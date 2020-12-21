POSH has grown quickly, is producing profits and free cash flow and the IPO will likely be in significant demand.

The firm has developed a popular online marketplace for buying and selling apparel and related products.

Poshmark has filed to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Poshmark (POSH) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of clothing and related products.

POSH has grown markedly through the pandemic, and is producing profits and free cash flow.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Redwood City, California-based Poshmark was founded to create a marketplace for the sale of new and used apparel, accessories and other products.

The site acts as a form of social commerce, encouraging users to connect with each other in a safe manner.

Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Manish Chandra, who was previously co-founder of Kaboodle, an online shopping website acquired by Hearst Communications.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Buy

Sell

Analytics

Logistics

Social Commerce

Poshmark has received at least $156 million from investors including Mayfield Fund, GGV Capital, Menlo Ventures, Inventus Capital, and Anderson Investments.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm acquires buyers and sellers via online marketing efforts and its mobile apps, which it advertises on the major app store platforms.

POSH takes a 20% cut of sale amounts of $15.00 or more, and a flat rate of $2.95 for sales under $15.00.

In 2019, its active user base spent an average of 27 minutes per day on the site.

As of September 30, 2020, POSH had 31.7 million active sellers.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 34.0% 2019 64.5% 2018 59.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing spend, increased to 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 0.6 2019 0.4

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

The global market for selling clothing online is extremely large, in the hundreds of billions of dollars and has been growing quickly.

The industry has continued to grow during the Covid-19 pandemic, although it has been hampered to some degree from logistical challenges.

According to a report by Digital Commerce 360, online apparel sales represented 38.6% of total U.S. apparel sales in 2019 and accounted for all of the growth in retail clothing sales.

The market share of the industry has grown steadily in recent years, as the report chart below shows:

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Amazon (AMZN)

eBay (EBAY)

Etsy (ETSY)

Facebook (FB)

Mercari (OTCPK:MRCIF)

Shopify (SHOP)

T.J. Maxx (TJX)

Walmart (WMT)

Financial Performance

Poshmark’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Stable and high gross margin

A swing to operating profit and net income

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 192,760,000 28.1% 2019 $ 205,225,000 38.4% 2018 $ 148,305,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 160,836,000 27.5% 2019 $ 171,083,000 36.4% 2018 $ 125,468,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 83.44% 2019 83.36% 2018 84.60% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 21,839,000 11.3% 2019 $ (49,829,000) -24.3% 2018 $ (15,020,000) -10.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 8,130,000 2019 $ (48,692,000) 2018 $ (14,475,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 68,189,000 2019 $ (6,743,000) 2018 $ 12,051,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Poshmark had $216.6 million in cash and $210.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $48.8 million.

IPO Details

Poshmark intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Class A common stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share while Class B holders will receive 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a forward revenue increase of 25% over 2020’s revenue annualized at its current run rate and a 20x revenue multiple, I project the company’s market cap at IPO would exceed $6 billion.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility, create a public market for our Class A common stock, and enable access to the public equity markets for our stockholders and us. We currently intend to use the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering for working capital, other general corporate purposes, and to fund our growth strategies.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Stifel, William Blair, Raymond James, Cowen and JMP Securities.

Commentary

Poshmark is seeking public investment as the firm was founded in 2011 and it is likely its venture capital firm investors want to exit after a 7 to 9 year holding period.

The firm’s financials show strong revenue growth, net profits, and substantial free cash flow generation.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are tending lower as revenues have increased; its Marketing efficiency rate has risen by 50% in the most recent reporting period, so the firm is becoming more capital efficient in its marketing efforts.

The market opportunity for facilitating the sale of apparel via online means is growing and has received further impetus by the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers change their behavior in favor of online platforms like that of Poshmark.

However, the firm faces significant competition from major online ecommerce firms that also understand the apparel category is one of the largest.

In its favor, POSH has focused on the do-it-yourself seller seeking to change their wardrobe as well as the more ambitious ‘prosumer’ who wants to create a side-hustle business using their platform.

As to valuation, the IPO is likely to be highly sought after by institutional and retail investors due to the company’s visibility, growth rate, positive earnings and free cash flow generation.

When we learn more details about the IPO’s pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

