Asset managers have struggled against the broader market all year. The massive rally we've seen in the S&P 500 has put less growth-oriented stocks on the back foot, and asset managers certainly qualify. While many continue to trade below pre-pandemic levels, Colony Capital (CLNY) is flying.

The stock is up ~4X from its March bottom, having put in a very sharp but very volatile rally since then. The stock bottomed at $2.24 in September and has more than doubled in a nearly straight line since then, and I think shares are substantially overvalued. With the stock having rallied as much as it has, and what I view as an unattractive growth profile, I see Colony Capital as a sell.

The digital transformation requires patience… a lot of patience

Colony is in the midst of a digital transformation. It is moving from its legacy portfolio that was substantially focused on traditional real estate assets like hospitality and industrial sites to one that is focused on the facilitation of data movement.

Source: Investor presentation

The thinking goes that with the worldwide rollout of 5G on the way, as well as numerous technologies like autonomous cars requiring more and more data, the world's need for the ability to transfer and use data by consumers and businesses has a very long growth runway. That all sounds great and I don't see why that won't happen. However, Colony's strategy isn't exactly groundbreaking; there are numerous companies in this space, and many with much more scale than Colony. Thus, this alone is not a reason to buy the stock, by any means.

Source: Investor presentation

Apparently, no one has told the management team this bit of information, however, Colony continues to believe its strategy is differentiated. I beg to differ, as it is simply investing in digital assets. Yes, the total addressable market is huge, but as I mentioned, there are countless players in this space. I simply do not see Colony as differentiated in any way.

Colony has a relatively diverse list of portfolio companies that it is working to expand, and it owns a modest portfolio of publicly-traded REITs. Colony's flexibility as an asset manager and not a pure REIT gives it some leeway in terms of where to invest its money; a pure REIT generally has one type of asset it owns, whereas Colony can purchase just about anything.

Indeed, that flexibility is key to its ongoing transformation.

Source: Investor presentation

This slide summarizes the move the company is in the midst of, with several key tenets of the strategy coming into play. First, Colony wanted to clean up its balance sheet. It has done so by not only reducing leverage outright but also in extending its debt maturities further out. Indeed, it now has no material debt maturities until 2023, and its weighted average coupon is now 5.2%.

It is also deleveraging by selling its legacy assets, unloading the financing that came along with portfolio. Its hospitality business is being sold for $2.8 billion, which will help reduce debt by a further $2.7 billion, so Colony is certainly making progress on its balance sheet initiative.

It is taking its proceeds and investing them in digital assets and continues to grow its FEEUM, or fee-earning equity under management. This is akin to the typical assets under management; it is simply a way to determine how big the portfolio is.

Source: Investor presentation

Colony believes it can grow FEEUM by 15% for 2020 but was up 33% through October, far exceeding guidance. The company's investments in several portfolio companies helped accelerate the growth in FEEUM, which ended October at just $9.1 billion. As I mentioned, Colony's scale is small.

Here's the problem

That transformation sounds great, and it makes perfect sense that a company would try to capitalize on the insatiable demand the world has for data. However, the problem is that it simply isn't working.

Trailing-twelve-month funds from operations or FFO has been negative since the end of 2018. The September quarter produced a TTM FFO value of -$1.5 billion, which was better than the -$1.8 billion showing from the June quarter, but these are huge losses. Colony is trying to transform itself, but without the steady earnings of its legacy portfolio, it is in a very expensive state of transition. When it will come out of this state is anyone's guess, but the transformation is becoming more and more expensive all the time.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It certainly seems I'm not the only one with concerns about Colony's ability to generate FFO; estimates for the next few years are pretty ugly. After a loss this year, Colony is currently expected to produce less than 15 cents per share annually in FFO for the foreseeable future. For a company that used to produce enough earnings to pay a dividend of ~$1.50 per share each year, this is a very long fall from grace. And with no improvement able to be seen, why does anyone want to own this stock?

Speaking of dividends, Colony hasn't declared a payout since its April payment, and with an earnings profile like what we see above, I have no idea when or if Colony will be able to pay its dividend again. The payout had already been slashed from $1.52 per share annually in 2015 to just 44 cents per share annually and is now down to nothing. This company has a history of disappointing shareholders, but the stock is being bid relentlessly higher.

Asset managers can be had with much better growth profiles and sustainable, high dividend yields. Colony offers none of that; it offers the hopes and dreams of a turnaround that is thus far proving to be quite unsuccessful. With no meaningful earnings or dividend in sight, paying nearly $5 for this stock seems unbelievably imprudent, and I think it is a strong sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.