The company is notching record traffic to its website, signaling that there could be pent-up demand once supply is back in good shape.

However, it's not a demand issue. Casper is having major supply chain difficulties (particularly for the textiles that make mattress foam).

Investors have grown exasperated at Casper (CSPR), the millennial-driven mattress company best known for its flashy, broad-reaching ads. Since going public earlier this year at $12 per share (prior to the coronavirus taking over all news headlines), Casper has lost approximately half of its value, and its market cap has sunk to ~$250 million.

As I wrote in my prior article on Casper, the sharp drop in shares have made me more interested in the stock, as I believe the company's current predicament is a nearer-term supply challenge rather than a deficiency of growth, which in my view would be a much more difficult problem to fix. Since I last wrote on Casper, shares have fallen a fresh ~20%, with investors reacting negatively to the problems that Casper highlighted in its most recent third-quarter earnings.

While many investors would view an investment in Casper as scraping the bottom of the barrel, I'm far more inclined to take the contrarian position and view Casper as a company facing soaring demand for its products (this year, consumers have shown themselves to be particularly willing to spend on their own comfort at home) that made the mistake of under-calling demand.

Yet I believe Casper is catching up. After seeing its revenue decline in Q3, Casper again pointed to growth in Q4, driven by supply improvements. Right now, if you go on Casper.com and try to buy its best-selling Original mattress in a Queen size ($986), the product is ready to ship - suggesting that when Casper reports Q4 results, in may have taken advantage of pent-up demand after a third quarter that was marred by out-of-stock products.

Figure 1. Casper Original mattress, queen size Source: Casper.com

With such a small market cap, a compelling product that has won rave reviews, and an improving execution strategy that is allowing Casper to ramp toward profitability, I think there's plenty of under-appreciated potential in Casper. These, in my view, are the key drivers behind the bullish thesis for Casper:

Casper's wide-open market for sleep products, which the company estimates as having a >$400 billion TAM. There's no doubt that Casper has built a premium brand beloved by consumers, and that will carry well into new product expansions.

which the company estimates as having a >$400 billion TAM. There's no doubt that Casper has built a premium brand beloved by consumers, and that will carry well into new product expansions. Increased willingness to spend on home goods. Some of the best-performing stocks all year have been those involved in furniture and home goods. As we have spent more time at home this year, companies like Wayfair (W), Restoration Hardware (RH), and even Home Depot (HD) have all seen soaring demand. Supply constraints are the only thing that have held Casper back, but in my view that's more of a near-term problem.

Some of the best-performing stocks all year have been those involved in furniture and home goods. As we have spent more time at home this year, companies like Wayfair (W), Restoration Hardware (RH), and even Home Depot (HD) have all seen soaring demand. Supply constraints are the only thing that have held Casper back, but in my view that's more of a near-term problem. Retail partnership expansion. Casper is dramatically expanding its retail partnership business (with revenue from U.S. retail partners up 33% y/y in Q3, despite an overall revenue decline) through pop-up locations at stores like Costco (COST), which is increasing Casper's visibility to a broader range of consumers.

Casper is dramatically expanding its retail partnership business (with revenue from U.S. retail partners up 33% y/y in Q3, despite an overall revenue decline) through pop-up locations at stores like Costco (COST), which is increasing Casper's visibility to a broader range of consumers. Gross margin gains. Casper's premium pricing has also led to rich gross margins, at least for a consumer products company, that somewhat justifies the cash burn that Casper sustains upfront. Recent gross margin improvements can give us some hope that overall profitability can turn around.

In my view, investors have a chance to use the recent dip as a buying opportunity ahead of potential 2021 turnaround.

