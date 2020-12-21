Know Your ABCs And BDCs

While the BDC sector has recovered much of its losses, I think it still might have quite a way to run.

In previous articles I have addressed the BDC sector, along with several others that I view with positivity (just wanted to use that now popular COVID term). I maintain a list of those BDCs in which I was formerly invested, a present watch list, and have been initiating and expanding positions in three that I greatly favor.

Before I get into the discussion of each, I wanted to thank two SA writers from whom I glean a lot of BDC knowledge - Factoids and BDC Buzz. Both of these guys provide in-depth information on the sector as a whole, along with detailed metrics focused on individual BDCs. Neither write very frequently (as opposed to the SA article-a-day authors), and both encourage readers to do individual research.

Some Readily Available Research Tools

Information on BDCs is available at the touch of a few keys, and includes general, and specific information that is relatively current. In addition to Factoids and Buzz, here are a few examples:

Individual BDC company websites

Stock Market MBA

BDC Reporter

Simply Safe Dividends

CEF Data

There are more, but these will certainly provide plenty of info to make logical decisions. A Google search for "BDC Research Tools" makes them easy to find.

Some Of The Key Metrics To Monitor

As I mentioned above, there are lots and lots of metrics associated with BDCs - here are just some of my key ones:

Positive earnings progression (EPS)

Increasing net asset value (NAV) progression

Dividend coverage (Dividend/EPS and Dividend/NII)

Increasing net investment income (NII)

Stock price compared to NAV

One, and three year dividend, NAV and EPS trends

Bad investments

Earnings Progression

During the initial COVID attack (around March 2020), the earnings of the BDC sector began to be affected. Forecasts for 2020 and 2021 for most BDCs moved sharply downward.

NAV Progression

Similarly, some BDC NAVs took significant hits during the second and third quarters of this year.

Dividend Coverage

Dividends, when compared to both EPS and NAV began to look weaker. In the case of the better quality BDCs, this trend flattened, or even increased by the third quarter.

NII

We also place a premium on those BDCs showing increased NII and increasing NII forecasts for 2021.

Stock Price/NAV

When the price per share of a stock is less than its NAV, it is selling at a discount. Similarly, when the stock price exceeds the NAV, it is selling at a premium. We look for BDCs selling at a discount to NAV.

Dividend, NAV and EPS Trends

It also goes without saying (but a quick word will still do) that any BDC (or stock) that shows a trend of increasing earnings, NAV or dividend increases is a "buy" candidate, assuming all other metrics are favorable.

Bad Investments

I favor BDCs invested in "first or second liens" - with these the company is close to the head of the line should something go wrong. Most BDCs include in their quarterly and annual reports a five tier listing of accrual and non-accrual loans that they have made. Tier 1 are those deemed highly safe - lowest risk; Tier 2 include safe, but a bit more risky loans; Tier 3 consists of investments performing below expectations, but not at a loss; Tier 4 is dedicated to investments having potential for some loss of investment returns; and finally, Tier 5 is for those loans having substantial risk of loss of principal.

We look for BDCs with minimal loans in Tier 5 (perhaps five percent or less), and where portfolio risk levels are declining.

Before discussing our three choices I need to mention that we are close to the release of fourth quarter earnings for BDCs. Consequently, much of the data we refer to is from the third quarter reports. The CEF Data site supposedly is current, so we have referred to some of the information it contains.

As the point of my articles is to stimulate self research on the part of readers, I do not include minute details on each BDC - these can be had with just a little effort on your part - That's what it is all about, right?

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS)

FDUS is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings report towards the end of February.

Here are highlights from the last quarter's earnings release:

Both EPS and Total Investment Income (TII) beat analysts' estimates NAV increased 3.6 percent to $15.94 Declared regular ($.30) and supplemental dividend of $.04 93 percent of their portfolio was categorized as "low risk" Less than one percent of loans were non-accrual

After cutting the dividend by 23 percent on 4/29/20, it appears that FDUS is getting back on track to recover from the COVID mess. It has a current yield of about 9.3 percent which is reasonable, but not outsized. Over the past six months, FDUS total return has been 48 percent.

