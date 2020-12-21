2021 Roundtable: Vaccine News - Technical, Quant, And Macro Analysis

We kick off our 2021 Roundtable - Part 1 - Vaccine News with our contributors who focus on technical, quantitative, and macroeconomic analysis. We asked our authors the following:

Now that vaccines are approved in several countries, a post-COVID reality is in sight. How does this impact the investment horizon in your area of expertise for 2021? Name up to three stocks/ETFs that will outperform as a result.

The answers were compiled as late as Sunday, Dec. 20. As usual, feel free to comment below - we'd love to hear your opinions.

Technical and/or Quantitative Analysis

Daily Index Beaters by Tom Lloyd: As a result of the vaccines we have upgraded our rating for the (SPY) from neutral to bullish. Also our computerized Sell signal has forced us out of several technology stocks, raising cash in the model portfolio. Now we can add stocks that were beaten down because of the virus and now look like bargains as they bounce back by the end of 2021 and into 2022. We have to wait for the bargains to eliminate our computer Sell signal, in order to add them to the 2021 Model Portfolio. We just added Ford (F), GE (GE) and Invesco (IVZ).

Disclosure: None

Away From The Herd by ANG Traders: Fear and fund flows are the only two constants in the stock market. The flow of funds from the US Treasury, the Federal Reserve, and money market funds will not only continue now that we have a vaccine, but it will increase. The put:call ratio, although low - which implies lack of fear - when compared to the last decade, is high when compared to the 1990s - just before the stock market exploded higher.

Green/alternate energy technologies, and disruptive technologies in general, will benefit as the US focuses on infrastructure rebuilding. QCLN, XT, and PAVE are ETFs that invest in the technologies that will be required to fully recover from the pandemic.

Disclosure: We hold QCLN, XT, and PAVE.

Exposing Earnings by Damon Verial: First, I want to note that the combination of the pandemic and the huge rally despite the pandemic has led to valuations unsupported by the underlying economics. While euphoria and speculation (especially in the options market) has driven up the valuations of equities, the underlying fundamentals will eventually catch up, leading to a pullback, in spite of a vaccine. This is probably why we see so much smart money flowing into alternative investments, such as cryptocurrencies and new potential growth areas that at present cannot be fundamentally measured (e.g., the huge number of new IPOs).

At this time, I think gold is a strong investment. Traditionally a safe haven, gold has been left out of this rally despite all the general market hedging via other instruments. My newsletter subscribers and I entered gold via Helca Mining (HL) on Dec 14 and have seen a 25% ROI over the last three days – and I don’t think this is a fluke, rather a beginning to a rally in gold is logical as the market shows signs of a top.

Although tech stocks have led this rally to nosebleed valuations, often under impressions that the world will move to tech for the sake of public health, I do not necessarily think all tech stocks are dangerous (see below), even in light of the high prices we see in this sector. Once seen as high-risk growth, tech has become the safe choice in coronatimes, as a sustained pandemic will push an increasing amount of businesses to tech based. However, as the tech market is in a bubble by many metrics, I would stay away from those that have rallied strongly in spite of the pandemic – those seen as the safest bets.

Disclosure: Long HL, CTSH, IGV

The Naked Charts by Greenwood Investments: We have seen traditional valuation methodologies get thrown out of the window with central banks forcefully plummeting interest rates to near zero this year. That is why I subscribe to the adage that "price is king." I let price patterns show me the way, and as we head into 2021, I see that highly bullish technical patterns are developing on the charts of commodity markets. These include oil (XLE), gold (GLD), silver (SLV), copper, etc.

This tells me that in a post-COVID world, commodity markets are very likely to be make a strong comeback, and I have been building exposure in this area. We may see higher inflation (positive for commodities) in 2021, and increased stockpiling of commodity products by countries around the world.

