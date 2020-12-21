All of this is deeply concerning and is likely to lead to worsening consumer spending and confidence, as well as to other unpleasant economic factors.

By the time vaccines are available in mass scale to the general public, this new strain could cause a lot of damage to an already fragile economic recovery.

Is it possible that this new rapidly spreading strain is in the U.S. already?

There is a new strain of the coronavirus, and this one seems to be moving through populations at an alarming pace.

Source

With evidence of a more contagious viral strain on the loose, stock markets are cascading lower this morning.

S&P 500/SPX (SP500) futures

Source: Think or Swim, Ameritrade - at one point SPX futures were down by more than 100 points, or roughly 3.3%.

This development certainly seems alarming and is helping put major parts of Europe under strict lockdowns during holiday season. This will very likely reflect poorly on consumer spending, confidence, as well as other important factors in the economy.

I Have Several Questions

First, is the new strain coming to America? It seems that many experts don't appear to be very concerned, and this concerns me. In my view, it is quite plausible that someone who was pre-symptomatic may have traveled to the U.S. from England or South Africa, or from somewhere else, and has released the new strain on U.S. soil already.

Source

Next, will the virus continue to mutate? We know that this virus is mutating continuously so there is no reason to expect mutations to desist. Therefore, we do not know if a deadlier or a more contagious strain of the virus is in the making.

Perhaps the most important question: Are current vaccines going to protect people from contracting one strain, multiple strains, or all strains of this virus?

Now, I am not a virologist, and I don't have the answer to this one. The silver lining is that specialists in the field have expressed optimism that recently developed vaccines will be effective against this new strain as well. Unfortunately, no one can be 100% certain in my view.

The bad news is that there are likely going to be a lot of new cases before vaccines can be administered in mass scale. This means more hospitalizations, more deaths, and likely more lockdowns. These factors will probably play a destabilizing role in the recent optimism concerning a speedy V-Shaped post winter economic recovery.

This brings us to a great deal of uncertainty once again, and with stock markets still near all-time highs, I'm afraid there may be a Santa Claus selloff instead of a rally to finish off this year.

Let Us Look at Some Key Charts

SPX futures

We see that after about a 3.3% drop in the overnight session, SPX futures are clawing back some gains. However, I would not rush in to buy the dip quite yet, and I do not think that today's volatility is a one-day event. For now, all I see a textbook technical rebound off critical 3,600 support.

So, where is the market going from here?

Well, there are several scenarios:

The first is that this was a quick knee-jerk reaction and the market did all the correcting already. So, it bottomed at 3,600, and should now proceed to make new highs into year-end. This seems like an unlikely scenario in my view, and I give it only about a 15% probability of materializing.

Let's pull the chart out a bit further

If the 3,600 level breaks down, we're looking at critical support around the 3,500 level next. However, if this level does not hold, stocks could be looking at notably more downside. I suspect that if this correction accelerates, we could see a 3,300-3,200 print in a base-case scenario, and around 3,000 if things get really bloody.

So, let's break it down by levels probability wise

3,600: 15%

3,500: 20%

3,300-3,200: 45%

3,000: 15%

Lower: 5%

Correction size in percentage terms

3,600: 3.3%

3,500: 6%

3,300-3,200: 11.4-14%

3,000: 19.5%

Lower: 20%+

The Takeaway

The new mutation of the coronavirus is not the end of the world, but it will likely put a dent in expectations for a speedy economic recovery in 2021. I suspect the virus may continue to spread faster than anticipated, infecting millions of new hosts while overwhelming hospital systems at the same time. Vaccines in mass quantities simply may not arrive quick enough to prevent another wave of substantial damage to Western economies. Therefore, with stocks still very close to all-time highs, we're likely going to see some more downside into year-end.

I do not believe that today's spike in volatility is a one-day event, and I don't think that this is the time to buy the dip. In fact, despite there being about a 35% probability that stocks may have found their bottom in the overnight session or may move marginally lower to SPX 3,500, I believe the likeliest scenario is a correction of roughly 11-14%. Bringing the SPX down to around 3,300-3,200 would be a healthy phenomenon given current market conditions in my view. This would also provide a compelling buying opportunity in many names going forward.

Want the big picture? If you would like full articles, daily market updates, comprehensive technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight along with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio which returned 58% through Q3 2020 .

. Click here for a free 2-week trial , and receive our promotional 20% year-end discount.

for a , and receive our promotional Become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.