price manipulation is high as governments can justify intervention. Meanwhile, all signs are pointing to an overall erosion in value for the asset class.

Gold and Bitcoin are signs that fiat currency is eroding

Fiat currencies do not have any value other than faith and credit. They are not exchangeable for gold and silver as they were in the past. While they are legal tender and a means of exchange, that role is being challenged.

In 2019 and 2020, competition from other exchange tools is challenging tradition and the government's ability to provide stability.

As the quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the move to a record high of $2,063 in 2020 means that the US dollar fell to a new record low against gold, the world's oldest currency instrument. In 2019 and 2020, almost all other currencies fell to new lows against the yellow metal.

Bitcoin and digital currencies have only been around for a decade, but they also provide an alternative to traditional currency instruments.

Bitcoin was at around 6 cents per token in 2010. Futures began trading in late 2017 when they rose to an all-time high of $20,650. As the weekly chart illustrates, last week, the cryptocurrency rose to $23,915 per token in another indictment of fiat currencies' value. Bitcoin and the other 8,000 digital currency instruments pose a direct challenge to governments' worldwide money supply control.

The ascent of gold and Bitcoin is a commentary that the full faith and credit of countries that issue legal tender is declining and on credit watch.

The new US administration supports a higher euro

On January 20, 2021, President-elect Joe Biden will become the forty-sixth president of the United States, replacing President Trump after one term in office.

The outgoing president rode a populist wave in 2016 with his "America First" message and policies. President Biden has pledged to mend fences with allies worldwide and usher in a new era of cooperation with a globalist approach to foreign policy.

Europe is one of the US's strongest allies. While President Trump viewed a weaker dollar as a tool in trade negotiations, the Biden administration is likely to adopt the strong dollar policies of the past. However, that does not mean the greenback will appreciate against the euro. More cooperation on trade, rejoining the Paris climate accords, and less US pressure on Europe for NATO contributions could lead to a continuation in the dollar's decline against the euro currency. After four years of strained relations with Europe, a policy change could bolster Europe's economy. Europe has been on its own under the Trump administration. A return of close ties with the US may only serve to strengthen its economic position.

Meanwhile, the euro currency fell to just above parity against the dollar in late 2016. It reached a low of $1.03675 as the Trump administration took over from an eight-year stretch when President-elect Biden served as Vice President. Since then, the euro's technical trend has been higher, with the European currency making higher lows and higher highs against the greenback.

Fiscal and monetary policy expands the money supply and weighs on currency values

I believe the tidal wave of liquidity and tsunami of stimulus worldwide will continue to weigh on all fiat currencies' value. Falling currency values cause a decline in purchasing power leading to higher commodity prices. I am most bullish on the foreign exchange instruments that have implied raw material backing. Since Australia, Canada, Brazil, and some other nations are substantial commodity producers and exporters, rising prices will create more tax revenue and corporate profits, supporting these currencies against the US dollar and the euro.

Meanwhile, the dollar and the euro are the reserve currencies worldwide. However, they mostly represent the demand side of the commodities equation as they are consumer nations. Therefore, I expect both reserve currencies to decline against the A$, C$, and Brazilian real in 2021 and beyond.

When it comes to the relationship between the dollar and the euro, a dramatic shift towards globalism in the US should favor the euro, making the European currency the best choice in the foreign exchange arena.

FXE is the euro ETF - It is a buy for 2021

The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust is a product that moves higher and lower with the euro's value against the US dollar. The fund summary for FXE states:

FXE has net assets of $334.18 million, trades an average of 136,051 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio.

The euro strengthened against the US dollar, moving from $1.0671 in March to $1.2289 at the end of last week, a move of 15.16%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, FXE appreciated from $100.64 to $115.05 per share or 14.32% over the same period. The FXE product did a reasonable job tracking the price of the currency relationship since March. The differential in the gain was because of the expense ratio and interest rate differentials. Short-term US rates are at zero percent, while European deposit rates sit at negative 50 basis points.

As we head into 2021, all currencies are likely to continue to erode in value. However, the euro could be a far better choice than the dollar as the trend is your friend and a shift towards globalism in the US favors the euro.