Q3 results: supply to blame for the revenue shortfall; gross margins continue to climb

Let's now discuss Casper's latest third-quarter results in greater detail, despite the fact that supply constraints make the quarters a bit of a wash. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Casper Q3 results Source: Casper Q3 earnings release

We won't mince words: it wasn't a good quarter for Casper, but due primarily to factors beyond the company's control. In particular, Casper noted severe supply shortages in the textiles and chemicals that are used to make mattress foam, which led to out-of-stock notices for many of Casper's best-sellers on its websites for "weeks at a time." In addition, Casper - which has recently been trying to aggressively expand its business through reseller partners - was unable to fulfill all of its retailers' orders, leading to cancellations.

Casper's revenue declined -2% y/y to $123.5 million, which was far worse than 16% y/y growth in Q2 and a substantial miss versus Wall Street's expectations of $145.9 million, which would have represented 14% y/y growth. We note that for most internet companies experiencing demand issues during the pandemic, Q2 was the worst and Q3 showed sequential improvement (the number of companies following this pattern is vast, from embattled reviews site Yelp (YELP) to travel companies like Expedia (EXPE)) - but Casper, which largely blamed supply shortages for its poor execution, saw the opposite trend where Q3 decayed sequentially from Q2.

However, the one bright note from this: Casper believes Q3 will be the worst quarter of the year, and its guidance for Q4 implies a return to mid single-digit growth. In the company's earnings release, Casper noted that the company has made "significant progress addressing some of our supply chain challenges." The company has onboarded new suppliers and vendors and setting up backup suppliers as a failsafe should certain components become constrained again in the future. The company is also building up safety stock to hedge against future demand spikes and/or supply issues. In the near term, a buildup of inventory will lead to a usage of cash (year-to-date, Casper's $47.0 million of operating cash burn has been steeper than last year's $29.7 million over the same time period), but hopefully this means Casper will be better-equipped to support high customer demand in Q4 and beyond.

In fact, Casper's CEO Philip Krim specifically called out that interest for Casper has never been higher. In his remarks on the Q3 earnings call, he noted:

In the third quarter, Casper saw record interest for our products, evidenced by our website traffic reaching its highest level since we started the company. Since Q3 of last year, we have added seven new retail partnerships with iconic brands such as Macy's and Nordstrom and are in conversations with additional retail partners that will both further our brand visibility as well as our growth."

Krim also emphasized that "we believe the worst of our supply chain disruptions are behind us."

Despite the poor third-quarter results, some positive gems came up as well. Particular to note among them is the fact that Casper continued to build up sky-high gross margins. Casper notched a 55.5% gross margin this quarter, which is incredibly high for a consumer products company - reflecting the premium branding Casper has built up over the course of years of expensive, carefully planned marketing. Q3's gross margin represented a 480bps y/y increase versus 50.7% in the year-ago Q3, driven by the company's higher-priced Wave mattresses plus more favorable rates that Casper has been able to secure with its shipping partners.

Casper's reliance on other retailers to carry its product (though the company still maintains ~66 directly-operated showrooms, which is up roughly ~25% over the prior year) has also allowed the company to keep a relatively light operating cost scale. While Casper is still losing money on both a GAAP and adjusted EBITDA basis, its losses have been trimming nicely. This quarter, in spite of the poor revenue performance, Casper's gross margin gains, plus its decision to pull back on marketing, have helped the company to dramatically slice down its Adjusted EBITDA losses to -$7.5 million, representing a near-breakeven -6.1% adjusted EBITDA margin, seven points better than -13.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Casper Q3 adjusted EBITDA trends

Source: Casper Q3 earnings release

With mid-50s gross margins that will continue to benefit from economies of scale as Casper grows, Casper is favorably positioned to scale to profitability as it continues to expand in its wide-open market for sleep products.

Key takeaways

It's my personal view that in order to beat the market in 2021, we have to look beyond the "obvious" stocks that have been the biggest winners in 2020. Casper has acknowledged that it has a lot of work to do after a poor showing in Q3, but I think the company has a favorable setup going forward: including high consumer demand for home comfort/increased levels of traffic to Casper.com, an improvement in the company's supply position, and higher mattress ASPs that are leading to tremendous gross margin expansion.

Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.