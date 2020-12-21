Prior to this, subscriber trends for HBO were already strong, with the service adding substantially more new users in Q3 than Netflix.

Streaming has been a hot topic all year. 2020 unleashed a smorgasbord of new streaming offerings, such as NBC's Peacock, while other recently-released services like Disney+ continue to show unabated momentum. But the one streaming service launch that has failed to capture significant headlines is AT&T's (T) HBO Max, one of the crown jewels that the telecom giant received in its mega-acquisition of Time Warner.

Performance of AT&T's stock has been hugely disappointing this year, with a ~25% decline this year underperforming the S&P 500's ~15% gain by a whopping forty points. But as I look to re-position my portfolio for next year, I've been selling off some of the biggest growth-oriented winners in my portfolio (goodbye for now, Palantir (PLTR)) and bulking up more on defensive stocks.

As I've written in my previous article, I hold AT&T primarily for two reasons. The ~7% dividend is indeed compelling, but there's also a growth opportunity in this century-old business as well - and it all lies in streaming and content, the driving reason why AT&T spent a whopping $85 billion to take over Time Warner in 2018.

It took years to cement AT&T's media strategy and this year's HBO Max rollout was rocky, but as we now look ahead to 2021, several recent developments favorably position AT&T's overlooked streaming arm as a major bullish catalyst for next year:

Carriage resolution with Roku. One of the reasons HBO Max's rollout was so botched was because it was initially unavailable on the largest streaming TV platforms. With Roku finally agreeing to take on HBO Max, a major obstacle to subscriber growth is removed.

I consider AT&T's Warner Media segment, worth roughly ~20% of AT&T's overall business during pre-pandemic times, to be the company's best shot at top-line growth, similar to how Disney+ is driving growth for Disney amid stagnation in parks. Disney and other streamers have gotten huge lifts this year as the coronavirus drove record subscriber sign-ups, but in my view, this rally is still yet to come for AT&T.

Shares of AT&T have fallen over the past couple of months as the market continued to roar to all-time highs. Use the dip as an opportunity to initiate or add to an AT&T position, and enjoy the ~7% yield while the streaming-driven bullish thesis begins to play out.

At long last, Roku users will now have access to HBO Max

When HBO Max launched earlier this May, the world's largest streaming TV platform, Roku, was noticeably absent from its list of distributors - as was Amazon Fire, the second-largest platform. Without access to the most popular devices, AT&T arguably "botched" what was supposed to be a very high-profile launch for HBO Max, and instead got buried in the noise of the Peacock launch.

At issue were the revenue splits as well as whether HBO Max would be available as a standalone app or only as a "channel" within the Roku Channel.

It's important to note that AT&T won this battle. Previously, those who wanted to watch HBO (legacy HBO, not HBO Max) on their Roku had to subscribe to it through The Roku Channel; now, viewers can download HBO Max as its own app, giving AT&T full control.

Figure 1. Roku/HBO Max announcement Source: Roku Blog

HBO Max launched on Roku on December 17, broadening the streaming service's distribution to the 46.0 million active accounts using Roku's streaming platform (as of Q3, and up 46% y/y). This follows the November addition of HBO Max to the Amazon Fire platform. And though smaller, we note as well that in December HBO Max has now also launched on Comcast/Xfinity's Flex devices.

This is a very strong setup for Roku that may propel strong streaming adds in Q4/Q1 (already coming off the back of a very strong Q3). We note that shares of AT&T initially spiked in mid-December when the Roku deal was launched, only to pull back down - suggesting that the stock may see a renewed pop if and when investors see a lift in subscriber figures for Q4. We note as well that, coinciding with these carriage expansions, HBO also has a strong content slate lined up, with full-length movie Wonder Woman 1984 slated to launch on HBO Max on Christmas Day, the same day as its theatrical launch. AT&T/Time Warner have also said that in 2021, every movie will launch on HBO Max on the exact same day as it hits theaters - a playbook that can drive even more subscription demand.

Competitor price hikes makes HBO comparatively not so expensive anymore

Previously, HBO had a reputation for being the most expensive streaming service, something that many subscribers only turned on while Game of Thrones was airing and cancelled immediately after the season ended. But the days of $10 Netflix are now over. While HBO's pricing has remained constant, competitors have upped their prices to keep up with rising content production costs.

In November, Netflix raised its standard pricing from $13/month to $14/month, just $1/month shy of HBO Max. Similarly, Disney also announced that its Disney+ standalone service would see a $1 bump from $7 to $8 per month. The company's popular bundled offering, combining Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+, meanwhile, also got a $1 hike from $13 to $14 per month.

Now, HBO Max is priced at essentially the same as its two largest competitors (considering that the Disney+ standalone offering has limited content relative to Netflix and HBO, I consider the full-priced Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle to be HBO's primary comparable). The fact that these competing streaming services have been successful in pushing price hikes on their customers is a huge positive for HBO Max as well, as it indicates that consumers have normalized paying a higher price for streaming. It also becomes harder for a consumer considering which streaming service to sign up for to reject HBO Max due to price.

Note that HBO seems to already be riding tailwinds, even prior to its competitors' price increases and its November/December inclusions on Amazon Fire and Roku, respectively. In Q3, HBO and HBO Max combined added a total of 1.7 million net-new domestic subscribers, as shown in the chart below - whereas Netflix only picked up 180k new subscribers in the U.S. and Canada over the same time period, suggesting that HBO is gaining market share.

Figure 2. HBO Max subscribers trends

Source: AT&T Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Recent news on HBO Max, including its addition to the Roku platform and price increases on competing services, position AT&T to capture more streaming growth as we head into 2021, especially as the company has committed to releasing all of its movies on the platform next year - a commitment no other streaming service has made to date. A compelling content slate for next year, including the fourth installment of the highly popular Matrix film franchise, gives HBO Max ample firepower to attract new subscribers for next year.