FDUS presently sells at a 19 percent discount to NAV. The dividend/EPS ratio is 86 percent, the dividend/NII is 74 percent, and the dividend/NAV is 78 percent.

We purchased a small position in FDUS a while back at $10.40. The share price is presently at $12.89. While I am looking to add shares, at this time FDUS appears to be on the overbought side.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)

PFLT is scheduled to release earnings around the first week of February.

Highlights from last quarter's release follow:

Earnings increased while revenues showed a slight decrease NAV was up by 3.2 percent to $11.81 Continued monthly dividend of $.095 Just 2.1 percent of loans fell into the non-accrual category

PFLT has not cut their dividend as result of COVID. Based upon the present monthly dividend, PFLT has a current yield of 10.9 percent. Over the past six months the total return on PFLT has been 32 percent.

PFLT currently sells at a 15 percent discount to NAV - its NAV is $12.16. Its past quarter dividend/EPS is slightly high, at 102 percent; however, the dividend/NII is a better number, at 97 percent. The dividend/NAV is presently 94 percent.

We have purchased PFLT on a few occasions, and it is presently our largest BDC position. Our average price per share is $7.89, and the present share price is $10.41. Due to the size of our position, we will probably not be adding anytime soon.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG)

TPVG should release their next quarterly earnings report during the first few days of February.

From their last quarter release:

Both NII and TII beat estimates NAV was up by one percent - to $13.28 None of their investments were in Tier 5 non-accrual status

TPVG has not cut its dividend which is currently at $.36 quarterly, for a present yield of 11.2 percent. During the past six months, TPVG's total return has been 36 percent.

TPVG sells at a small discount to its NAV, about three percent, and the company tries to invest in first lien loans - at present, first lien loans represent about 95 percent of their portfolio.

Its dividend/NII ratio is 93 percent, while the dividend/NAV is higher, at 109 percent.

While we presently do not own TPVG in the PPRP, it is a strong candidate on any pullback. We have successfully owned it in the past (pre-COVID), exiting last Spring. Like many other BDCs (and stocks), TPVG is priced a bit high, and we look to initiate a position on a pullback.

Outlook

The following is my particular outlook for FDUS, PFLT and TPVG and should not be taken as a recommendation to buy one, or more of these stocks. The outlook is based upon my thinking that the markets will have a possible 10 percent correction in early 2021, followed by a renewed bullish move. This assumes of course a reduction in the spread of COVID, and a smoother transition from the current administration to the new one, post Inauguration Day.

FDUS

FDUS has more than doubled from the March 2020 lows, and is beginning to pull back as we speak. FDUS is not one of the higher yielding BDCs (presently at about 9.3 percent). I personally would like to add to our holdings at, or below the $10 share price, and I would look for the future yield to approach the eight percent level. This gives me a target price of about $15.

PFLT

PFLT has appreciated about 150 percent from the March 2020 lows, and also looks a bit toppy here. It presently yields about 11 percent. My thoughts are to add should the price correct into the eight dollar range. A reasonable future price target would be a yield of nine percent, which would equate to about a $13 share price.

TPVG

Since March 2020, TPVG has rallied from a low of just under five dollars per share to a recent high of just over $13.50. It is presently trending sideways. The current yield is just over 11 percent. My goal to buy TPVG is somewhere around the ten dollar level, and I think a return to a nine percent yield thereafter would be realistic. This would result in a target price around $16.

Conclusion

I am in agreement with BDC Buzz that BDCs look strong, and can be expected to outperform in 2021, barring unforeseen circumstances.

As we come to the close of 2020, I thank the Lord for His provision - without Him we are nothing. I wish everyone at SA, and all who follow my articles a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDUS, PFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.