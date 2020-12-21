While US markets have been rallying to all-time highs in recent weeks, so has the price of bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency, which has a finite limit of coins, has become extremely popular since its price took off in 2017, and investors have been looking for ways to gain exposure. One popular option currently is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), an investment vehicle that has reached new heights recently in a variety of ways.

There was a huge Bitcoin craze back in 2017, when the cryptocurrency had a major rally in the back half of the year to nearly $20,000 a coin. The fever spread into the semiconductor space as well, for example Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), as the company's chips were used in the mining process. However, as the chart below shows, the bitcoin bubble burst quickly and it has taken a while to get back to that previous high.

(Source: cnbc.com, real-time quote seen here)

Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21 million coins, and less than 18.6 million have been mined to date. That's resulted in a lot of speculation around the cryptocurrency, with some calling for it to eventually reach $400,000, almost 20 times the current level. Perhaps the biggest difference this time is that we are seeing more big time institutional investments, including recent ones from MassMutual as well as Microstrategy (MSTR).

That gets me back to the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which outside of investing in bitcoin itself, is probably the most common way to gain exposure here. The investment objective here is to obviously track the bitcoin price, less fees and expenses (2% annual fee). Shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust are eligible to be held in certain IRA, Roth IRA, and other brokerage and investor accounts. The company's page boasts the following items:

The first publicly-quoted* Bitcoin investment vehicle and the first digital currency investment vehicle to attain the status of an SEC reporting company. *Publicly quoted on OTCQX® and registered pursuant to Section 12("G") of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The Grayscale Trust held a little more than 175,000 coins at the end of 2017, and was up to about 261,000 at the start of this year. However, 2020 has been the year of massive growth, and Friday's ending stats imply that holdings are now over 572,000 coins. That growth has been due to the surge in the trust's number of outstanding shares as detailed in the chart below, topping 600 million for the first time late last week.

(Source: Quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

Not only has the outstanding share count surged this year, but it is seemingly rising by the day. In just the past two weeks, ending last Friday, the count was up by more than 27.3 million shares. Based on the latest data available, the Grayscale Trust currently owns about 3.08% of all mined bitcoin, or about 2.72% of the 21 million total when including coins yet to be mined.

To put things into perspective, the outstanding share count of the Grayscale Trust has essentially risen by a little more than 1.62% each week this year. If only half that growth, or about 80 basis points per week continues moving forward, the outstanding share count will by over 926 million by the end of 2021. If we see the same growth rate as the 2020 one so far, you're talking about being near 1.42 billion shares at next year's end. That could mean the Trust owns more than 7% of all Bitcoin mined then.

Now I'm not here today to recommend buying or shorting bitcoin, but rather to examine this situation. As more funds pile into the Bitcoin Trust and the number of shares outstanding rise further, more bitcoin is owned by this investment vehicle. Over time, that reduces the amount of bitcoin supply out there, and we've seen a number of examples of other high profile owners out there. That's why you get some of these price targets in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the frenzy only builds on itself as bitcoin's price rises. For now, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust remains one of the best ways to play the cryptocurrency.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.