Virtu Financial (VIRT) is an electronic market maker providing liquidity across a wide range of securities. The company operates through a Market Making segment (mainly cash, futures, and options) and Execution Services (agency-based trading offering execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income). As a play on market volatility, Virtu offers investors downside protection in case of a market sell-off, while the realization of synergies and rising scale should also pave the way for higher earnings long term. Given the well-covered and rising capital return (dividends + buybacks) to boot, the risk/reward here strikes me as favorable.

Diversification and Scale with High Incremental Margins

Leveraging its extensive liquidity and order routing capabilities, Virtu is well diversified across markets and geographies, including non-U.S. equities, ETFs, FX, commodities, options, and fixed income. That's key to the VIRT model, which hinges on sustainable and market-neutral drivers such as scale and risk control (vs. latency advantages, which tend to be more open to competitive/regulatory risks).

Virtu's scale allows it to drive low execution costs through volume-tiered pricing, underpinning 30-40% operating and EBITDA margins (adjusted for stock-based comp) in low volatility environments. Note that margins tend to inflect with volatility - in a high volatility backdrop like FY20, VIRT is capable of driving 60-70% margins. And with VIRT constantly expanding into new products or locations (at minimal marginal cost), there is a clear path toward more predictable long-term profitability, in my view.

Setting the EPS Baseline

VIRT recently disclosed a normalized EPS target of $2.00 "across market environments with excess return to shareholders" on its 3Q20 call. Given this represents a "floor" earnings level, however, future EPS numbers will likely come in much higher. In my view, an adj EPS outcome of $2.75 would be very feasible, if not conservative. For instance, applying 3Q20's ~$6m of daily adjusted net trading income (ANTI) and the guided FY21 expense run-rate would get us to adj EBITDA of ~$952m and allow buybacks of ~$120-140m, driving adj EPS of ~$3.11. And depending on how NTI scales in the coming years, EPS could flex even higher (see table below).

Synergies Ahead of Schedule; M&A Deprioritized

On another positive note, VIRT has been delivering well on its synergy targets, with the company now expecting to achieve ~$480m in run-rate synergies by end-FY21. For context, this exceeds the original synergy targets by ~25%. That said, I wouldn't get my hopes up for more M&A - while management is open to exploring opportunities, they did caution that the current volatile backdrop is skewing the normalized earnings potential for potential acquisitions. This likely implies no M&A in the coming quarters, in my view, which may be a good thing in that it allows management to focus on existing integrations.

Growth Initiatives Trending Well

The revenue contribution from Virtu's new initiatives remains small relative to the market-making side, but the YTD growth has been positive - newer organic growth initiatives have contributed ~$137m (or $727k/day) to aggregate adj NTI thus far in FY20, which implies ~$32m or ~9% of ANTI in 3Q20. These initiatives include the expansion of the customer-facing ETF block franchise, growth in options market-making, and the deployment of quant-style strategies (via the KCG acquisition). Given there's still some way to go in the integration of prior acquisitions, VIRT has room to drive even greater adoption of KCG-style strategies, and thus, I see an extensive NTI growth runway ahead.

The Option Market-Making Opportunity

I think it's worth diving a bit deeper into the fast-growing options market-making business, which per management, could double the wholesale market-making addressable market. On a YTD basis, VIRT's efforts have already been paying off, with its options business up ~374% in adj NTI off a small base mainly due to the expanded ticker coverage.

Further, through its current market-making operations, VIRT already has the initial infrastructure and customer relationships in place, and with a dedicated employee base focused on building out the remaining option capabilities, I see ample growth ahead. Plus, there's also untapped revenue opportunity in expanding beyond the US as well and thus, I see a clear path to options emerging as a meaningful contributor to VIRT's overall revenue long term. Here's CEO Doug Cifu on the options opportunity:

"So, whether it's a 2019 year or 2020 year, we can have a really nice scaled global options business that is highly profitable. So clearly, it's -- my goal for this is to be a meaningful 9-figure business to the firm, right? So be a meaningful contributor to our overall P&L." - Virtu at the GS Financial Services Conference

Benefiting from the Zero-Commission Tailwind

Thus far, the increased retail participation has been a significant tailwind for VIRT, as well as other market-makers across the cash equity and options markets. Much of this is down to the secular (e.g., the shift toward zero commissions) and the more transitory (e.g., work-from-home). So, it makes sense, in my view, that participation will continue to move above pre-COVID levels as well, given the barriers are not only staying low, but also declining.

On the 3Q20 call, management also outlined its belief that the zero-commission trend still has legs, which I thought was quite interesting. In particular, for "wealth management-style" firms that receive wholesale 605 order flow, it makes sense that fees will continue to decline, which suggests upside to VIRT's trading activity going forward.

"So I think, overall, it's going to continue to be price compression. I think that is a very significant tailwind for us. I think those firms will be more and more dependent on the expertise and the service of a firm like a Virtu and our competitors to provide the necessary best execution or routing and in the case of Virtu and our competitors, meaningful price execution and therefore, value to their customers." - 3Q20 Transcript

Addressing the Double-Edged Regulatory Sword

Regulation is a key risk for VIRT, particularly ones geared toward more risk controls that slow its ability to turn over capital. That said, most recent regulatory changes have been more focused on increasing transparency (e.g., the SEC's recent SIP rule changes) and encouraging greater electronic trading and central clearing, which are net positives for VIRT. And over in Europe, for instance, the regulatory tailwinds are stronger with MiFID II (i.e., the unbundling of research and trading), bringing greater transparency on trade volumes and pricing, and in turn, driving more volume onto exchanges. The increasing shift in focus toward best execution should benefit liquidity providers, in my view, particularly the scale and efficiency leaders like VIRT.

A Defensive Long-Term Growth Story with a ~5% fwd Yield

There's a lot to like about VIRT's model as it scales - the largely fixed operating expense base, with no star/P&L traders or trading book compensation implies some very strong incremental margins as the business scales. In the likely event that global uncertainty stretches into FY21 as well, VIRT offers investors a good market hedge option given its ability to benefit from increased volatility via higher trade volumes and larger spreads.

Yet, VIRT continues to trade below its closest publicly-traded peer group (developed market exchanges such as ICE and TMX Group), likely on concerns around the post-FY20 earnings power and the safety of its dividend. But with net debt levels now well below historical highs following a strong FY20, and the current dividend run-rate implying a ~20-30% payout, I see ample room for an additional ~20-30% buyback allocation. That brings the implied fwd yield (buybacks + dividends) up to a well-covered and growing ~5%.

On balance, I view the higher but still relatively conservative new EPS baseline as key positive for the stock. As VIRT continues to scale, though, I see ample room for the company to generate EPS in the >$3/share range (if not higher) in a normalized environment. Assuming a 13x valuation multiple, which I think fairly accounts for the volume dependence of the business and VIRT's status as a defensive option on higher volatility, as well as the ongoing shift toward a more predictable earnings stream, I think fair value lies in the $40s.

