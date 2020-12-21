Source: Company Presentation

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (EGY) released a couple of major news after releasing the third-quarter results in November that I covered on Seeking Alpha.

The first significant news was published on November 17, 2020, where we learned that VAALCO Energy acquired Sasol Gabon S.A.'s 27.8% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon. The new addition will increase VAALCO's total working interest to 58.8%. The acquisition is expected to close within 90 days from November 17, 2020. Furthermore, VAALCO acquired Sasol's 40% non-operated participating interest in Block DE-8 offshore Gabon.

The second significant news was released on December 7, 2020. VAALCO Energy announced the completion of 3-D Seismic Survey data acquisition over the entire Etame Marin Block.

The investment thesis is changing with these two news items.

I believe VAALCO Energy is getting stronger fundamentally, and I recommend accumulating the stock for the long term on any weakness now.

The company is investing in what I consider the core business. With the expected momentum of oil prices in 2021, the company could present a great opportunity even if it has already gone up significantly.

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, said:

We believe that the acquisition of Sasol's interest at Etame is a very attractive and value accretive strategic acquisition for the Company that confirms our position as one of the leading independent exploration and production companies in West Africa. In what was a competitive sales process, this is the ideal growth transaction that we have been seeking for VAALCO.

1 - VAALCO Energy acquired Sasol Gabon S.A.'s 27.8% working interest in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon.

Note: The company published in December 2020 a presentation that I recommend to read.

This acquisition is very significant and has effectively increased net oil production by 4,394 Bop/d for the third quarter of 2020 (proforma based on 58.8% WI), as shown in the graph below:

Source: Presentation

As we can see above, the total production net to VAALCO (including Sasol) represented 9,312 Bop/d year-to-date, as of September 30, 2020, nearly doubling what has been produced by EGY on a standalone basis. Production based on current month production is 9,150 Bop/d (December).

A critical element is that this acquisition is immediately accretive to VAALCO with an estimated 23% increase of free cash flow per barrel from $10.90 to $13.3 per barrel based on a $45 realized price.

The reserve proved and probable P1 and P2 (2P CPR reserves) will increase significantly, as shown in the graph above.

Furthermore, VAALCO is acquiring the 40% non-operated participating interest in the Block DE-8 offshore Gabon. Perenco Oil and Gas is the operator and owns 60%.

The effective date is July 1, 2020, and the acquisition is expected to close in 90 days from November 17, 2020.

Acquisition highlights

Source: Presentation

Total consideration to Sasol Gabon S.A. for the entire transaction was $44 million, subject to customary post-effective date adjustments and future contingent payments of up to $6 million.

However, cash paid at closing is anticipated to be less than $44 million to account for net cash flows attributable to the period starting July 1, 2020, to the closing date. The company indicated that the interim cash flows from July 1 to September 30, adjusted for their ownership interest, were ~$5.5 million.

The good news is that funding will come from cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

The deal also includes contingent payments:

$5 million if Brent averages >$60 per barrel for 90 consecutive days from 7/1/20 to 6/30/22.

$1 million if the DE-8 appraisal well of the Akoum-B discovery (2003) is successful. The appraisal well is scheduled for 2021 with an estimated net cost to drill the appraisal at between $7 million and $9 million.

2 - VAALCO Announces Completion of 3-D Seismic Survey Data Acquisition Over the entire Etame Marin Block

The Etame 3-D Seismic Acquisition has now been completed, and it is a significant milestone.

Technically, it will optimize future drilling locations that are still numerous in the block and provide better imaging of existing satellite and infill locations. The new proprietary 3-D seismic data covers the entire Etame Marin block or 742 Km2. Seismic processing will be completed by Q4 2021.

The total costs of both the acquisition and processing of seismic data are estimated at approximately $14-16 million gross over Q4 2020 through Q4 2021. The company expects to fully fund its portion with cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

The seismic data processing is expected to begin in January 2021, with all data expected to be fully processed and analyzed by Q4 2021.

The next drilling campaign at Etame is expected in late 2021 or early 2022.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

I have been very critical about the management's lack of concrete moves to enhance its oil business in the past. As we all recall, VAALCO management missed a great opportunity next door in 2016.

On December 22, 2016, Harvest Natural Resources sold its 66.667% interest in the Dussafu production sharing contract covering a 210,000-acre area located in offshore Gabon to BW Energy Gabon Pte. Ltd. for $32 million in cash. The block is contiguous to the Etame Marine and counted three discoveries.

This wait-and-see attitude has definitely changed now. Management is doing a good proactive job by investing in the business. The best part is that the cash invested generates cash flow immediately.

The risk factors are limited to the oil prices here. The company has secured a long-term relationship with Gabon, which gives shareholders some peace of mind. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, oil demand is weak and will probably affect oil prices in the next few months. I expect EGY to be quite volatile for the next few months.

Technical Analysis

EGY forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance between $1.67 and $1.70 and support between $1.55 and $1.58. We are close to the apex, and the probability of a breakout or a breakdown is high.

Generally, symmetrical wedge patterns entered from the support are considered bullish, and I believe we could get a potential breakout. In this case, I see a potential retest of the long-term resistance at $2.25.

However, it will depend mainly on oil prices. If oil prices turn bearish in the next few weeks, we may experience a breakdown and a retest of the $1.25-1.30.

The trading strategy is to eventually accumulate EGY on any weakness, starting at $1.50.

