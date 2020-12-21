The firm is generating revenue growth, profits and free cash flow, so the offering is worth considering.

The firm is commercializing a treatment for hereditary angioedema and developing a treatment for pneumonia brought on by the Covid-19 virus.

Pharming Group N.V. has filed to offer an estimated $10.9 million in Registered Holder shares in a U.S. offering.

Quick Take

Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) has filed to raise $10.9 million in an offering by Registered Holders of its ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The company is developing and commercializing treatments for acute hereditary angioedema and other disease conditions.

PHAR is well into the commercialization phase for its lead drug, has several notable collaborations with major pharma research groups and is generating profits and increasing cash flow from operations.

For life science investors, the offering is worth close consideration.

Company & Technology

Leiden, The Netherlands-based Pharming was founded to develop recombinant human proteins used to treat a variety of severe diseases.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Sijmen de Vries, M.D., M.B.A., who has been with the firm since 2008 and was previously CEO of 4-Antibody and Morphochem AG, after having held senior business positions at Novartis and SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals plc.

Below is a brief overview video of hereditary angioedema:

Source: Medicosis Perfectionalis

The firm's lead product, in the commercialization stage, is RUCONEST, an rhC1INH protein replacement therapy to treat acute hereditary angioedema, or HAE.

PHAR recently received approval to expand its production facility to increase availability of rhC1INH to treat larger populations of patients in additional countries as approvals are obtained.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $492 million.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for hereditary angioedema was an estimated $2.3 billion in 2018.

Approximately 1 to 9 people per 100,000 population are afflicted with the condition, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Below is a chart showing the U.S. HAE market history and forecast growth by drug class:

Also, C1-esterase inhibitor drugs, which includes Pharming's drug, accounted for the largest segment in 2018, as this drug type is used as both a prophylactic and an on-demand treatment.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY)

Shire Plc (SHPG)

Attune Pharmaceuticals

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TAK)

Financial Status

Pharming’s recent financial results show significant sales from its lead RUCONEST drug treatment, variable profits and high and growing cash flow from operations.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 165,698,220 9.2% 2019 $ 207,897,060 25.1% 2018 $ 166,209,900 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 147,624,600 12.1% 2019 $ 181,630,410 30.7% 2018 $ 138,928,500 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 89.09% 2019 87.37% 2018 83.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 62,908,350 38.0% 2019 $ 74,915,610 36.0% 2018 $ 46,730,160 28.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 31,483,080 2019 $ 44,519,850 2018 $ 30,741,390 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 68,050,980 2019 $ 81,799,920 2018 $ 49,824,840 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, the company had $190.4 million in cash and $225.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Offering Details

Pharming intends to raise $10.9 million in gross proceeds from a U.S. offering of its ADSs representing underlying ordinary shares.

The offering is being made by Registered Holders selling their shares in order to create a U.S. market for the ADSs, possibly in anticipation of a larger offering in the future by the company.

Assuming a successful offering, the company’s primary metrics would be as follows:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at Offering $772,047,299 Enterprise Value $581,649,449 Price / Sales 3.48 EV / Revenue 2.62 EV / EBITDA 6.82 Earnings Per Share $0.73 Total Debt To Equity 1.41 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 1.41% Proposed Offering Midpoint Price per Share $12.10 Net Free Cash Flow $85,858,920 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 11.12% Revenue Growth Rate 9.21% (Glossary Of Terms)

Notably, the Holders may also choose to sell ordinary shares not represented by the ADSs in either private transactions or on the open market.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

There are no underwriters of the offering, which is being made by senior management team members.

Commentary

Pharming is seeking an unusual transaction that is not exactly an IPO in the traditional sense in that it is not being underwritten.

The firm’s lead drug is already well into commercialization, but perhaps more interestingly, it is advancing its lead technology for the treatment of severe pneumonia as a result of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

The market opportunities for the various conditions the firm’s pipeline treats are substantial and expected to grow markedly on a global basis, requiring the firm to develop significant distribution capabilities in order to take advantage of those opportunities.

PHAR has been collaborating with Novartis (NVS) as well as other research groups for various aspects of its pipeline programs.

As to valuation, the firm’s enterprise value will likely exceed $1 billion after a successful offering, which is tiny in size.

For life science investors, if you can obtain allocation to this small offering at or around its current reference price of $12.10 per ADS, the offering is worth considering.

Expected Offering Pricing Date: December 22, 2020.