Disclosure: Long XOM, GLD, SLV

Value & Momentum Breakouts by JD Henning: The most likely areas that will benefit in 2021 are the value sectors, the Biden policy sectors, and those industries and activities that consumers have missed the most during the pandemic. My readers have been cautioned for years not to try to make sense of the current markets based on standard measures of fundamentals and valuations. Instead, by leveraging our forecasting models that capture fund flows and investor sentiment we have consistently beaten the S&P 500 over the last four years.

The risk appetite for beaten down value sectors already shows strong net inflows increasing into energy, banking, real estate, and industrials and each offer excellent long-term growth opportunities with many stocks and funds to choose from. I continue to hold MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (BNKU) as an excellent long-term value position likely to recover to the 40/share levels in 2021.

From a Biden policy benefit, the electric vehicle segment has soared to record highs and continues with strong investor sentiment that in many cases has reached overbought levels. A close alternative can be found in the industrial clean energy infrastructure stocks and funds like iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) that have sustainable long-term growth.

Finally, consumers greatly miss the ability to travel, to shop in person, and to enjoy gatherings for entertainment. As these activities are restored the opportunities for price gains are numerous. One stock suggestion combines all these desired components with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) that will likely see passenger growth rates return rapidly in the coming year.

Disclosure: Long BNKU

The Market Pinball Wizard by Avi Gilburt: Based upon the fact that the market rallied 1500 S&P500 points during the national lockdown and the worst death rates being reported, should we not assume that if we have good news relative to the vaccine the market should now drop? (smile). But, in all seriousness, you must ask yourself in an honest way as to whether following this type of news has helped or hurt your investment accounts over the last eight months!?

My personal perspective is that the vaccine does not matter as much as many believe. As I pounded the table at the lows in the 2200SPX region back in March, this is still a bull market with several years to run, and with targets well over 4000. If you feel better about outlining a story with that potential, then please be honest with yourselves and consistent. However, I'm not bound by such theories, as all I care about is how market sentiment continues to drive this market in a rather predictable fashion. And, I see no reason to expect otherwise.

My target for 2021 remains the same – 4200/4300SPX. Ultimately, I still see us heading to 5000-5500SPX into 2022, and then potentially to 6000 by 2023. So, I still think we have several more years to run.

Disclosure: For stock picks, please see our StockWaves service, which has been outperforming the market in 2020.

EZV Algorithms by Michael Gettings: I expect 2021 will hold great opportunity, not because the vaccines are going to make the world a rosy place, but because I expect favorable market trends to be interrupted by occasional risk-off periods. And identifying those risk-off periods is far more important than any prediction I could make.

I trade three broad-based ETFs based on quantitative algorithms which primarily use risk metrics to determine risk-on/risk-off intervals as well as the relative weightings of holdings.

For many EZV members, the three times leveraged ETFs (TQQQ, SPXL, and TNA) are used because as minority holdings, say 25% of total, exceptional returns can be paired with constrained loss potential. 3X-leveraged ETFs in smaller allocations are less risky and more lucrative than unleveraged holdings when managed with a strong risk protocol.

This year we sidestepped the COVID-19 crater, but from the February high to March low, holding 20% of your portfolio in SPXL versus 60% in SPY, a ratio commensurate with the leverage, total portfolio losses would have been 15.4% with SPXL v. 20.5% with SPY. So, which is riskier?

On the upside, we’ve been in the market since a buy signal on election day. Holding a 3-part equal basket of the same 3X-leveraged ETFs produced 52.2% gains since that election day buy signal. Holding the unleveraged equivalents produced 15.3% gains or a 45.9% equivalent if held in three times the quantity. To state the obvious, 52.2% is materially greater than 45.9%, it’s almost a 14% improvement. And the risk exposure is smaller because of the February-March COVID numbers I explained above, and because losses are capped at one third the holdings.

I see great opportunity in 2021. It will be laden with risk-on/risk-off cycles, and I’ve got just the vehicle to exploit them.

Disclosure: Long TQQQ, SPXL, TNA

Macroeconomic Analysis

The Aerospace Forum by Dhierin Bechai: For the aerospace industry it's hard to look at a single year, but I believe that while defense companies are nice investments some money might rotate out of defense names. On commercial aircraft production, things will continue to look challenging. Airbus is not facing a multi-billion fine that affects cash flow like it did this year, so I believe we will see some recovery there including single aisle production recovery.

For Boeing (BA) we are expecting resumption of deliveries but with a huge cost overhang so there might be share price recovery but the fundamentals remain challenging. In the supply chain I believe Spirit AeroSystems could outperform as its production capacity revives.

Disclosure: Long BA, EADSF

Storm-Resistant Growth by D.M. Martins Research: Over the past four to five decades at least, the early stages of an economic recovery have consistently favored small cap and value stocks – with the well-documented exception of the years following the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.

This time, I believe that the outperformance of these stocks will be even more pronounced for a couple of reasons. First, the swift moves by central banks around the world and the widespread distribution of a vaccine in early 2021 leading to the sudden resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic will clearly mark the end of a recessionary period and the start of an expansion, with little gray area in between. I cannot think of another example in recent history in which this has been the case.

Second, the small cap and value factors have been out of favor relative to large cap and growth (especially tech) for too long. Depending on how one measures relative valuation, the disconnect between the two groups is currently as evident and extreme as it had been around the dot-com bubble days. The “coiled spring effect” could be highly bullish for small cap and value.

As far as winning bets, I suggested looking into Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (TNA) back in mid-October – to be used in small amounts and as part of an alpha overlay strategy. Also, due to lack of many value opportunities left in the market, I would consider an underappreciated fund like the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS).

When it comes to individual stocks, pay attention to high-quality names in battered sectors. One idea is American Express (AXP), a likely beneficiary of a “return to normal” economy due to its exposure to travel and entertainment and the SMID vertical.

Disclosure: Long AXP

EPB Macro Research by Eric Basmajian: Assuming successful adoption of the COVID-19 vaccines, we should see consumption patterns normalize. COVID stay-at-home orders forced a shift in consumer behavior toward durable goods that can be consumed at home rather than consumer-facing services like restaurants.

The sharp spike in durable goods consumption depleted inventories and jumpstarted a manufacturing upturn around the world.

If we see consumption patterns normalize, newly added capacity in the manufacturing economy will weigh on the inflation rate in the goods sector. At the same time, increased demand will create upward price pressure in the rebounding services sector.

The net result is not likely to be much different than the economy we experienced pre-COVID. Once the economy normalizes, we will still be stuck in a very low trend-growth world, mainly due to an excessive debt overhang and worsening demographics.

Weak trend economic growth will surprise the consensus with below-average inflation and low interest rates. A diversified portfolio of financial assets is the best approach to deal with the challenges the economy will face after the re-opening euphoria fades.

Disclosure: None

Albright Investment Group by Victor Dergunov: Vaccines should suppress the spread of the coronavirus notably in 2021. However, positive effects on the economy are not likely to materialize until Q2 and beyond. Having said that, some obvious sectors that have and will likely continue to benefit from a "COVID-free" future include entertainment, REITs, airlines, industrials, homebuilders, energy, financials, as well as others.

Nevertheless, many stocks in these sectors already have had substantial run-ups and much of the good news appears to be priced in. We continue to like select names in segments like solar/alternative energy, lithium, electric vehicles, gold/silver miners, technology, and others.

A few of our top picks for 2021 include: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW).

Disclosure: Long LIT, GDXJ, PBW

The Macro Trading Factory by The Macro Teller: We believe that the current circumstances - timing (end of 2020 and start of 2021) and optimism (Citi euphoria index is higher than it was during the dot-com bubble era!) - call for a bullish positioning. Nonetheless, with vaccination moving on slowly than anticipated, and with new COVID-19 mutants already surfacing - there's a good chance for 2021 to disappoint from both growth and earnings perspectives. Therefore, we don't feel comfortable joining the "2021 would be a terrific year" camp 380 days in advance.

If normally we take one year at a time, when it comes to 2021 we intend to take one month (week?) at a time. In accordance, we prefer asset-classes/sectors that are more neutral and resilient, less aggressive or cyclical in nature:

1) Precious metals. We've been very bullish on gold and silver, as we've outlined through the various roundtables we participated in throughout 2020 (see here, here and here). Over the last couple of months we are in favor of silver (SLV) over gold although we remain bullish on both.

2) Healthcare (XLV). If anyone needed a proof, the coronavirus has shown how crucial it is to have large-cap pharma corps. that can - and are willing - to find the next new drug/vaccination. We believe that under the Biden administration they will be seen less as the "Enemy of the State."

3) MLPs (AMLP). The energy sector is a tough cookie. OOH, oil prices ~$50 & OPEC maintaining caps on production is positive. OTOH, demand would remain well-below average and everything (prices, OPEC, supply) is fragile. As such, we keep preferring the middlemen over the E&P players. Both have enjoyed a tremendous run in recent months, but we feel way more comfortable owning the pipelines than the fields.

Disclosure: Long SLV, XLV, AMLP

The Contrarian by KCI Research Ltd: Looking at the broader markets, stocks are at all-time highs, commodities are surging to multi-year highs, with copper, lumber, iron ore, steel and zinc registering eye opening year-to-date gains, and the bond market remains unconvinced.

While most investors think the smart money is in the bond market, from 2000-2020, base metals have been a better barometer for the smart money, and this suggests that the last shoe to drop is in the bond market, with bond prices falling materially, and yields rising substantially.

Ironically, this may not help the broader U.S. stock market, as I estimate that roughly 60% of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is essentially composed of disinflationary assets, think the technology sector, consumer stables, etc. Thus, I think the clear sweet spot in the markets today remains in commodity equities, including Antero Resources (AR), which was my top idea of 2020, where I wrote three generational buy articles, and Antero has delivered with shares rising 92.3% year-to-date.

Adding to the narrative, shares of Antero, which is the second-largest natural gas liquids producers in the United States and the third-largest dry gas producer, are up 204.4% versus a 9.6% gain in SPY, since my Feb. 19, 2020, article, "Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Dispelling The Myth Of Antero As High-Cost Producer."

Despite this robust gain, Antero shares are trading very cheaply compared to their free cash flow estimate for 2021, and very cheaply to where they traded as recently as the fall of 2018, so believe it or not, there is more upside potential, from my vantage point. Sticking to the energy space, I actually really like Exxon Mobil (XOM) here, with shares of XOM still down 33.9% year-to-date in 2020, as I expect oil prices to rise further.

Disclosure: Long AR, long XOM, and short SPY.

Business Intel On Toys by Lutz Muller: It will in all likelihood be a positive and we are likely to see stocks rise as a result. Companies that will benefit are Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT) and Spin Master (TOY.TO).

Disclosure: None

Yield Boosting Corner by Jeff Miller: The vaccines improve the prospects for stocks in three different programs that I manage. As an aggressive choice, I really like Ford (F). People will be traveling more and yet remain skittish about flying. Ford has new and refreshed brands and an anticipatory inventory of the new F-150s. The turnaround is revved up.

For a proven choice that has more to go I like Lennar (LEN). Demographic trends support more home-buying and the company can build to suit. The market does not realize the continuing potential of the sector and LEN is my favorite.

For a stock that provides a safe base for call writing, I like Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Battered down because of the retail component, there is not much downside risk. A safe play for better retail, it will play a role in vaccinations as well. And don't worry about people depending on Amazon for reliable delivery of drugs.

Disclosure: Long F, LEN, WBA (versus short calls)

